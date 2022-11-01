9 Best Ecommerce Website Builders in 2022

Ecommerce website builders are essentially online-based software programs for building and hosting e-commerce websites. They offer access to website templates, image galleries, shopping carts, the ability to accept credit card payments, and so much more. They make it easy for anyone to get started selling online quickly.

Pin Sponsored Message

Further, most website builders in general, include a drag-and-drop visual editor to easily build and manage your online store without having to learn web design coding languages such as HTML, javascript, and more.

9 Best Ecommerce Website Builders – Quick List

Introduction

The website building market is vast as they provide a convenient option to start a website without hiring a website developer. In 2018, the global Website Builders market was valued at 1480 million USD, and by the end of 2024, it will reach 2270 million USD, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Ecommerce website builders possess many advantages for online store newbies as they provide the fastest and easiest way of selling products online. An eCommerce website’s success depends on a few essential things such as:

Product Quality

The identity of the brand

Shipping costs

Return Policies

User-friendly website features

The simple and easy shopping experience

Good reviews

Exceptional customer service.

Before starting any website-building venture, make sure to list down the features of your choice. It could be an addition of an online store, blogs, photo gallery, SEO friendly, update sections, etc. With plenty of choices available in the website builders market, we have come up with the best website builders for online store newbies – AKA eCommerce.

9 Best Ecommerce Website Builders

BigCommerce is undoubtedly one of the best website developers for large eCommerce websites. They give beginners many benefits and provide ease of operations. If your company wants rapid growth, Bigcommerce is a great choice.

BigCommerce has been hosting eCommerce sites in more than 120 countries for over a decade.

BigCommerce Pricing Plans:

Free Trial: Yes

Standard Pricing: $29.95 Monthly

Plus Pricing: $79.95 Monthly

Pro Pricing: $299.95 Monthly

Important features available on BigCommerce:

Drag and Drop building tool

Simple and easy-to-use platform

24/7 customer support by phone, live chat, and email

It has B2B-specific features, including bulk pricing rates, quote management, customer groups, and custom price lists.

BigCommerce has a specialty in multichannel selling. Their plan comes with features to sell on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Google Shopping, eBay, Amazon, and POS with multiple currency support.

features to It is optimized for SEO and mobile.

The best thing is you can try BigCommerce free for 15 days.

WIX is a popular eCommerce website with over 160 million users worldwide. You can start your site on WIX with elementary steps and no technical skills. Moreover, you can make all sorts of updates on your own, like adding new products and managing your orders efficiently.

WIX offers a free domain name and almost 1,000 pre-made templates for every type of online store without any additional transaction fees.

Wix Pricing Plans:

Free Trial: Yes

Personal: $16 Monthly

Business Unlimited: $22 Monthly

Monthly Business Pro: $27 Monthly

Monthly Business VIP: $45 Monthly

Following are some important features available on Wix:

Drag and Drop building tool

Ease of time and use and packed with striking tools and features

Dedicated 24/7 to help

Optimized for your mobile users and SEO friendly

You can add blog features to your eCommerce website

Attractive design features like video backgrounds, animations, stock images, and scroll effects

A vast range of products you can integrate with the website

$300 in advertising vouchers

Supports multiple payment methods

Webflow is an excellent choice for both startup businesses, and for established e-commerce businesses. The platform is easy for beginners to use, but also offers advanced features for developers who want to add some code. This e-commerce site builder provides everyone the opportunity to build an amazing website. Webflow currently hosts over 100,000 websites in the US.

Pricing Plans of Webflow:

Free Trial: Yes

Standard: $29 Monthly

Monthly Plus: $74 Monthly

Monthly Advanced: $212 Monthly

Important features available on Webflow:

The user-friendly drag-and-drop editor

Fully customizable without any code

Built animations

Payment support for credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Stripe

Templates and themes.

B oth free and premium e-commerce website templates

website Automated order tracking options

Advanced SEO controls

24/7 hosting monitoring & SSL certificates

Tier 1 Content Delivery Network, Amazon Cloudfront, and Fastly to give the fastest hosting on the internet

Immediate scaling

Shopify is a well-known eCommerce website builder with excellent customer service and support. Their feature-rich platform is very easy for beginners and makes your site-building process very smooth. Shopify is one of the most powerful eCommerce builders on the market today.

Over 1,000,000 businesses run on Shopify because of its dependability and countless features in 175 countries.

Shopify gives you access to their online store builder. You can use the provided templates to save yourself some time or put everything together from scratch. Also, every Shopify plan comes with all the essential features you need to kickstart your website.

Pricing Plans of Shopify:

Free Trial: Yes

Basic Shopify: $29 Monthly

Monthly Shopify: $79 Monthly

Monthly Advanced Shopify: $299 Monthly

Important features available on Shopify:

Drag and drop store builder

100 + Professional eCommerce industry-specific website templates with stock images

24/7 customer support (phone, email, and live chat)

Easy Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Features

Shopify Forum and Apps

Shipping discounts and gift cards

Unlimited Web Hosting & Bandwidth

Shipping discounts and gift cards

Supports multiple sales channels (point-of-sale, social media, online marketplaces, etc.)

You can even try Shopify for free for 14 days.

Weebly is famous for its affordability among other eCommerce builders and they power over 50 million websites worldwide. Their eCommerce builder plans are much cheaper, and it comes with a free forever plan.

They provide a powerful search feature for customers to search and filter for products of their choice. The themes are simple, stylish, and mobile responsive, and you can even switch between them easily. This site builder is uncomplicated and user-friendly from the initial stage itself. There are only simple steps to register an account.

Pricing Plans of Weebly:

Free Trial: Yes

Personal: $6 Monthly

Professional: $12 Monthly

Performance: $26 Monthly

Important features available on Weebly:

The drag-and-drop site builder

site builder Minimal effort and comes with a built-in coding editor

24/7 customer support

SEO friendly

Easy shipping and inventory management

You can create custom coupons and offer digital gift cards

Built-in shopping cart with unlimited products and in-store or delivery options at checkout

A g ood choice for personal portfolios because of its simple, stylish themes

Squarespace is a complete package and convenient eCommerce website builder for creative persons, artists, and designers, as it offers attractive design templates. Modern visual appearance is their specialty. One can create out-of-box beautiful designs with minimalistic efforts on Squarespace.

They have options for selling products, services, subscriptions, or digital goods. All their subscriptions have built-in eCommerce functionality except for the personal plan.

With the Advanced eCommerce plan, you get a feature to sell memberships and subscriptions. You can convey your brand story and sell products quickly with the help of social media integrations of Squarespace.

Pricing Plans of Squarespace:

Business – $18 Monthly

Basic eCommerce – $26 Monthly

Advanced Ecommerce – $40 Monthly

Important features available on Squarespace:

100% drag-and-drop feature

24/7 customer support

Built-in SEO tools, blogging tools, analytics

Award-winning options for designer templates

Ability to create discounts, built-in tax tools,

Gift cards

Excellent mobile inventory and store management, and in-person payments

Abandoned cart recovery tools

Secured checkout process from any device

You can manage and edit your website with Squarespace mobile app

Elementor has been getting popular recently as an eCommerce website builder with its ease of function. You can easily create your page layouts and content from scratch with a wide variety of ready-to-use templates and page designs.

Elementor offers more advanced functionalities with unique features to create a well-planned website. They enable you to create unique pages using a visual editor, build websites quickly and control the design in one place.

On Elementor, you can personalize your store your way. You can add any content to your eCommerce business, start with designer-made, fully responsive templates, and stay on brand with full customization options. Also, Elementor’s ever-growing list of eCommerce widgets allows you to realize your store’s vision quickly.

Pricing Plans of Elementor:

Elementor Pro Plugin: $49 / Year

Hosted Elementor Website: $89 / Year

Essential for 1 website: $49 / Year

Expert for 25 websites: $199 / Year

Studio for 100 websites: $499 / Year

Agency for 1000 websites: $999 / Year

Important features available on Elementor:

Drag-and-drop live editor

It comes with two version options, free and pro

90 plus basic and pro widgets

300 plus basic and pro templates, which are fully customizable and ready to use

30 days money-back guarantee

SSL secured payment

Premium customer support

Accepts all major credit cards and PayPal

Responsive designs f or mobile and on your desktop

Shift4Shop is known as a limitless eCommerce website builder with complete controls. It delivers everything you need to create a truly remarkable online shopping experience as it is developer-friendly.

They offer a free enterprise-grade plan that includes all the features and tools you would expect from an enterprise-level eCommerce website builder. Their plan includes unlimited product uploads, site users, and bandwidth, along with SEO marketing tools and over 100 themes to choose from. They have no limit regarding the number of products you can upload.

Shift4shop is a good choice for seasonal businesses.

Pricing Plans of Shift4Shop:

Free Trial: Yes

Transaction fees 2.9% + $0.30

Basic: $29 Monthly

Plus: $79 Monthly

Pro: $299 Monthly

Important features available on Shift4Shop (Formerly known as 3DCart):

Drag-and-drop building tools

Advantage of many in-built features

SEO friendly

Unlimited products

Unlimited bandwidth

Mobile-ready 50 plus free themes

Enhanced security levels

FTP access, fully integrated experience with rest APIs

Fully functional built-in CRM

Supports subscriptions, tickets, events, and print-on-demand sales

Pin

Zyro is known as one of the most straightforward eCommerce website builders. The editor is very easy to use and typically takes less than an hour for most people to develop a simple website.

You can choose from 100 plus ready-made eCommerce website designs or add a new store to an existing site. Their eCommerce platform lets you easily add and manage products.

You can sell via your website, social media, and marketplaces like Amazon. Additionally, you can reach more customers with built-in Facebook and Google marketing tools. You can manage inventory, orders, Pricing, and more from a single dashboard.

Pricing Plans of Zyro:

Website — from $2.61 per month

Business —from $4.41 per month

Online Store — from $8.01 per month

Advanced Store —from $14.31 per month

Important features available on Zyro:

Drag and Drop tools

Powerful AI business tools

SEO friendly

Deep marketing, tracking, and targeting capabilities

Full-fledged inventory and order management

Accepts payments of all types, from Stripe, PayPal, and traditional credit cards

You can promote and sell your products across Instagram, Facebook, and Amazon.

Built-in marketing tools

You can manage your store on the mobile app as well

The advanced customer service team

9 Best Ecommerce Website Builders Summary

It is easy to create websites using normal CMS like WordPress.org. But it is not easy to create online shops. For eCommerce websites, you have to ensure that you get everything right starting from website design, user experience, product listing, and the payment gateway to shipping and refunds.

We hope you found our list of the best e-commerce website builders helpful and please let us know in the comments below which option you have selected.