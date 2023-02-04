10 Free Creative Resume Templates for Web Designers

Are you a web designer on a budget and only looking for free but creative resume templates? With so many options that pop up in searches, we thought that our audience of website designers and developers can use a good resource list.

Resumes are very important because they represent your professional abilities, education, and qualification. A creative Resume / CV is very helpful for getting the recruiters’ attention. The first impression is always the most important so a great and attractive resume is definitely a plus.

Pin

Sponsored Message

In this post, you’ll find 10 creative free resume templates for web designers that are free and in PSD formats and which will surely help to impress potential employers and clients.

Want more? Check out these premium resume website templates and Material design resume templates.

BEST FREE RESUME TEMPLATES – UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS: Try Envato Elements for 7 days and you can download all of the following resume templates for FREE with no strings attached! KEEP THEM ALL if you cancel. Plus, get access to website templates, themes, plugins, landing pages, videos, audio, and millions more!

Free Resume Templates for Web Designers

Here is a selection of free web design resume templates to choose from. When you are done here, let us know in the comments below which one you like best.

Pin

Most web design pros want to show how great they are with graphics as soon as possible… and jump the shark by opting for a graphics-heavy resume template. But you won’t. Sure, first impressions matter. Go too hard on the design, however, and almost 30% of recruiters will kill your application dead on arrival. Go with the Cascade resume template, the sleek resume layout by Uptowork. It’s modern, it’s professional, and Jakob Nielsen would high-five its usability.

Cvio is one of the best templates for creating a classy resume webpage. It has a dark and elegant design that has the potential of capturing everyone’s attention. It comes with ten color schemes, contact forms, and six different portfolio layouts to choose from.

This resume template is a free asset available from Envato elements under their Unlimited Downloads subscription free trial.

Pin

Designing your resume can be a little bit tricky sometimes but with the right inspiration, the result could be really creative and present you and your experience in a much more personalized way. This first example is a modern resume template with a bold design and great visual impact. It is provided in a black-and-white version for printing. This free resume template uses huge typography, shapes that look like comment boxes, and colors in a very creative way. It has boldness in its design and visual impact in the layout.

Pin

If you did not find the previous example your type of resume then you might want to have a look at this one. This self-promotion-free resume template is a modern and creative template that impresses you as keep on scrolling. It focuses on presenting all of Paolo Pettigiani’s interests, hobbies, and data in a creative way that also expresses a bit of his personality. Check it this curriculum vitae or get inspired to make the perfect one for yourself!

Pin

If you’re looking for something different, this creative resume idea could be a great source of inspiration. The free template PSD is provided in 2 color variations, in ready-for-print formats. The basis of the design is to creatively put forward your resume details in a modern way for both readability and legibility. The resume file comes in a fully layered PSD format making it easy to customize it to best fit your personality. The size of the resume template is 8.5×11 with 0.125 bleed in CMYK for printing purposes.

Pin

If you’re looking for a neat and clean resume example this one will come to your rescue. This free resume template contains 4 main sections, colored graphical elements, and a profile picture. It’s perfect for programming and web industries. The package contains an original editable Microsoft Word file format and a . JPEG image for preview

Pin

Check out this one-page free resume example. This template has a beautiful bar graph for your skills and an eye-catching pie chart of work experiences. These great visuals express skills in a creative way and they can really be a source of inspiration for your resume. And if you liked this example, you’ll be happy to know that you can also download the free vector template. Check it out, play with colors and see what comes out as a result.

Pin

Professional One Page Resume is a free CV / Resume template in a PSD file, perfect to advertise your skills, your personality, and your experience. The template is clean and completely editable in photoshop. It also comes with seven color variations, so make sure you choose the perfect one for you.

Pin

This is a free HTML resume template in 5 color options: blue, brown, green, purple, and red all of which are free to use. You only have to make sure you use the color that best suits you and your personality before using it. It has a really nice and minimalist design with a clipboard concept which will leave a good first impression on anyone, not just your employer.

Pin

If what you’re looking for is a simple example of a resume template then you might want to have a look at this particular example. This clean free one-page resume template is a free PSD template that is very easy to customize and comes in a package with 6 different colors to choose from. You can use bold colors or a much more paler palette, it all depends on you but make sure it represents you and your personality!

Pin

Last but not least. this is a clean and modern online resume template that might come in handy one day. It is free for both personal and commercial use. If this is the template you’ve been looking for then I have good news: you can download the fully editable PSD files to customize it as you, please.

Free Resume Templates for Web Designers Summary

To sum up, there are options out there for free resumes, but you should always consider the quality and design of the resume for finalizing your choice. Remember, your resume becomes the “first impression” you will make on a potential client or employer, so it has to be top-notch.