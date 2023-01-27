30+ Best Bubble Fonts for Fun Designs (2023)

Bubble fonts can add a lot of fun variety to your designs. They make interesting headlines and can be used for whimsical and fun graphic design projects such as invitations, branding, and logos. We are excited to showcase over 30 of the best bubble-style fonts here for you!

These cute and bubble fonts are fabulous for grabbing attention and they are the perfect addition to any font series for a fresh take. And, we will show you how to download most of them for FREE in just a moment!

Finding the best bubble fonts for a project takes a lot of time. That’s why we gathered up the ones we think you’re most likely to use. This fun-loving bubble font collection will give you plenty of style options to choose from, suitable for themes or events that are fun, whimsical, playful, happy, cartoonish, and comical.

Bubble Font Gallery

Also, check out our posts on the top 10 square fonts and the top 10 rounded fonts for designers.

We have pulled together the best premium and free bubble font options we’ve seen being used frequently and we know they work well in many creations like greeting cards, invitations, apparel, banners, and more.

Bubble fonts can be used for many graphic design projects such as:

Logos

Branding

Banners

Posters

Invitations

Greeting Cards

Photo Overlays

Lower thirds in videos

Digital & Print Projects plus more!

Now it’s time to see our list of the Best Bubble Fonts available today!

The Best Bubble Fonts – quick list

If you don’t have time to read the descriptions further down, here’s a quick list of the best bubble fonts!

The Best PREMIUM Bubble Style Fonts

Get ready to have some fun with your designs as you explore our handpicked selection of the best bubble fonts online!

Bubble Shine puts one in mind of a car wash, a kid’s jump house, and more. The font would work great for any cleaning style-related website, including a laundry mat or car detailing business. You should also use different colors to give it a fun look for a kid’s birthday party.

The Jellybelly font reminds you of a shiny, brightly colored jelly bean. If you’re looking for a bubble font that brightens things up, this is a good one. You can use the colors of your choice in your design. Brighter colors work well for daycares or candy stores, for example.

This fun font reminds me of 1990s street art. Bubblicity is an attention grabber. Not the easiest to read, so it would be best for large visuals like posters, headlines, logos, and banners. Have fun with this selection!

Bubble Love is a layered sans-serif typeface designed with cuteness in mind. It’s a clean font that has so many potential applications. This one’s a keeper. It’s easy to read and you should try it out on your fun, playful and light-hearted projects.

Lizadah has a unique look that gives the letters a carved-out look and some texture. It works well with natural beauty product marketing and restaurant websites. We love the way the letters take on a three-dimensional look and pop against a solid background.

If you want a beautiful and elegant handwritten script with some bubble features, Majestic Bubble is the best choice. It’s perfect for formal invitations, wedding websites, feminine themes, and any design project needing a font that has a little fun with a touch of elegance.

Blum is such a cute font that it appears with cute, furry animals. Works well as a header for things such as pet product sites and kids’ items. However, the right hues could also be sophisticated enough to work for beauty products and other fun items.

Bubble Font (Balloo) is a fun handwritten bubble font featuring short, thick letters with a shadow behind them. The example above is in a brilliant yellow with a black outline, but you can combine any colors that make sense for your color scheme.

The Bubble Rainbow font has a bit softer and flatter look. Rather than looking like a balloon, it has a graffiti appearance to it that works well to advertise princess parties or any type of child’s event. You could also use it on an invitation or poster.

Bubble Boom is in the graffiti font family. If you’re looking for a comic plus bubble-style font, Bubble Boom is an excellent place to turn. Note the interesting serifs on the letters.

Gingies Bubble is the perfect bubble font for a Valentine’s Day event, a soap maker, or another fun small business. It has a tween look to it, as though a 13-year-old girl doodled in a notebook, making pretty graffiti.

Another adorable bubble font is Cute Bubble. This font looks like an artistic tween doodled in their notebook. It would work well for websites.

Looking for the perfect cartoon font for your next project? We love this fun bubble font called Frisky Puppy. You could swap around the colors to match your brand’s palette or to create more contrast with the background.

This fun font called Bubble Bobble is playful enough for a kid’s event, birthday, or school flier. It has a youthful feel so works best for anything related to early childhood education or elementary school.

Looking for a cute bubble font? El Mojo is great for kids’ books, pop designs, ice cream brands, fun snacks, and posters.

If you’re looking for a unique bubble font, Bubble Mint has all the fun of a pack of gum but can be used for social media, product packaging, tee shirts, and birthday cards. It also looks great on posters and larger ads.

What an adorable bubble font Blobby Chug is. It would be a great look to announce a pet event, for children’s play, to use in online gaming apps, or for a movie title.

In the category of decorative fonts, Hellioum offers a look that is reminiscent of a balloon you’d get at a carnival or fair. The font has been used on coffee shop windows but would work on almost any event poster.

Baby Glaze is a fun font with splats of color sprinkled around fat, thick letters. Some of the letters in the type sit on a taller axis than others, creating a look almost like movement.

If you’re looking for a strong vector bubble font, look no further than Black Paint. It works well for entertainment businesses as a headline or on a poster.

If you need a font to showcase a company focusing on children, the Cocola font is fun and whimsical. You could use it as the title on a children’s book, on a poster advertising an upcoming event, for a children’s bookstore, a toy store, or online.

If you’re looking for a fun, cartoon vibe, Bulb has thick, graffiti-looking letters. Note the small openings in letters such as “B,” giving it the look of a comic poster.

The Chunky Bubble font is called a “quirky” font. The kerning on this font is very close together but you can make minor adjustments as needed. It has a very cartoony feel.

Sugar Bubble is a fun display font that makes you think of cotton candy. It’s the perfect addition for crafts or a playful logo. The letters are cut out in the middle, allowing the background to show through.

If you’re looking for a Sans Serif font that offers enough flexibility to serve as both headline and body text, Bubbble Gum may be the perfect solution for your needs. Wider spacing between letters keeps the text readable as it scales.

Are you looking for a bubble font to fit your holiday projects? Here’s a bold playful font that’s a perfect fit for your Christmas, Easter, and other holiday designs. It’s a good choice for non-holiday designs as well, like children’s events, birthdays, and more!

When you need a rounded retro look, fonts like Vintage Round add just the right touch. This script typeface is thick and angled slightly to the right, but keeps a rounded, somewhat bubbly form.

Looking for a whimsical font that works as well for a children’s site as a magazine? Hubble Bubble is perfect for creating quotes or using them on social media. It goes well with many clothing retailer sites. It has a retro 1970s feel.

The Best FREE Bubble Fonts

As with most free fonts, these are for personal use only. If you need a commercial license, you will need to pay for it. The premium options above include a commercial license.

When it comes to getting a free bubble font, you’ll find a lot of variety out there. However, not all are created equal. Bubblegum is a common theme for bubbly-looking fonts and this one lives up to the hype with accents that make the letters appear as though they’re ready to pop.

Creating projects with happy and light-hearted designs can be a lot of fun. You’ll need a font like Bublez with fat letters that are easy to read.

Graffiti fonts such as Bubble Sky gives designers a good starting point for coffee mug designs or tee shirts. The letters in this font have a handwritten, marker effect.

Are you starting to see a pattern with the font names? It makes sense when dealing with a font designed as a bubble. Bubblegums is a free font that features tight, short letters with tiny openings.

Our final free bubble font is Just Bubble. The display typeface is perfect for posters, advertisements, and logos.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Should I Use a Bubble Font?

Headlines are an excellent way to utilize a bubble font. Because they are so big, bold, and bubbly, you don’t want to overuse them. Think of them as a spicy seasoning. A little goes a long way to create a lively, youthful look. Know when to use serif or sans serif for the best impact on a website or other piece of marketing material.

Why Should I Invest in a Premium Font?

Even though you’ll pay a fee to use a premium font, you’ll also gain the advantage of having a unique look with high quality. Premium fonts come with a commercial and personal license. Rather than being available to any designer at any time, only those who pay to use the font will have access to it.

If you want premium fonts for free, take advantage of the free trial with Envato. There’s no obligation, you can cancel anytime and still keep all your downloads with a commercial license. It’s a real no-brainer!

What If a font Isn’t Working?

Take the time to step back from your design and make sure everything is readable. Depending on the scale, display fonts, such as bubble typefaces, may not look best with every promotion. Be willing to try a different bubble typeface with longer or shorter letters if needed. Always consider font pairing before finalizing a design which is basically matching up your typography the best you can with other fonts.

Place These Bubble Fonts in Your Designs Today!

With so many variations to choose from, finding just the right bubble font might seem challenging. However, having a go-to list like the one above saves time. The variety of looks, from cartoon to modern, will help you find something to suit almost any purpose.

Try your designs with a few of the options and see which ones you like best. Please leave a comment to let us know which one is your favorite bubble font!

