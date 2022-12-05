30+ Best Editor X Website Templates

Are you wondering if Editor X has website templates? They certainly do! The awesome 30+ templates below are some of the best-designed and most beautiful options available today.

These templates utilize current CSS and HTML code, they are fully customizable and are extremely responsive with cutting-edge functionality to provide the best user experience.

Our featured post takes a closer look at over 30 of the best website templates provided by Editor X in order to help you make an informed decision when choosing a theme/template for yourself, or a client. Included in the list are both ready-made website templates and landing pages.

If you haven’t signed up with EditorX yet, we recommend starting with the free trial currently being offered.

One of the advanced resources provided by The “Wix” Editor X Website Builder is their fantastic website templates. That’s right, Wix owns Editor X which is a more state-of-the-art web design and development platform than the popular parent company, WiX.

Not only does Editor X provide ready-to-go templates designed with the latest technology, but they provide 7 different wireframe templates too. You can read more about those in the FAQ section at the bottom of this post.

Now let’s start reviewing the Best Editor X Website Templates created by their own developers and designers!

1. Product Launch – Top Editor X Website Template

Special Features & Functions:

One pager

Lightbox

VideoBox

The Product Launch template is an amazing option to consider. This would be our Top Choice because it’s a fast and responsive template, that has some of the best features, layout design, and theme elements. It provides scrolling slide effects, animation, background video options, and a clean user interface.

As seen in the example, the hero image can span the entire page width and blend with other elements of the page for a smooth and uniform scrolling experience. This one looks really cool on mobile devices as well.

Special Features & Functions:

Transparent Video

Gallery

Sticky Position

Form

Lightbox

Are you a gaming startup looking for the right template to set up your website quickly? Then you should check out the Gaming Startup template. In terms of design, it follows a basic block structure but has a variety of sections that can let you convey all the details about your brand.

This template’s fixed scrolling design is in trend and will make your website look modern and updated. While the template uses a good balance of images and videos, you can replace them with media that impress the viewers.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

Lightbox

VideoBox

Design studios need to create really creative websites to register good first impressions for the viewers. This website template helps with the good usage of videos, images, and typography. It is a slide-based website that allows for easy scrolling and content presentation.

There are dedicated sections to showcase major works, special projects, services, and about sections for the brand. The extensive use of overlaying images is a new trend that this template has very well deployed.

Editors Note: To experience the full effect and responsiveness of these templates, we recommend viewing the live preview of the template. After clicking on your selection below you’ll be taken to the preview mode at Editor X where you can test the functionality, speed, motion, and animation.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky

Blog

Lightbox

VideoBox

Repeater

Gone are the days when the websites of construction companies used to be boring and filled with just project photos and details. This amazing Editor X template uses a block structure design and a good color combination to represent large-scale construction companies.

The advantage of this template is that it is simple in base design, and many options are available for showcasing information, big or small. In addition, you can always edit the color palette and sections to suit your needs to present an elegant perception of the company.

Special Features & Functions:

Lightbox

Sticky Position

Like construction company websites, Interior designers rely heavily on their work images to showcase their ability. This template gives them a lot of creative bandwidth to do so in a simple but classy way with its design options.

The major focus of the template is on showcasing work, which allows the usage of wide full-scale images along with fundamental work information. Interior designers can easily deploy this template to create their digital brochures.

Special Features & Functions:

Forms

Online Store

Repeater

Sticky Position

For a store website, providing a customized user interface that is fresh and far away from the standard Amazon or eBay style is becoming increasingly important. This template does exactly that with white spaces and large images.

The template includes features allowing you to showcase products in grid form and full-blown sections. There are design blocks for talking about special offers or the latest products as well. The simplicity of the design allows the template to offer a good user experience across all devices.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

Lightbox

Transparent Video

There has been an explosion of SAAS companies in the last decade, resulting in the internet being full of SAAS brand websites. If you are creating yet another one, you must be different and make the website eye-catching. This template will help you do exactly that.

The template contains superbly designed 3D-rendered graphics from the first header image to the footer. The sections for services, about, or other information such as clients, testimonials, and more are also creatively done without losing creative appeal.

Special Features & Functions:

Blog

Lightbox

Sticky Position

Sticky Position

Transparent Video

This Fintech brand template for Editor X follows the traditional norms of fintech websites. It uses flowy dark blue gradients along with bold typography in white. There is a good menu setup that allows you to put up your brand logo and the page layout.

The template uses the parallax feature smartly to showcase a variety of services. The fancy image designs will tempt you to use the template as it is and just flow your content along with the branding. We also suggest that as it is the smart way of using a template.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

Lightbox

Form

Creative agencies must have stunning websites to impress new users. Such a stunning website is easy to make if you use the right template from Editor X. This template offers a smart header image to set the right messaging.

The other sections in the template are in a two-column structure, making it easy to design and edit. In addition, there is a good amount of space for the agency to showcase its work and discuss its major clients. The call to action is also nicely set up and can prove to be effective.

Special Features & Functions:

One Pager

Transparent Video

The right design for a landing page can help you score a very high level of conversion, and when the landing page is for products, it becomes all the more important as it will lead to higher sales. This landing template promises to deliver results by offering a well-set layout with the right features.

It has sections for showcasing the product, detailed specs, visual appeal, and reasons why you should buy it. The template has a smart color combination of black and neon green, but you can always customize the colors to suit your branding.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

Lightbox

VideoBox

Design portfolio websites have become a creative platform for designers to flaunt their work. Hence, if you are making one such website, make sure you use a fancy template to make your design work stand out and get you more work.

This portfolio template is loud and relies a lot on large images. However, the base layout for projects is straightforward; you can replicate those sections as often as you need. The simplicity of the design allows you to set up your site in just a few hours.

Special Features & Functions:

Bookings

Events

Paid Plans

Sticky Position

Repeater & Gallery

The YogPlus template from Editor X has all you need to design a good website for Yoga classes or any other wellness clinic. It starts with a wide banner, followed by a well designed about section, which has good space for you to include photographs as well.

The template offers sections detailing classes, pricing tables, membership, class booking, testimonials, and even social media content. This holistic template will ensure you get all the content part for the website.

Special Features & Functions:

Repeater

Lightbox

Sticky Position

Real Estate companies also rely on websites flooded with images of buildings and properties. But this website template offers a smart way to organize and showcase all the properties. There are sections for everything – about the agency, property listing featured properties, and more.

In terms of design, the template offers a vibrant and elegant look. We are also impressed by the font and color combination, which you can continue to use if your branding style permits. In addition, you can always increase the sections if you want to add more details.

Special Features & Functions:

Gallery

Form

Editor X’s branding agency website template can help agencies and designers develop highly creative websites in just a few clicks. In addition, the template is smartly done because it is made from just two column blocks in terms of architecture.

There are sections dedicated to showcasing key projects, major clients, and more. You can also use the same design style to showcase the different types of work being done by the agency. Clean and simple, this template is the type of website most modern branding companies are creating for themselves.

Special Features & Functions:

Transparent Video

Sticky Position

Lightbox

If any of your clients demand a highly dynamic website loaded with images, videos, and backgrounds, then you can try out this template. While it is specially designed for technology-based companies, you can always use it for various purposes by making the right changes.

The template features some amazing graphic animations, the right layout, and a good color combination. All this allows you to convey all your details smartly and effectively, which will surely impress the viewers.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

Artists have to create websites that can impress at first look. This is all the more important when you are a designer or a visual artist who claims to be really good at work. This Artist template by Editor X is perfect for artists who want to showcase their personalities and work online.

The template follows the modern trend of using large-scale images and big typography. This is good for the artists as they would like their work to do their talking. In addition, there are sections for showcasing work, personal information, social media feed, and even a marketplace.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

One pager

Transparent Video

Gone are the days when people used to put up just a simple coming soon landing page. Brands now want they’re coming soon page to be highly customized and unique, which is why this template can be very handy as it is creative and engaging.

The template makes good use of vectors and animates the entire scrolling experience. It also provides a feature for users to subscribe to the updates. In addition, you can easily change the web page’s color to match your brand’s design style.

Special Features & Functions:

Bookings

Sticky Position

Lightbox

Fitness studios are now competing for online visibility; hence, a well-designed website can help them grow. The fitness studio template has everything one can ask to design a gym, a yoga studio, or even a personal trainer website. In addition, there are well-designated places for images and videos and big headers.

It would only take a few hours to flow your content in this template and have a fitness studio website up and running. Smart designers will be able to figure out that this template can also be used for other websites, such as branding companies, consultancy, and more.

Special Features & Functions:

Repeater

Lightbox

Sticky Position

Websites of financial companies are generally boring and too simple. But this Financial Company template can help you burst the pattern. In terms of design, the website is kept simple and classy. However, it is fused with amazing videos and GIFs that take the aesthetic appeal to another level.

There are separate pages for services, strategies, about us information, and more; you can leverage this to increase the volume of your website. The grey style suits the sector, but you can always tweak the design style to match your company’s style.

Special Features & Functions:

Form

Stack

One of the quickest and most effective ways of creating a visual portfolio is to deploy a template like this. It has all the basic sections needed for a portfolio website. You can showcase your work through large-size images.

There is a special page for your information, which you can put up creatively. The website’s overall color palette and design style are classy and elegant. This helps portray your personality and work better online and attracts high-paying work.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

Form

There was a time when photographers used to have a very dull website where they would dump their photos. This unimpressive way of showing work has now given way to amazing photography portfolio websites like this. Created with ample white space, small fonts, and large photographs, this template is ideal for photographers.

Separate pages can be created for categories, projects, or wherever the user wants. For example, there is a separate page about the photographer and contact details. Even while using such big photos, the template ensures mobile compatibility without a glitch.

Special Features & Functions:

Gallery

Lightbox

VideoBox

Architecture firms also rely heavily on images to showcase their work. Hence their website should be designed to cater to this need. Editor X provides this beautiful template which focuses especially on landscape architecture firms. But, of course, the template can be tweaked for other architecture or interior designing firms.

The template starts with a loading page and then takes us on a fine ride across all projects. In addition, the template has all the requisite features like about us, teams, careers, contact, and even social media handle integration, making it a highly versatile template.

Special Features & Functions:

Online Store

Lightbox

As an artist, if you are looking for a website template to showcase your work and sell products, then you should check out this Artist Showcase Page. In terms of design, it is cool and quirky and can set the tone for you.

The template comes loaded with a marketplace and also showcase page. There are a few other pages, but basic requirements like Terms & Conditions and other such pages are there. The major attraction of the template is how it uses images.

Special Features & Functions:

Gallery

Lightbox

VideoBox

How online magazines display their information has changed drastically; this Magazine template is proof of it. Stunningly designed, the template balances providing information to users and impressing them visually through the perfect use of images and design elements.

The template is best suited for travel, fashion, food, or art magazines wherever images or media other than text is important. There are sections that allow you to showcase your previous magazine version and a big call to action to increase your subscriber list.

Special Features & Functions:

Events

Transparent Video

Sticky Position

This Music Festival website template is simple in design and structure but still looks visually attractive. It uses much white space and modern, sharp, sans-serif fonts. There is a blob in the middle as an extra element that you can remove or replace with other branding elements.

The festival website allows you to detail lineups and events for the day. Through its ticketing features, you can allow users to buy tickets online. In addition, a special artist feature section can be used smartly to highlight the major artists coming to the festival.

Special Features & Functions:

Sticky Position

Gallery

Form

Just like the models, visual appeal is very important for any modeling agency website. This template by Editor X ensures that there is striking visual appeal. At the same time, all the required functionalities are taken care of to give the user a holistic experience.

The homepage has sections to showcase the latest faces, prominent models, news, and more. In addition, there is a special page for applications that can be integrated into the agency’s database. Overall the design is classy, and you can always make minor changes as per need.

Special Features & Functions:

Blog

Forms

Repeater

Sticky Position

Transparent Video

Cyber security-related companies’ websites are always interesting. But this template takes design to another level. In terms of design, it is simple as it uses a two-column structure, but this is well complemented with amazing graphics integrated into the sections.

There are well-defined positions for adding services, unique selling points, clientele, and even blogs. The menu style is kept normal, which is favored in this sector. It also has a ‘demo’ feature that lets you collect vital information from the users.

Special Features & Functions:

Online Store

Blog

Sticky Position

This is a good theme to use if you are working on a project about creating an online shop for flowers and related products. Using white spaces gives a lot of importance to images; that is where you can set up attractive images of flowers or other products.

The template has sections for product categories, best sellers, offers, subscription services, and testimonials. Although the design is well suited for flower shops, you can easily use the base template to create online shops for similar products.

Special Features & Functions:

Bookings

Sticky Position

Gallery

A simple and elegant website template for spa and beauty salons, this template can serve as a quick and effective solution for creating an online presence for the business. The template design is straightforward as it uses a two-column structure. But the designer makes up for the simplicity by adding some amazing graphics.

Sections related to services, packages offered, premium services, contact details, and more are all covered in the template. In addition, a dedicated page is offered for integrating the Spa menu, which can be a big plus in terms of user experience and overall website design.

Special Features & Functions:

Online Store

Sticky Position

Lightbox

There are so many online fashion stores that if you plan to launch one, you must create an amazing design. That is where this Fashion Store template of Editor X can be handy, as it can help your store stand out from the crowd easily.

The design uses big images, large typography, and many white spaces. Parallax scrolling, images floating in the air, chatbot options – this template’s list of special features keeps increasing. In addition, the product pages are clean and stylish and contain all the requisite sections. These value-added features make this template a very safe and effective option for developers looking to create an online fashion store.

Special Features & Functions:

Online Store

Blog

Lightbox

Smart and beautiful, this Editor X website template will help you create an elegant website for your beauty store. The overall design uses much white space, strong photos and videos, and large typography. This ensures that the page is simple and registers a good brand recall.

The website includes features like a smart slider at the top, product listing, featured products, testimonials, social media integration, and more. Even though the template uses many images, there is no compromise in its mobile compatibility, which is a big plus.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are these considered wireframe templates?

No, however, there are currently 7 Editor X website wireframe templates available to use for the following:

eCommerce Business Sites Landing Pages Services Portfolios Advanced Portfolios Advanced Business Sites

Can I build my own template from scratch?

Yes. Editor X offers a blank canvas to start with and you can create your own template from scratch. You can use the pre-coded elements and Apps with the easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor or code your own custom features.

Are there any free EditorX templates available?

As long as you have a user account on the platform, you will have the ability to use all of these templates for free, or as mentioned, build your own template from scratch with a blank canvas. If you use a free template other than those provided by the Wix Editor X platform, be sure it’s fully compatible and clean of any unwanted bulky code before using it.

Is Editor X any good?

Editor X is one of the best online website builders available today! As part of the Wix family, it utilizes decades of website development experience to offer a website creation experience that they have never had before. You can create visually stunning websites on Editor X without using your coding knowledge, in just a few clicks. If you prefer to adjust or write HTML or CSS, you have that control as well.

EditorX is recommended for designers and developers.

Can I use Editor X for free?

Yes, you can use Editor X for free. Similar to Wix, it offers both free and premium plans. You can start with a free account to create unlimited websites. When you are ready you can switch to a premium account, allowing you to connect your custom domain, enable online payments, remove EditorX branding, and many more features.

Final Remarks

Editor X is further revolutionizing the online website development sector. While it provides the newest technology in website creation, it also stands out because of the advanced website templates it offers. Having a theme for almost all types of businesses, these templates are visually appealing, loaded with features, and functions, and ready to deploy.

When you decide on a template, let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section below!