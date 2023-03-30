16 Best Psychedelic Fonts for Far-Out Designs

Psychedelic fonts have been gaining a lot of recognition in the last few years. Consequently, if you are a designer who’s never heard of psychedelic-designed typography, we recommend paying close attention to this trend.

These fonts are guaranteed to take your hippy and groovy projects to the next level. Resembling the popular 1960s and 70s styles, when the hippie era was born, these fonts are exceptional in design. Also, they are easy to edit with Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator as well as Microsoft Word and Canva.

Most, if not all of these fonts include the OTF, TTF, and WOFF file formats. To learn more about these, see our FAQ section below.

Today we’re showcasing 16 of the best fonts with psychedelic designs that are great for social media posts, parties, events, and print projects. They are all provided by Envato Elements and designed by professional graphic designers.

Without further delay, let’s move onward to the Best Psychedelic Fonts featured for you to enhance your retro designs!

Created to capture the late 70s disco vibes, this font is all about funk and groove. It is a charming font and an excellent choice for retro-themed projects such as album covers, party invitations, posters, and social media banners. The font, which comes from the san-serif family, includes uppercase, lowercase letters, numerals, and punctuation.

Comprised of tall letters and curvy lines, the Skypian Psychedelic Font can transport viewers back in time. Although the font has normal spacing, the letters appear to be closer than they actually are. This gives the font a look resembling ancient scripture. This font is a solid pick for posters, banners, social media posts, and branding projects.

Unlike other font packages, the “Helmud” decorative font only offers lowercase letters along with punctuation, numerals, and multilingual-supported ligatures. Despite this drawback, the font is very well-designed and can be used in a variety of projects that require a vintage touch. The font belongs to the sans-serif family of typography and is ready for immediate download.

Classified as a Serif typeface, this Psychedelic font is inspired by the 1970s. The font also supports multiple languages and includes both upper and lower case letters along with numerals and other ligatures. It is an excellent pick for social media posts, branding projects, and logo designs.

“Mind Explorer” is a mesmerizing psychedelic font that does justice to its name. This font, which is inspired by 1960s music bands, captures the aesthetics of the bygone disco era. It emanates fun and groovy vibes that are perfect for album covers, posters, product labels, signage, and other retro, far-out designs.

Using the word “modern” with a font that is based on the psychedelic styles of the 60s and 70s hip era, sounds like an oxymoron. However, here is a good example that is utilizing both a modern touch along with the wavy lines of this retro era.

Although most psychedelic font designs have a retro theme, the Viva Kaiva font is more suited for designs that require a tropical touch. It offers several stylish alternates, making it a good pick for banners, illustrations, posters, and branding projects. The languages supported are European Western, Central and Eastern languages including, Baltic, Turkish, and Romanian.

This vintage-themed psychedelic font is bold and groovy looking. It’s got a large personality, making it perfect for eye-catching titles in your design projects. This sans-serif-based font is ideal for album covers, movie posters, and event banners. The font comes with basic Latin (A-Z), numerals, and punctuation.

“Tetradoth” is a psychedelic font that looks as if it’s from the cover of an early 90s rock album. The font has a gothic touch and includes both upper and lowercase letters that are stunning in design. Although the font might be a bit excessive for paragraphs, it is perfect for attention-seeking headings. Apart from basic Latin, the font includes numerals and punctuations that support multiple languages.

The “Canobis” font is one of a kind and it was created using thin strokes, subtle curves, and a catchy flow that gives it a hypnotic appearance. Its look makes it perfect for high-end designs that require a psychedelic touch. Wedding cards, invitations, book covers, logo designs, and product packaging are just a few projects that can benefit from a font like this.

Inspired by the psychedelic movement in the mid-60s, “Surreal” is a hand-drawn font with a fun yet groovy look. You can be confident that the Surreal Psychedelic Typeface will be an excellent addition to your font collection. Just visualize it in your various retro projects. With your download, you’ll receive uppercase, lowercase, numerals, and punctuation.

The “Peculiar People” font is an amazing hand-drawn font that will grab people’s attention. From music artwork to event banners, the font can be used in a variety of psychedelic projects. The font features multilingual support and offers standard ligatures along with punctuation. Moreover, all the swashes and glyphs are readily accessible.

If you are looking for an elegant psychedelic font, check out “Liesmo”. The font, unlike others, is easy on the eyes while retaining its experimental charm. It is web compatible and a great pick for designing groovy-looking blogs, websites, album and book covers, logos, and digital advertisements. Additionally, it will be great with print projects for parties and events.

Just as the name suggests, this font is all about the funky and chill vibes of the 1970s. The font package comprises basic Latin (A-Z, a-z), numerals, and punctuation. Also, the characters are PUA encoded and require no additional design software for access. Available in all three file formats (OTF, TTF, and WOFF), this selection is ideal for projects that require a retro and experimental touch.

The “Trippy trip” font is designed to capture the essence of a psychedelic experience. It comprises of wavy letters that resemble the distortion that might occur during a mind-expanding trip. Like many of these fonts, the Trippy Trip is based on the sans-serif typeface. It is a fitting choice for vintage-style posters, banners, and invitations. Also, it’s perfect for movie projects and album covers.

“High Romantic” is a handwritten font that supports over 100 languages. It offers a set of beautiful characters created using heavy strokes and rounding bottoms. Thanks to its charming and simplistic nature, the font can be used in a variety of projects such as Logo design, social media posts, movie titles, book titles, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the overall best psychedelic font?

The best psychedelic font overall would be either Funkorama or Surreal. You can’t go wrong with either one.

Which psychedelic font is good for a retro design?

Most psychedelic-designed fonts are suitable for retro-themed designs. However, not all fonts bring out the styles of the 60s and 70s. Therefore, it’s a good idea to match your font selection with the theme of your project and the time period it’s focused on. For example, a vintage 50’s font will be perfect for a classic car website, or a project focused on the birth of “Rock N Roll”.

Are there any modern psychedelic-style fonts?

It’s tough to find a modern psychedelic font because most are inspired by the psychedelic movement of the late 60s. However, not all hope is lost, as many creators have designed fonts that incorporate a modern twist such as Endstart.

What are the common font file formats?

The main file formats for fonts are OTF, TTF, and WOFF, and here’s a brief understanding of each:

TTF (TrueType Font) was first developed by Apple and then later licensed to Microsoft, becoming the most popular file format for Mac and Windows operating systems.

OTF (OpenType Font) was created by both Adobe and Microsoft based on the TTF format. Today, both TTF and OTF file formats can be used in many different graphic design applications and software programs like Adobe Photoshop, Canva, and others.

WOFF (Web Open Format Font) is a compressed web-exclusive version of other font types. This type of font supports web applications only and can not be installed on desktop computers.

Final Remarks

Employing psychedelic fonts will help your projects come to life. However, it is important to pick the right one so that it compliments your design and does not overshadow it. Hopefully, you were able to select a suitable font from the assets listed above.