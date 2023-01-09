25 Free Church Backgrounds for Designers

Are you a designer in need of some tremendous quality-looking church backgrounds? Then you’re in the right place. Browse our selection below and you’ll discover some time-saving options for your church designs!

Today, almost all churches will have a website and their own social media presence. They realize that the digital world is an important arena to stay connected with their congregations and because of this church design assets are in demand. They need religious-themed backgrounds, templates, images, and more for their websites and also for the various social media posts.

25 Free Church Backgrounds for Graphic Designers

Occasionally, graphic designers come across assignments requiring various church resources. If you are one of those designers, we have collated 25 unique free church backgrounds to add to your collection.

A fascinating design, this image is available on the website of creation swap. The good part about it is that it comes with a light gray background, and hence you can use it as a secondary layer on any design needed. The cross has a rich wooden texture to it.

This image is illustration-based. However, it still provides a feeling that it‘s an actual photograph because of the extended shadow of the cross.

Here we have a background image that’s very neatly designed and can be easily used for digital applications. There is ample space that you can use for setting up a quote or any other text that you want to highlight. With a little editing, it can be used on the church website or for social media posts.

There is space in the top left corner if you want to put a logo or any specific branding. It comes along with a PPT template which is a big plus for designers.

One of the most demanding events of the church-related website design is the festive or holiday posts.

So this background of Good Friday can come in very handy. It is not a typical old-style design. Rather it has a grunge effect layout on the text, which makes the background unique.

You can use the stand-alone image basis or extend it a bit if you want to personalize it.

It is easy to get good images of the church interiors, but it is difficult to get their illustrations, especially when looking for free resources. Hence you need to bag this vector background into your collection.

Freepik provides the layered open file, and hence you can edit it as you want to. You can add or delete elements from the graphic and make it more meaningful. This background can be used for website hero images or even animation slides.

This background image shows a happy lady in a sunflower field. You are bound to get a better reaction from the viewer and an even better conversion rate when using images with smiling and happy people.

The image also displays the scriptural phrase of ”Rejoice Always” and is nicely set up above her head to feel that she is holding the text as a banner.

The beautifully painted windows have always been the standout feature of a lot of churches. This high-definition image has captured that very well. The photographer has done an excellent job, especially with the light and shadows.

The lamps are coming out nicely along with the sun rays entering from the window. There is a good amount of dead space at the bottom that you can use to set up text if needed.

Candles have always been the designers’ go-to option whenever they want to add elements to their church design.

This vibrant image can be used as a background individually, or it can be used as an additional element for a bigger design. The good part is that Freepik will provide you with the open file, and hence you can edit it as per need. A good application can also be animating the flames of the candles.

A common image for the Christian church is having a cross with a beautiful skyline.

Visually it is quite simple, but the violet gradient background makes it look really beautiful. You’ll notice a lot of space after the cross, and this can be well utilized for setting up a text or any other graphic as per need. You can easily set up a nice prayer or a verse from the Bible in this space.

This is a beautiful image of an old church on high grounds with a blue sky, clouds, and sun rays. It may seem that the wooden cross put in front of the church is not a part of the graphic, and smart designers can easily remove that if needed.

One good application of this background would be in website hero images. Apart from that, you can also set up a transparent layer on it and add text on top of that.

The Gospel of John has a very special place in Christianity. This high-resolution background tries to provide a visual portrayal of the gospel.

In this image, you’ll notice how different people are interacting in various ways. This background can be used for book or magazine covers, websites, or posters as per the need.

A superb composition showcasing the mighty cross, this image captures the candles and the altar. The light is beaming in from the windows, and there is another light at the top of the cross which is not in the frame.

This background image is nicely done and adds a vibrant tint that is prominent at the top and bottom. You can further work on this in Photoshop and utilize this image for wallpapers or website backgrounds.

This is a very good image that covers a set of candles and the Holy scriptures. The entire background is lit up by the light from the candle, and this makes the image look very genuine.

The backdrop gives an old and vintage feel. You can utilize the dead space in the image and set up a nice text or a quote as per the design requirements.

The church always preaches that the most important components of life are ”Faith – Hope – Love” as seen here.

The blue and green gradient in the background provides the perfect backdrop for the words. The design is very minimal yet effective. You can use it even for your desktop wallpapers or as simple social media posts.

This photograph has been able to capture the grand essence of a Church. The photographer has ensured good symmetry while taking the photo, which adds beauty to the image. As it is high resolution, you can even zoom in on certain parts and use them separately.

The ideal way to use the image would be to provide a gradient tint working towards the bottom and add text over there.

Capturing the beauty of a church covered in floral décor, this image is a must-have for all designers who generally have to work on mockups. You can set up a lot of stuff on this image and showcase them in a visually appealing manner.

Because of its setting, you can easily use it for designing invitation cards or event posters.

A lot of times, when you are designing for a church, you will have to showcase its various elements and culture. One prominent design of ancient historical churches, was the use of painted or stained glass as seen in this image. Stained glass has been used for centuries in various churches to display stories about Christianity.

This high-resolution image captures one such story. Visually it is rich in colors and highly detailed.

This image is displaying an old man praying in a church. You’ll notice that there is plenty of dead space that can be edited for other purposes such as adding text.

You can use this image in many applications, but it would work well as a hero image, wallpaper, website background, header, or even as a promotional post.

If you are looking for an image to quickly set up the text on it and use for church design purposes, this is the perfect image.

You can see a very well-designed graphic that includes three crosses with a sky background, clouds, and light beams.

Additionally, there is a fair amount of space on the top where you can easily set up typography with your custom message.

Lovely photography of a man praying, this high-resolution image is a very useful asset for any designer. You can use it on a stand-alone basis as a background, or to support text.

For example, the black space beside the hand is very suitable for writing a quote or a bible verse.

Yet another cross image, this one does stand out from the crowd. A high-resolution photograph from Unsplash, this image is visually very alluring.

Within the image, you can see a cross being lit up with neon lights making it stand out in the night above the city. There is ample black space, which you can either crop or use for writing text or personalized branding.

The collection of good church images would be incomplete without a high-resolution image of the Bible. This photograph was well taken, displaying the holy book on a stand.

You can do some color correction to set it up for your customized use. The best application of this image would be to write a Bible verse or its meaning using text overlay.

This next selection is a free image provided by Freepik. Here we can see a candle lighting up the image along with folded hands in prayer over a holy book.

The image background is simple and can be used in many different applications. You can use it as a background for websites or even write inspirational quotes that motivate people to pray.

Architecture silhouettes have their own beauty, and this image is no different. This photograph was well captured, revealing a church in its full glory as a silhouette. The sky is a beautiful free-flowing mixture of yellow and orange colors.

This color combination evokes a different set of emotions and there is plenty of extra space for adding text.

Continuing the trend of free-flowing gradients, this high-resolution poster is also well-designed. It is presently used as an invitation for Easter, but you can easily edit the text and use it for your own purpose.

The fonts used are of brush script, giving a handmade feel to it. The vibrant clouds provide a serene effect to the entire image.

This image can be further added to the must-have church images for social media posts. The photograph is well-timed as we can see a small cross hanging from the holy book. The sun and cloudy sky form the perfect backdrop and there is a lot of empty space on the side where you can easily add the right text.

25 Free Church Backgrounds for Graphic Designers Summary

Finding the right images for the design can be quite a task. The internet is full of good high-resolution images, but not all may be easy to apply to the design or use as background. This is where this list can be very useful. It would not be a bad idea for you to download them all and archive them for future use whenever you are working on any branding-related work for the church.

Recap of free church backgrounds for designers:

1. Cross with Transparent Shadow

2. Church Cross Vector Background

3. Creative Good Friday

4. Church Interior Background

5. Rejoice Always

6. Church Windows

7. Realistic Candles

8. Cross in Violet Background

9. Scenic Church

10. The Gospel of John

11. Lavish Church Background Setup

12. Candles and Holy Book Background

13. Faith – Hope – Love

14. Beautiful Church

15. Church Floral

16. Painted Church Windows

17. Old Man Praying

18. Well Designed Cross Graphic

19. Folded Hands in Prayer

20. Neon Cross on Ground

21. Holy Bible

22. Praying with Candle

23. Church Architecture Silhouette

24. He Is Risen

25. Cross and Book in Scenic Background