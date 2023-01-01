15 Free After Effects Intro Templates for YouTube

A good YouTube intro video is crucial to get your viewers hooked from the get-go. But it can be challenging to pick the right template with constantly evolving trends and styles. If you are using Adobe After Effects program, then we have you covered here.

So, we’ve narrowed down some of the best YouTube Intro Templates compatible with Adobe After Effects (Ae) that are outstanding. These video intro templates require no plugins and can be accessed for free by starting a 7-day free trial subscription with the premier provider of video, audio and design assets, Envato Elements. And the best part is ~ You get to keep them even if you cancel!

Are you interested in getting ALL 15 of these YouTube Intro Templates for FREE? There is no obligation and no commitment. Here’s your chance to download all the templates you need from Envato Elements entirely free when you take advantage of their 7-day free trial. Keep all the YouTube intro templates – even if you stop the subscription. It’s one of those no-brainers!

Top 15 Adobe After Effects Intro Templates for YouTube

Again, you can download all of these for free with Envato’s 7-day trial, and you can only edit them using Adobe After Effects.

This 13-second YouTube Intro has smooth transitions along with bold letter placement. The template also offers two subscribe elements, social media thirds, and an end screen. Further, everything is in full HD and 4K resolution and comes with a video tutorial to help you set up. However, the template requires After Effects CC 2018 or above.

Featuring a mix of different transitions, this template is a great choice for vlogging, travel, and makeup channels. The circular transitions, along with the changing backgrounds, give the template a unique touch. It has a run time of 8 seconds and comes in 1920 x 1080 resolution. The template has a download size of 10.9 MB.

If you are looking for a flashy intro, this might be the template for you. From start to finish, this 8-second YouTube intro comprises several striking transitions. The effects are bright, bold, clean, and eye-catching. It comes in 3840 x 2160 resolution and has a download size of 117.9 MB.

This is a great template for anyone in need of a long intro. It has got a runtime of 17 seconds at a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The sizable runtime allows you to pack much of the lead-in details before getting into the actual content. Further, its eye-friendly transitions give it the flexibility to be used for different types of channels.

With a length of 22 seconds, this 1920 x 1080 After Effects template is a good pick for channels that require an extended introduction. It consists of smooth transitions that are easy on the eyes and also smart text placement to make sure that your message gets through.

This is a simple yet beautifully animated intro with no fancy transitions. It is in full HD (1920 x 1080) and has a runtime of 15 seconds. Because of the animation involved, the template is 266 MB in size, however; you do not require any plugins to work with it.

Available in 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution, this creative intro is packed with transitions created in After Effects. The template, which is 2.6 MB in size, also comes with a help file to aid you in the editing process. This is a good choice for promotional YouTube channels.

This YouTube Intro comes in 3 different run times: 5 seconds, 10 seconds, and 20 seconds. Thus, it is a perfect pick for anyone unsure about the length of their intro. The template pack also contains a step-by-step instruction video to get you started. This intro requires After Effects CS5–CC 2020.

Created by mixing animation with transitions, this 30-second template is ideal for long openers. All movement is subtle and the text placement is eye-catching. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a download size of only 31 MB.

Supporting After Effects CS6 and above, this template is optimized for fast rendering. It is packed with flashy transitions and offers a great deal of color control to model the template to your preference. The intro is 20 seconds long and has a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080.

This is a great template for those looking for a YouTube intro with a feminine touch. Created using smooth transitions and vibrant colors, the opener is available in 3840 x 2160, has a runtime of 32 seconds, and is 125 MB in size.

Designed for Vlog channels, this YouTube intro is quirky and charming. It is available in full HD (1920 x 1080) and employs several transitions to capture the viewer’s attention. The template has a run time of 21 seconds, a download size of 20.9 MB, and requires no plugins to set up.

Created to promote cryptocurrency, this opener is both stylish and flashy. It has a run time of only 10 seconds, making it perfect for short intros with minimum details. The template is available in 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and contains 6 text placeholders and 2 logo placeholders.

This template comprises 2 versions. One’s a vertical 15-second long version with a resolution of 1080 x 1920, while the other’s 27 seconds long with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The template has a download size of 13.4 MB.

This full HD 1920 x 1080 YouTube intro is feature-packed to help the editing process. It includes 13 universal expressions, 14 text, and 37 media placeholders. The template is 27.2 MB in size, 12 seconds in length, and comes with a PDF help file.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are the videos, music, and fonts shown in the preview included in After Effect Templates?

Sadly, After Effect templates do not include any videos, music, or fonts shown in the preview. Luckily, however, some template creators link to the relevant media sources used. If you are subscribed to Envato’s 7-day free trial subscription, you will find most of the media and fonts used within the site.

Which YouTube openers are suitable for quick intros?

Almost all of these templates can be edited to the desired length. However, it requires quite a bit of work from your end to make sure the cuts and fusions blend seamlessly. So, it’s easiest to stick to YouTube intros designed for quick introductions such as:

Template 2: By aeden_fx

Template 3: By Starboys

Template 13: By Fox-Design

Are the templates watermark-free?

Some Envato After Effect templates can include watermarks. However, signing up for the 7-day free trial will remove them from any asset you download. Further, you get to keep them even when you cancel the subscription.

Top 15 After Effects Intro Templates for YouTube Summary

The YouTube Intro templates listed here are some of the best the internet has to offer. Each opener is unique and comprises transitions and animation to get your viewers hooked.

Remember, take advantage of Envato’s free trial to download all these intro templates for FREE!

We hope this list helps, and in the comments section below, please let us know your favorite After Effects Intro Template.