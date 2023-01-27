10 Tips On Organizing Client Records (2023)

The cornerstone of any successful business is structure, security, and organization, so it’s important to have a handle on all your documents, especially organizing client records.

Keeping track of client records can be bothersome or difficult, but ultimately it’ll help you become more efficient and effective. In today’s world of data breaches and cyber crimes, you can never be too cautious.

Pin

Sponsored Message

How you back up, secure, and organize the files of your clients can take time and be costly. However, you are ultimately responsible to make sure they are handled properly and secured. Our goal in this featured post is to help you sort out your options and find affordable solutions.

Here are 10 tips for making sure you keep your client records organized, secured, and backed up.

10 Tips On Organizing Client Records

Pin

1. Hardcopy & Electronic File Backup

Decide whether you want to keep hardcopy files, electronic files, or both. Your decision should take into account how much room you have available.

While electronic backup takes up very little space, client files need to be backed up often in case of computer failure or data corruption. You can back up to Backblaze B2 or another cloud storage to improve data security and ensure its accessibility.

Regarding the backup and organizing files via hardcopy, these files take up much more room and can require additional resources to keep them safe. However, having both digital and hard copies of client records is going to be the ultimate option.

2. Use Password Protection & Dedicated Computer

If you’ll be keeping your filing system on a computer, use the password protection that your operating system offers, especially if the files contain any kind of personal information.

If possible, keep a separate computer or laptop for business purposes. Small, inexpensive laptops without a lot of bells and whistles are great as dedicated backups for small business files and other records.

3. Use Good Quality Secure Storage For Hardcopy

Will you need a secure area for files containing confidential information? Personal and sensitive information may need a locked cabinet or safe to protect it from prying eyes.

Investing in excellent quality locking storage could be good for your business in the long run. If you intend to keep hardcopy files, buy a filing cabinet. While cardboard boxes or stacks of folders on your desk are an easy solution, they aren’t feasible for the long term.

A small, locking, two or three-drawer filing cabinet is inexpensive and appropriate for any business just starting out.

4. Use A Master Index

A master index is a convenient way to locate files, especially when you have a large number of clients. Entries in your master index (which can be a computer file or a simple card file or Rolodex) should contain non-confidential information to identify the client, such as name, address, phone number, and e-mail address.

5. Try Using A Code System

Labeling file folders and entries in your master index with corresponding identification codes can also be useful. For example, you could use the client’s name and the date of your first job with them in an alpha-numeric combination.

For example, if John Smith hired you for the first time on March 22, 2023, your code for his file might be JSM-32223. Your own personally-created codes will have a quick interpretation for you when you need to go right to a file.

6. Utilizing Notes Can Be Helpful

Make notes on your files. Making personal notes about clients will help you to remember individuals and their needs more quickly, rather than skimming through many pages of an entire file for the small piece of information you’re looking for.

7. Try An Online Tool

Online tools can be handy for filing, and with many programs now available, information is backed up for you automatically. If you choose an online tool, be sure and vet it first and look at reviews.

Ask around about security, confidentiality, and reliability in your circle of business. If you have doubts or find too many bad reviews, steer clear and look for a highly-rated filing tool.

It is also worth remembering that online files are not as secure as those in your personal computer or filing cabinet.

8. Take Time To Organize

Take time to work on your files. Unless you have everything on a computer or online, your filing system is not going to automatically organize itself. Don’t let paperwork build up on your desk.

While ‘organized chaos’ is amusing in theory, walking in on a desk covered in stacks of paper does not inspire confidence in a customer. Don’t put off filing until you’re drowning in paperwork. Just a few minutes at the end of each day or a half hour once a week is sufficient to get files squared away.

9. Destroy Old Documents

Be sure to shred old and defunct files; never toss them into the trash whole. Stealing unshredded paperwork that contains personal information is one of the top methods for identity theft. Invest in a shredder.

Small, personal shredders that destroy discs and heavier materials as well as paper are convenient, inexpensive, and constantly useful. Some office supply stores offer a shredding service to dispose of your sensitive documents.

10. Get Someone To Help

If you feel that you can’t handle your filing, it might be worth your sanity to hire someone to do it for you.

Businesses that are just getting up and running don’t have a lot of petty cash, but you don’t need someone on the payroll full-time. Ask a friend or family member who has experience with filing to give you some help for a little extra money.

Tips On Organizing Client Records – Summary

In summary, taking a proactive approach to backing up and organizing your client’s records is going to be one of the most important security measures you can implement for your business.

It’s a serious concern in a world of hackers with an evil intent to destroy you and your client. Do what it takes to stay on top of organizing and securing client records and you will be ready in case the unthinkable happens.

Being organized, lowering liability, and reducing risk is always satisfying for business owners!