Best Free After Effects Intro Templates for 2023

Pin Sponsored Message

15 Best After Effects Intro Templates

With an array of customizable options, each After Effects intro template below can help you create a unique and professional intro video with all the current graphics, effects, and animation expected.

This After Effects intro template is perfect for adding a touch of class to your video project with a wave transition effect. The template features 10 image or video placeholders and 11 text holders.

You can easily change the colors to match your brand, and the wave effects can be turned on or off with just a few clicks.

If you’re looking for a classic intro template, Typewriter is a great option. It’s simple and timeless, with a stylish typewriter design that gives your videos a classy look.

This intro is perfect for any project, from corporate videos to personal projects. It’s easy to use, so you can have your intro video up and running in no time.

InstaStories is the perfect tool for creating stunning animations for your Instagram stories! With its easy-to-use features, you can quickly create beautiful designs that capture your followers’ attention.

Whether you need to animate text, shapes, or even images, InstaStories has it all. With its powerful editing tools, you can customize your creations for a one-of-a-kind look.

Search Intro is simple and clean, with an easy-to-follow search bar to help your viewers find what they’re looking for. The blue and white color schemes are perfect for any business or corporate video.

This intro template is perfect for computer-based tutorials or product demonstrations. It’s also great for company overviews or marketing videos.

Event Intro is a popular intro template and it’s perfect for corporate videos, conferences, and any event that needs a professional touch.

The template has a modular structure, so you can easily customize it to fit your needs. You can change the colors, add your logo, and edit the text to say whatever you want.

This template also includes a placeholder for your event’s logo, so you can easily brand it. And if you need any help, the template’s creator has included a video tutorial to walk you through the process.

This template is perfect for those looking to create an intro for a YouTube channel, a gaming channel, or even a brand intro.

The template comes in 8 different versions, and you can easily customize it to create your unique intro. You can change the colors, add your logo, and even add your voiceover. The template has a video tutorial that will walk you through the entire process.

Simple Minimalist Logo Reveal is perfect for creating an eye-catching logo reveal. Its minimalist design will make your logo stand out with its beautiful transitions and effects. It’s easy to customize, so you can adjust the colors and fonts to fit your brand’s look and feel. The template has a detailed tutorial to quickly get up and running with your logo reveal.

Looking for a high-quality opener for your next video project? Look no further than the Dynamic Openers template pack. This After Effects template collection is perfect for creating exciting and engaging introductions to your videos.

With various templates, you’re sure to find the perfect opener for your project. From simple and minimalist designs to more complex and dynamic options, there’s something for everyone in the Dynamic Openers pack. So why wait? Get started on your next video project today with one of these amazing templates!

This Urban Fast Intro for After Effects is a great way to start video projects. It’s easy to use and comes with various presets so that you can create the perfect intro for your urban-themed video quickly and easily. This 13-second template is perfect for social media, gaming videos, youth motivational events, and more.

Quote intros are a great way to set the tone for your video and introduce your audience to your message. There are several templates to choose from, so you can find the perfect one for your project. Whether you’re looking for a simple and elegant intro or something more dynamic, there’s sure to be an After Effects template that fits the bill.

With an easy-to-use interface, various customizable options, and a library of ready-made templates, this is the perfect tool for quickly and easily creating stunning titles and lower thirds. Whether you’re a professional or just getting started, Lower Thirds | After Effects is a must-have for any video production.

This intro template for After Effects is perfect for colorful events that want to show excitement on the screen. It comes with a 1920×1080 resolution and is easy to use. You can also change the colors to match your event and add text.

It is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add visual flair to their travel-themed videos. With its stunningly animated graphics, this Ae template allows you to craft unique intros and lower thirds to make your videos stand out. This amazing After Effects template adds professional flair to your travel videos!

This After Effects intro template is perfect for businesses and corporate events. The simple yet elegant design will help to give your event a professional look.

The intro opens with a chess board and then transforms into a listing of the event details. This is a great choice for those looking for a traditional and sophisticated intro.

One of the best free After Effects intro templates, the History Opener template features a vintage design with modern touches that make it perfect for businesses or individuals who want to highlight their growth and accomplishments.

The template includes 9 media placeholders and 6 text lines, so you can easily customize it to fit your needs. You can also change the colors to match your brand.

What is After Effects?

Adobe After Effects (also known as Ae) is a powerful video creation and editing program that lets you create high-quality videos. When you need a professional-looking and engaging intro video, Adobe After Effects is a great choice and is used by professionals.

Best Free Intro Templates for After Effects Summary

These are some of the best free After Effects intro templates available in the market because they are premium high-quality. No matter which one you choose, you can create amazing and professional-looking intro videos. Make sure to experiment with different templates to find the one that best suits your needs.

After Effects Templates