350+ Top Logo Templates For Designers (Free & Paid Options)

If you need a logo and can’t afford to hire a graphic designer, then consider one of these premium and free logo templates that you can edit in just a few easy steps.

These templates were created in PSD, AI, JPG, and EPS file formats. The templates are for logos specifically and can be customized to be what you want them to be. There are some premium options sprinkled throughout the list as well.

These free templates for logos can be customized and modified to match your preferences using your favorite logo design software. Our best recommendations are the WiX Logo Maker, Canva, Adobe Photoshop (via Creative Cloud), or Pixlr.

Here are over 300+ high-quality premium and free logo templates in fully editable file formats and they come in various colors, shapes, and styles. You’ll see styles and designs that are monochrome, colorful, square, rounded, flat, 3D, retro, abstract, badges, vintage, geometric, minimal logos, and more!

Every graphic designer should have access to a massive list like this for a quick and easy reference. for future logo designs. Get inspired and create awesome logos today!

When I think of a professionally designed logo, this example definitely comes to my mind even though it is free. You may consider this free modern flaming phoenix logo template for your next project with it’s detailed design and brilliant color combination.

Wow, for a freebie, this is a stunning logo example of a Cupcake or pastry type of business. This one is free to download, but attribution is required.

Obviously, this premium set of Line Logo Badges is an eye-catcher. This collection is part of the UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS subscription available over at Envato Elements and includes 15 variations that would be perfect for the outdoors, camping, hiking, biking, and similar brands.

Here is a beautiful example of logos designed for botanical and floral brands. Surely out of the 50 to choose from you should have no problem finding a perfect match for your project. Includes a commercial license.

This logotypes collection is really nice and it can be a great asset to your collection. Each element is well thought out and looks like it is floating. This is a very useful set for designers. Just add text, and a slogan, and your logo is done! Or you can use some of the elements to create your own concept. All logos are vector based.

This set contains 100 business icons amongst which might be the one you were looking for. Use them as icons or as logos and modify them as much as you want.

These colorful logo templates are exactly what you need to make an awesome design. They’re abstract and you can use them, or customize them to best fit your interests. These are some really creative logo templates that will make your brand stand out in the crowd. Download the file sources for free!

These design badge templates are black and white and they have a retro look which will definitely look great in your projects. This free logo vector template has an excellent combination of text and simple vector illustrations.

This is a cool set of free abstract logo templates which can come in really handy and save you a great deal of time. Try them out, customize them, and see what comes out.

These vintage badges will clearly inspire you to make awesome logos in the future. These are perfect for restaurants, bars, and pubs but with the right dose of imagination, they can be integrated into any kind of project.

Looking for some real-estate logo templates? You’ve definitely come to the right place. These look great, especially the middle one, don’t you think?

If you are looking to expand your freebies collection you may want to start with this abstract logo set. They’re all free and they look great! You can easily edit them, as they come in vector format, change their colors, shapes, and sizes and add your own texts.

Designing a beauty salon or a spa logo and you need some inspiration? No worries, this set will definitely come to your aid. It contains several logo templates which you can customize and change to fit your interests. These are perfect for any other feminine business and even for personal blogs too!

You can use these colorful geometric logo templates with confidence. They look great and they mix simple shapes with bright colors.

These lotus flower logo templates can be used to design future awesome projects. They’re black and white but they can be customized in all sorts of ways to fit your project.

This colorful wave makes a great logo template. You can easily customize it, and add your own company name along with a different typography.

These globe logos use 2 simple colors, blue and green. They’re perfect for a company’s logo.

And if you’re looking for more globes to play with then you might want to try out these abstract globe templates.

These logos have their inspiration in flat design. Each one uses earthy colors and has small shades.

These logos are the perfect template to start with when designing for a mineral water business. This collection might come in really handy if you are working on a similar project. You can download them and customize them or you can use them to find your inspiration.

These Hands Logos are perfect for hospitals, NGOs, and charities. They can’t miss from your freebie’s arsenal.

This set contains a variety of elegant logos. They have a clean design based on a flat logo.

Retro logos are a must in a designer’s collection and this set is exactly what you need. These templates are elegant and they could be used to design other awesome logos.

Let’s continue the series of awesome logo templates which you can use with confidence in your future projects. These are nice and they’re perfect for a company’s logo!

These logo templates have their inspiration in flat design. They come in different color variations and they’re very geometrical, in fact, they’re spheres and they have a polygonal mesh surrounding them.

These eagle logos are also great and they could be a great addition to your collection. They’re black and white but they can easily be customized.

These logos are diverse and they use various abstract flowers. They could be used to design a spa or beauty salon’s logo.

Last but not least, these abstract icons for logos are great. They use green, orange, and blue as the main colors. They’re also diverse and they can easily be customized. Make sure to download them and try them out!

Conclusion

Finally, the selection of templates for logos that we have just showcased are a great place to start on your business logo design. Again, there are both premium options as well as free logo templates to choose from. However, keep in mind that the free options may not allow for commercial use without giving attribution.