Ready to improve your web design and development skills online? To help you on your journey we’ve compiled the best websites for improving your skills in both web design and web development.

Many web designers and web developers started by teaching themselves techniques and methods found on the web. Learning online is a great alternative, and less expensive, than getting a four-year degree at a web design school. It’s also a great way to get the certifications needed for your current career.

One of the best ways of learning web design and development is to learn by yourself, in the comfort of your own home. Self-taught designers and developers have learned a lot from websites that provide well-structured and current information, tutorials, and useful articles.

If you are focus is more on UI (user interface) or UX (user experience), then we would recommend reading our post on the best UX design courses online and more specifically the course offered by Interaction Design School on Web Design for Usability.

Improve Your Web Development & Web Design Skills Online

Today, we selected over 15 of the best websites for improving your web design and web development skills. What these sites offer would be equivalent to taking a coding boot camp online, but on your own time, at your own pace, wherever you’re located, and without the pressure of keeping a deadline.

This great free website offers many types of coding tutorials and articles on HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, XML, ASP, .NET, and SQL. You’ll surely improve your coding skills by watching them!

Smashing Magazine is an online magazine for professional web designers and developers, with a focus on useful techniques, best practices, and trends.

If you’re currently a student working on a computer science major, you can apply here and get paid to help tutor students all over the world and at the same time, continue learning. The goal of CodeHS is to spread knowledge of computer science.

On this website, you can learn to code in the comfort of your browser with video tutorials, programming challenges, and screencasts.

You can take free online classes from 80+ top universities and organizations. Coursera is partnering with Stanford University, Yale, and more prestigious universities. You can find here lots of courses from a variety of domains.

CSS-Tricks, a web design community curated by Chris Coyier. You’ll find here many useful web design and web developing articles and tutorials.

This website offers video tutorials covering all major aspects of programming in PHP, from beginner to advanced. They are very well structured and easy to understand.

Lynda is a famous online e-courses website. You can easily learn software, creative, and business skills to achieve your personal and professional goals.

This is the world’s best-selling magazine for web designers and developers since 1994. You can find out what’s new in the web industry and stay up to date!

This website offers free online learning courses from The Open University. OpenLearn gives you free access to course materials and expert opinions on topical issues.

Dev.Opera is a great source of knowledge for web developers, covering the latest open web technologies and techniques including HTML5, CSS3, and more!

Peer to-Peer University (P2PU) is a nonprofit online open learning community, which allows users to organize and participate in courses and study groups to learn about specific topics.

Quackit offers free web development/design tutorials. Includes CSS, Javascript, AJAX, ColdFusion, HTML tutorials, code examples, layout help, and references.

Treehouse is an easy way to learn to code, make apps, and start a business. It offers tutorials in CSS, HTML, Ruby, JavaScript, iOS, and more.

Tuts+ free courses can help you learn all things web design, coding, development, languages, etc. The courses are 100% free and are taught in an easy-to-understand manner. You can learn everything from WordPress to CSS animation.

Udacity offers free online classes from top instructors and industry experts. You can take courses at your own pace.

Webdesigntuts+ is a community for web designers who want to learn design theory, typography, workflow essentials, complete website design techniques, and more.

Improve Your Web Development & Web Design Skills Online – Summary

Now that you’ve had a chance to review the options for learning and increasing your web design skills and web development skills, it’s time to decide what the best option is for you. Remember, learning is an ongoing process in the ever-changing industry of web design and development.

Please let us know in the comments section below what course you’ve chosen and how it’s going.

To Your Success!