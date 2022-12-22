Top 25 Nursing PowerPoint Templates (5 Free)

Nursing PowerPoint Templates are extremely useful for giving medical presentations to nursing staff, doctors, and donors. Be it a sales pitch, quarterly report, or about a new project, slide presentations must be crisp and visually appealing to be effective.

Pin

The good news is that we have compiled the best 25 nursing PowerPoint presentation templates available online. These templates have amazing designs, ready-made infographics, plus a good overall structure. All you need to do is download one of the templates we’ve hand-picked, flow your content into it, and you’ll have a fantastic presentation ready to go.

Let’s get started on our list of the best 25 Nursing PowerPoint Templates that you can use right away!

20 PREMIUM Nursing Presentation Templates

You’ll notice that all 20 of the presentation templates in this first set are provided by Envato Elements. They are premium PowerPoint templates, designed with the highest quality and you can have all of them completely FREE.

Yes, that’s correct. Envato Elements offers a 7-day free trial to their monthly subscription made for designers, but anyone can access this valuable resource with Unlimited downloads for less than $0.55 cents a day. All the templates you select will be free during the trial period and include a commercial, royalty-free license.

A neat, clean, and minimal Powerpoint template, Nurseiry offers a premium look to your presentation. It uses gradient colors, image blocks, and smart headers, allowing you to compose your content beautifully. In addition, the Nurseiry template gives 30 slide options with animation and transitions integrated into them, making your work very easy and quick.

As the name suggests, this template is more related to vaccines and their applications. In terms of design, the Vaction Medice and Vaccine Template offers designers a lot of creative bandwidth. It comes with 30 creative and multipurpose slides, which can be used as per need. The text and all the graphs are easily editable. The extensive use of white space and creative graphic blocks makes this template appealing.

If you are looking for a loud Powerpoint template that does the perfect job of attracting viewers’ attention, check out this Excite Aid template. Its bright blue color and yellow, white, and black color palette make it visually exciting. There are 32 slides, and all of them use picture placeholders. So you need to drag and drop your images and design amazing and impressive presentations.

This Powerpoint template is very holistic and covers almost all aspects you will need for creating a hospital-related presentation. While its primary focus is on internal training of the hospital staff, the Hospital & Health Care template can also be used for many other purposes. There are 35 slides with various content blocks, and all the design elements are easy to modify.

Want to up your game in terms of stunning presentations? Then check out the Ultimedic Medical template. The overall design is kept minimal and renders the template a professional feel. It offers 27 creative slides along with 90+ color schemes, handmade infographics, and easy-to-customize text and graphic blocks, using which you can quickly create an impressive presentation.

AFEEAT is a multipurpose medical presentation template that works in PowerPoint, Keynote, and even Google Slides. There are 30 professional-looking slides available, along with easy-to-edit design elements. In terms of design, the focus is given more on images, and good white space is provided to make the text come out. You can use this template for almost all types of corporate presentations.

Another multipurpose PowerPoint template on the list, Amedico, can be used for various purposes, for hospitals, healthcare research, pharmacy or even the latest technology. Additionally, the template offers 35 different slides. The good part is that the design is based on the Slide Master layout; hence, you can tweak that to get the desired design changes on all the slides.

A modern and wholesome template, Mediso – Medical & Healthcare PowerPoint template is worth adding to your collection. The template comes with 40 unique slides along with over 300 vectors. All design elements are easy to customize, and picture placeholders make it easy to drag and drop the graphics you want. This makes working on this template quick and effortless.

This nursing PowerPoint template uses the latest design trend of overlapping elements in a subtle but effective manner. The Hostiplus – Hospital, and Health Care template offers a total of 30 slides with customizable design elements. When you download the template, you also get a help guide, making it easier and faster to edit the template.

One of the biggest use of medical-related PowerPoint Templates was done during the COVID time. One such template is this COVID – Medical template, which works best for giving out information related to the pandemic and other aspects. However, you can easily customize it to use for many other purposes. The good part is that the template also offers device mockups which will give you an idea of how the presentation will look on different screens.

One look at the presentation preview, and you will know that the Kenko Medical PowerPoint template is modern and visually appealing. There are 35 multipurpose slides that can be easily edited. When you download the template, you will get two variations of the template (Dark & Light version), a 90+ theme color pack, a help guide, and a free icons pack.

PowerPoint templates are getting fancier day by day and when you are choosing the template, make sure you get the most out of it. The Treatment Medical template is one such fancy template that offers a lot. Starting from 35 unique slides, it has a handmade infographic, a 90+ theme color set, a free icon pack, and full editable design elements.

Huiefa is a holistic PowerPoint template that is impressive not only for its design but also for its variety of design options. Hence you can use it for hospitals, corporates, agencies, and even portfolio presentations. It delivers 40 Master Slide layouts, vector icons, typography, picture placeholders, and even amazing device mockups.

If you are looking for a PowerPoint presentation template loaded with many animations and design options, that is a must-try! This Medical PowerPoint template has 680 slides, of which 34 are unique. It also offers a variety of animations for design elements, consisting of 1000 icon sets and ten color schemes. The template is definitely worth adding to your collection.

We recommend the Aguero font style if you want a tall and strong font style for your project. The font supports all cases, numerals, and punctuation. In addition, the letters are given that extra height, making the text look classy. You can use this font for branding, posters, quotes, blog headers, and other digital applications.

You can deploy the Tranquilizer PowerPoint template if you want to add a bit of color to your presentation. The template makes good use of green color, and at the same time, it offers the option of changing the color scheme as needed. There are 35 unique slides, and overall you can toggle between the dark and the light version of the template, giving you more design options.

The Medic PowerPoint template has been handcrafted with a lot of precision, and this effort will make your presentation look good. It offers 15 slides, but each of them has a unique layout, and this offers you good creative bandwidth. In addition, the design elements can be easily edited, and because it uses picture placeholders, you need to drag and drop your graphics.

A very wholesome package, the Medival Health Powerpoint template delivers both in terms of design and variations. There are over 60 unique slides, all of which have a light and dark version. Handmade infographics are added to the slides, and they, too, are customizable. In addition, you can use this template for other purposes besides the medical theme.

If you are looking for a lightweight, good-looking medical PowerPoint template, then HygenCheck is worth trying. The overall design is very modern and professional and uses white space generously. In addition, the template offers 20 slides that are unique and loaded with editable infographics and 90+ color schemes which let you customize the presentation as per your need.

The Healer is one heavyweight PowerPoint template you can use for various purposes. It has 46 Master Slide layouts with editable elements, typography, icons, and drag and drops image placeholders. You can deploy this template for agencies, corporates, startups, and almost any such use, as the template is very versatile.

5 FREE Nursing Presentation Templates

Before downloading any free templates, make sure you can use it for commercial use without designer attribution or royalties. Some free templates designed for PowerPoint, Google Slides, and Keynote may be for personal use only.

The Nursing Capstone is a free template you can download and add to your collection. In terms of design, the focus is on displaying content through blocks, headers, and icons. You will get 26 different slide designs that you can use to convey all your information. The template includes 1000+ Flaticon icons as well.

As the name suggests, this template is minimal in design but can still effectively convey the message. 25 different slide designs are included in the package, along with around 200 icons related to the medical field. All design elements are easily editable, and you can create a stunning presentation in no time.

It is hard to believe that such a good PowerPoint template is available for free. This template consists of hand-drawn illustrations of nursing and medical personnel, along with many other such elements. There are 30 different slides along with 500+ icons. These hand-drawn illustrations will make your presentation unique.

If your design project demands illustration-based templates, then this Medical Illustrated template is good to have. While it offers 25 slide options, the major attraction of this template is the human body illustrations it provides in various positions and actions. These design elements can help you create an impressive presentation in no time.

There will be projects in the medical field where you will have to design a presentation for a clinical case. For this reason, we have included this template in our list, as it offers a very good solution for interactively presenting case studies. Through its 19 different slides containing 1000+ icons and design elements, you can easily and quickly flow your case details and present them effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Nursing templates for PowerPoint?

Nursing templates to use with PowerPoint are related to nursing, healthcare, wellness, and other such medical-related industries that normally fall under the broad category of Medical PowerPoint templates. However, with the explosion of online healthcare resources, there are now templates designed specifically for Nurses.

Where can I download high-quality templates?

You can download top-quality PowerPoint templates from a few different sources, however, the best overall site to use would be Envato Elements. They offer a 7-day free trial that allows you to download as much as you need for free during that time period and beyond.

They also include a lifetime royalty-free license for commercial use. Not only did you get a free template, but one that was designed with the highest quality.

What are the best PowerPoint templates for Nurses and medical staff?

Some amazing templates for Nurses and medical personnel would be those listed below which happen to be the most popular at Envato Elements:

Nurseiry

Vaction

Ultimedic

AFEEAT

Are free PowerPoint templates worth using?

You have to be careful when downloading free templates because they may not come with a commercial license. Legally you can only use a template if a license is included for either personal or commercial use.

Conclusion

The right use of these PowerPoint templates can elevate your nurse-related presentation to another level. Using the templates we’ve listed can help you design visually appealing presentations with less effort and time, especially those designed by professional designers over at Envato Elements.

Each of the templates comes with its strengths and design style, and you can start using the one you feel will be able to cater to your content. However, keep in mind that minimal, simple, and free-flowing presentations are in trend now.

