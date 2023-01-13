Best Google Slide Themes: 30+ Top Picks For Cool Presentations

If you are working on a deadline and you need to design a professional presentation that will make an impact on your audience, then our list of the best Google Slides themes and templates may be just the right thing for you.

Browse through this collection of dynamic themes and choose the one that best suits your project. There are plenty to choose from with different styles, all with exceptional designs.

Also, see our blog post on the best science PowerPoint templates along with our post on the best nursing PowerPoint templates.

GOOGLE SLIDES THEME (UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS): Millions Of Templates & Design Assets by Envato Elements – FREE Download Available:

The Best Google Slides Themes & Templates

The themes come in both 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios and have multiple color schemes to choose from. Some of them support transition animations and have particular features such as data charts, infographics, mockups, and more.

They are very easy to customize. You just need to insert your text, drag & drop your images, play with colors, transitions, etc. and you are done.

Are you interested in getting Premium Google Slides for FREE? Now you can download all the presentation templates you want from Envato Elements entirely free when you take advantage of their 7-day free trial. Keep everything (themes, images, graphics, videos+) and get a lifetime commercial license included even if you stop the subscription. It’s a no-brainer!

Investor Pitch Deck is an excellent Google Slides template with a modern and clean design. This multipurpose template has a professional layout and can be perfect for your business.

Pin

Edge is a clean and simple Google Slides template that comes with 179 one-of-a-kind slides. It has a professional design and it is easily customizable.

Pin

Creative Vertical is a Google Slides template that has the following features: 44 unique vertical slides, fully editable, use vectors, 500+ font icons, and more. Take a look at its full specifications.

Pin

Company is a professional minimalist-style presentation template that can be best used for business presentations. It has 50+ Clean, Modern, & Creative slides, with section break slides and light backgrounds.

Pin

KDBR is a great Google template that comes with more than 138 premium custom layouts. It is an excellent multi-purpose theme that is fully editable.

Pin

Pitch Deck Google Slides is an eye-catching template with a creative design that will help you introduce your company, present an idea or gain more customers.

Pin

Remember, as we said above, if you’re interested in getting Premium Google Slides for FREE? Now you can download all the presentation templates you want from Envato Elements entirely free when you take advantage of their 7-day free trial.

Neue is a clean and powerful Google Slide template that will help you create awesome presentations with contemporary design.

Pin

Mazano is a professional Google Slides template that has 234 layouts. It includes 24 color schemes and over 3000 vector icons that are fully customizable, and so much more. Take a look!

Pin

Libra is a Google presentation template that comes with 210 different slides, with fully editable elements. It is compatible with both 4:3 and 16:9 and it has beautiful animations, infographics, and charts.

Pin

Vision is a Google template that has the following features: free fonts included, HD 16:9 aspect ratio, 600 icon pack, and more.

Pin

This collection of Google templates can be used for different types of presentations: medical, business, marketing, education, luxury, etc. It has fully editable vectors and smart objects and it also uses animated icons.

Pin

Rework Google Slides Template is a cool option if you want to create slides with a professional and unique look. This item is perfect for any business, portfolio, branding or corporate presentation.

Pin

ENYO – Keynote Template is an awesome Google Slide template with a lookbook style. It has a minimal design with botanical elements. Enyo will help you turn your ideas into unforgettable presentations!

Pin

Food Vintage Presentation Template is a powerful item that comes with more than 100 slides that will allow you to create stunning presentations.

Pin

Geometry Google Slides Template can be used for any kind of presentation and it will help you create modern and unique slides.

Pin

Spark Minimal is a professional and clean Google Slides Template. This item comes with a simple but powerful design that will allow you to showcase your work and ideas in the most efficient way.

Pin

EPOCH Slides has all the elements you need to design a gorgeous presentation. This theme has lots of customizable elements, layouts, maps, infographics, charts, vectors, and more.

Pin

MNML Slides gives you all the tools to create professional presentations. It has over 150 modern slides that are for both 16:9 & 4:3 aspect ratios and it is A4 print ready.

Pin

This theme is modern, eye-catching, and created for professional presentations. This item will help you create outstanding presentations with just a few clicks.

Pin

Verzus Minimal Google Slides Template gives you the tools to create professional presentations. It contains lots of elements, layouts, maps, infographics, charts, vectors, icons, and many other great features.

Pin

Digital Art Presentation Template is a multi-purpose template that can be used for businesses, agencies, portfolios, education, sales, and more.

Pin

Material Slides is a great Google template with slides designed for a 16:9 aspect ratio. It includes 600 modern icons and is easily customizable.

Pin

Galileo Google Slide Template is great for creating professional presentations. It includes over 150 one-of-a-kind slides, graphics, charts, tables, and diagrams, all fully editable.

Pin

BUILD comes packed with more than 120 slides in 2 color schemes (Dark and Light). This template will help you make creative presentations in seconds!

Pin

Minalo is a Google template that contains 133 slides. It supports both 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios and has fully editable elements.

Pin

Five is a great Google presentation template that can be used for various businesses. It includes vectors, smart objects, and various elements that are fully customizable.

Pin

Gamuda comes with the following features: 130+ unique slides, drag & drop editing, mockup devices, and more. Download it and discover its full features.

Pin

The “Vintage” Google Slide offers all the necessary elements to create professional presentations. It includes 110 unique slides, 500+ font icons, fully editable vectors, and more.

Pin

Watercolor includes 58 creative slides that are optimized for 16:9. It also contains 1000+ font icons and fully editable vectors.

Pin

Business Layout is an excellent presentation that includes 100 unique slides. You can easily edit its features and use it for your project.

Pin

Quil is a multipurpose Template for Google Slides that offers you all the necessary elements for you to create modern presentations. It includes many great features, some of which are: handmade infographics, data charts, maps, tables, timelines, and more.

Pin

The Best Google Slides Themes & Templates Summary

Now that you’ve browsed through our list, it’s time to consider what theme or template is best for you. You can bookmark this page and come back later if you are not sure right now. There are many options out there on the web, but one of these Google Slides themes will definitely help you make an incredible presentation.

Take advantage of Envato’s Free Trial and download ALL of their Premium Google Slides for FREE!