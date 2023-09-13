30 Gorgeous Web Safe Fonts To Use With CSS

We have gathered together a nice resource list of stunning web-safe fonts that you can use with CSS. “Web Safe” fonts mean that they will look perfect no matter the browser you are viewing them from. Also, these fonts are very popular and are most likely to be pre-installed on your operating system, be it Windows, iOS, or even Linux. This makes these fonts a safe choice to use on all websites.

When we first started this post we only had 16 fonts listed here. Now we have 30 great-looking fonts for you to choose from and thanks to w3Shools for providing access to these fonts.

What Are Web Safe Fonts?

As for web designers and web developers, you probably already know this, but as a reminder fonts that are considered web-safe can adapt to any browser even if they are not installed on the user’s computer. Using these fonts will help ensure that the content will be properly loaded and visible on any device, from any internet browser.

Along with each web safe font in this list is a preview image of what it looks like, and the raw CSS code that you can copy and paste directly into your own stylesheet to use the font. Man of these typefaces have remarkable designs and will look great in your projects.

Moreover, these examples include the CSS code which makes them easy to be integrated into your website.

So, here you have 30 web-safe fonts to use with CSS. Do you know other web-safe fonts? Let us know in the comment section below.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Abel’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Abel’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Abel</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Aclonica’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Aclonica’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Aclonica</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Actor’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Actor’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Actor</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Advent Pro’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Advent Pro’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Advent Pro</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Alegreya’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Alegreya’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Alegreya</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Alegreya Sans SC’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Alegreya Sans SC’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Alegreya Sans SC</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Allan’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Allan’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Allan</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Allerta Stencil’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Allerta Stencil’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Allerta Stencil</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Dekko’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Dekko’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Dekko</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Didact Gothic’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Didact Gothic’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Didact Gothic</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Gruppo’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Gruppo’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Gruppo</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Kalam’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Kalam’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Kalam</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Merienda’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Merienda’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Merienda</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <link href=’https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Nova Flat’ rel=’stylesheet’> <style> body { font-family: ‘Nova Flat’;font-size: 22px; } </style> </head> <body> <h1>Nova Flat</h2> <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit.</p> <p>123456790</p> <p>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ</p> <p>abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz</p> </body> </html>

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Impact, Charcoal, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Palatino Linotype', 'Book Antiqua', Palatino, serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Tahoma, Geneva, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Century Gothic, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Lucida Sans Unicode', 'Lucida Grande', sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Arial Black', Gadget, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Times New Roman', Times, serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Arial Narrow', sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Copperplate / Copperplate Gothic Light, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Lucida Console', Monaco, monospace; }[/css]

– as much as I WISH this was web safe, it is not!

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Gill Sans / Gill Sans MT, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Trebuchet MS', Helvetica, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: 'Courier New', Courier, monospace; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; }[/css]

[css].classname { color: #333333; font-family: Georgia, Serif; }[/css]