Top 15 After Effects Intro Videos for Designers

After Effects intros are basically video introductions or presentations that are editable in Adobe After Effects, allowing you to add your own images and text. Take a look at 15 of the best intro videos available in our hand-picked list.

These editable video intro templates are perfect for web and graphic designers to introduce their services or a project design concept to a client. Additionally, you can use them to promote your own products or services. Additionally, they are great for social media posts and promotions.

We selected 15 of the coolest PREMIUM quality options for you. However, they are technically considered FREE After Effects intro templates as you’ll see in a moment.

Each selection is easy to customize in Adobe Ae and provides great-looking motion and animation effects to customize. I highly recommend playing the demo below to see for yourself before downloading.

If you want to download all of these after effects intro templates for FREE, try Envato Elements for 7 days. If you cancel, still KEEP ALL of them. The other good news, you get a commercial license included. Enjoy!

Here’s an extreme video intro that would be a perfect fit for your sports-related content. It provided a fast-motion effect that’s needed for x-sports, motocross, racing, and others. Like all Envato products, you get a commercial license included with your download.

If you’re in need of a clean and modern event intro, here’s a great option. Your message will be complimented and enhanced with the animation in this intro which is a nice change from some that tend to confuse or distract the important message surrounding the event.

Although the title of this intro is focused on dental clinics, this is another great option that can be edited to suit practically any need. Just change the images, text, and video to match your project. The quality is excellent and the transitions were professionally designed to be smooth and seamless.

The Dynamic Demo Reel Opener does a great job at displaying a classic or retro video recorder effect and is perfect for projects that need a little old-school effect. It has a monochrome overlay with a glitch effect to give it that authentic classic look and feel.

A glitch opener can be a cool option for those urban, modern, and fast-paced projects. This opener will provide exactly what you need with its 17 image holders, modular construction, with FULL HD resolution (1080p) 30 fps.

Having a 4K Ultra HD promo will surely impress your viewers since the quality is outstanding. The No Sleep Club Promo video is a great choice for your club, DJ, concert, and party project. Show off the event with this high-quality promo video you can easily edit in Adobe After Effects.

Keeping in line with the club-type promo video, here’s another great option from Envato Elements that has a lot of action and movement to promote your music, party, or club event. As mentioned, this selection comes with a royalty-free commercial license like all others on this page.

If you’re looking for some professionally designed wave transitions, then you are in the right spot. Hit the play button and notice how well the transitions are completed. You can download this exact pro wave transition effect and have the confidence your viewers will be impressed.

Get ready to spice up your retro-looking project with this 70s glitch title animation video. Easily edit within After Effects, add your content, and you’re on your way. This is a fun throwback video effect that will cause your content to have an authentic feel like it was created back in the 1970s. 6 styles are included.

Promote your next project, online service, or web design project to your clients with these smooth Desktop Website Presentations. Notice how professional-looking the transitions. This selection was designed by the pros over at Envato Elements and is ready for immediate download!

Take advantage of this awesome-looking Logo Reveal video that comes with 24 animations, flex controls, and color settings. Look how amazing these logos look and imagine how they’ll impress your viewers. With the combination of After Effects and this high-quality video intro, your creative skills are limitless.

The pet industry is booming and having a top video promo for your pet-related products will outshine your competition. The fun animations and perfect color combos included are ready to blend with your own custom content.

Impress your followers with this colorful, gradient Instagram stories video intro for After Effects. Wow, that’s the first thing I thought when seeing this one and I’m sure you’ll viewers will feel the same. In Ae you can easily change the colors, and add content with modern fonts. No plugin is required and a video tutorial is included.

The X Intro for After Effects is perfect for your extreme sports opener. The best way to decide is to view the demo. No doubt you’ll be amazed at how professional-looking this intro is. No one will know that you did not create the video, but it will surely make you look like a pro designer!

In our final selection the animation, abstract design, and transitions are some of the best creative effects for an intro video with urban and modern styles. This 4K video will not only amaze viewers but will be fun to see come to life with your own content placed within it. Download for free with Envato’s 7-day trial offer today!

Summary

To sum up, there are 15 great options for you to get started here, and again, download them free over at Envato when you try their service for 7 days. No long-term commitment and you keep all of them if you cancel. Yes, it’s that simple – Enjoy!