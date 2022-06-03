Home » Graphics » What is Adobe Creative Cloud Express?

Formerly known as Adobe Spark, Adobe Creative Cloud Express is an online subscription-based graphics and video design application that provides users quick access to thousands of beautiful web and mobile templates, powered by Adobe Photoshop, Premiere, and Acrobat. The Express app (also known as Adobe Express) is the basic and simplified version of the popular Creative Cloud (all apps) subscription service used by professional designers around the world.

The importance of using online design tools cannot be overstated. These online design tools (web-based software apps, or “applications”) allow designers to easily create and share their work online without having to deal with lengthy and often complicated traditional desktop software programs. The Creative Cloud Express app from Adobe tops the list of such online design tools. It’s easy enough for anyone to design quality content, from anywhere in the world, at a moment’s notice.

After reading this blog post, you’ll have a better understanding of the features and benefits that come with the Express version of the Creative Cloud web-based design tool from Adobe.

Sponsored Message

Who uses Adobe Creative Cloud Express?

It’s for both amateurs and professionals alike. It’s for anyone who needs access to some of the powerful graphic design tools that Adobe is known for.

Overall, it’s the best gateway to using graphic and video design software. As you advance in experience and skill level, the best-recommended option is to use (ACC) Adobe Creative Cloud – All Apps program. ACC is more commonly used by professional videographers and graphic designers.

We will talk more about the “Adobe Creative Cloud” (ACC) option in a moment, but here’s a quick list of potential users of the Express version of Creative Cloud:

Bloggers

Graphic Designers

Web Designers

Illustrators

Photographers

Videographers

Freelancers

Design Students

Design Educators

Social Media Managers

Social Media Influencers

Digital Marketing Agencies

Print & Digital Publishers

T-Shirt Printers

Printing Companies

Video Production Firms

Small Business Owners

Adobe Express is really for anyone needing to create, edit, publish and print high-quality designs.

What can you do with this design app?

You can create professional images, video content, infographics, logos, and any type of design, for any purpose, including social media, using the online suite of graphic design tools included. So whether you are an aspiring artist or a seasoned professional, this web-based app has all the features you need to bring your creativity to life.

Adobe’s recommended uses are for:

Photo Editing

Video Editing

Graphic Design

PDF Export

Social Media Posting

Is Adobe Express the same as Creative Cloud Express?

Yes. They are one and the same, but the one important indicator showing that they are the same is the word “EXPRESS“. Adobe Express is just a shorter way of pronouncing the application name which we will refer to often in this article.

However, Adobe offers two online subscriptions that have similar names.

Adobe Creative Cloud (ACC) – Premiere option with all Adobe apps included

Adobe Creative Cloud “Express” (ACCE) – Commonly known as Adobe Express

Even though they have similar names, they are very different and this blog post is specifically focusing on Adobe Creative Cloud “Express“.

In this post, we will refer to the app in multiple ways, but as mentioned, the differentiating keyword in the title will have the word “Express” to identify it.

We know, it’s confusing. So, to clear up the confusion, here are the names used for referencing the EXPRESS version of Adobe’s online design resource:

Adobe Creative Cloud Express (full name)

(full name) Creative Cloud Express

Adobe Cloud Express

Cloud Express

Adobe Express

How much does Adobe Express cost?

As mentioned, Adobe Express is a subscription-based service that offers access to several of Adobe’s creative design software and services. Adobe offers two subscription plans for the Express app – a limited Free Plan and Premium Plan for only $9.99/mo.

Pin

Adobe Express – Image Credit: Adobe

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two “Adobe Express” plans. Note: If you pay annually Adobe gives you just about 2 months Free per year.

Free Plan Premium Plan Cost – N/A – Annually: US$99.99 (Save $19.89)

– Monthly: US $9.99 30 Day Trial – N/A – Yes Applications – Creative Cloud Express with basic functionality for editing, background removal, and animation – Creative Cloud Express

– Spark Video & Page

– Photoshop Express

– Premiere Rush

Web & Mobile – Yes – Yes Design Assets – Limited Templates

– Limited Adobe Fonts

– Limited Collection of Images – All Premium Design Templates

– 20,000 Fonts, Curves, Grids & Pairing

– All Adobe Stock Premium Photos Design Features Basic designing features including photo editing, background removal, and animation – Basic plus premium designing features like cutout, resize, groups, and more

– Ability to add custom branding in terms of logo, colors, and fonts

– Convert & export to and from PDFs and many other file types Storage Cloud Storage of 2 GB 100 GB of cloud storage + Adobe Portfolio Social Media Post Scheduler No Yes Team Sharing No Yes Design Asset Access Hundreds of graphic design resources and Adobe Fonts along with a limited collection of royalty-free Adobe Stock photos. Access to Adobe Stock’s entire collection of over 160 million royalty-free design assets including high-resolution photos, templates, fonts, and much more.

Creative Cloud vs. Creative Cloud Express

Creative Cloud (also referred to as Creative Cloud All Apps) is a more comprehensive online subscription program. This is Adobe’s premiere service that consists of 20+ popular applications and services. The Express design app is included in (ACC) Adobe Creative Cloud. With this plan you would have complete access to all the apps they offer, including:

This list is only some of the apps included and they all have stand-alone subscriptions available as well. Adobe Creative Cloud cost $54.99/mo (with annual pay).

If you are just starting out as a graphic designer Adobe Express may be a good place to start. However, to become a serious designer the better option is the “Creative Cloud – All Apps” because it will open up ALL of Adobe’s powerful design features and technology. There really is no limit to what you can do.

Adobe offers discounts up to 60% off for this subscription.

Sponsored Message

Features of Adobe Express

With features such as drag-and-drop functionality, a wide range of templates and resources, and easy file sharing capabilities, Adobe Express provides everything designers need to create stunning visual content quickly.

Even though it’s less than the flagship app Creative Cloud (which offers a lot more apps bundled together), Creative Cloud Express still gives you access to features that used to cost a lot more as individual applications.

Creative Cloud Express Features Available (Quick Overview):

(Access to these features is limited on the Free plan)

Remove Image Backgrounds

Add Effects

Free Adobe Stock Images

Access Thousands Of Templates

Social Media Posts for Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.

Posters, Flyers, Logos

Business Cards

Add Design Elements such as Icons, Backgrounds

Video Design & Editing

Plan, Schedule, Preview & Publish to Social Media

Over 20,000 Fonts To Use

Team Sharing

Design PDF’s

Text & Photo Animation

Format Conversions (ie; PNG to JPEG, Video to GIF, etc.)

Whether you’re designing logos, websites, presentations, or other types of visual media, this powerful design tool has you covered.

Benefits of using Adobe Express compared to traditional desktop software

Below are some really good benefits to consider when using a cloud-based design application over having to use a software program that must be downloaded onto your PC.

1. No Need To Own A Powerful Computer:

It’s easier to get started with Creative Cloud Express because it doesn’t require a powerful computer to run the software. All you need is an internet connection and a web browser. In addition, you don’t need to upgrade your system with graphic cards or extra RAMs.

2. More Affordable:

Creative Cloud Express is more affordable than traditional desktop software because you only pay for the features you use. Therefore, there is no need to buy a suite of Adobe products when you only need one or two.

3. Very Convenient:

Creative Cloud Express is more convenient than traditional desktop software because it is available anywhere you have an internet connection. In addition, you can access your Express account from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. This is very advantageous for people working on multiple devices.

4. Access to Design Assets:

With Creative Cloud Express, you get access to thousands of unique templates and other stock media files. So you can find the best one that suits your design and use them without any hassles. This access to its stock assets lets you get more creative with your designs.

5. More Flexible:

Designing in the Cloud is more flexible than traditional desktop software because you can choose which Creative Cloud Express products you want to use and when you want to use them. You are not tied to a specific device or operating system.

Adobe gives you access to the latest creative tools and features as soon as they are released. So you don’t have to wait for the next release or purchase a new version to access new features.

How to use Creative Cloud Express from Adobe

One of the great things about the Creative Cloud Express online app is that it offers many different tools for creating content. If you want to make a logo, design a poster, or create an infographic, this site has everything you need to get started.

Pin

Creative Cloud Express – Image Credit: Adobe

Following easy steps will give you an understanding of how to use this fantastic online tool:

1. Signing In:

When you first visit the site, you’ll be asked to sign in or create an account. If you already have an Adobe ID, simply enter your login credentials here. If you don’t have an Adobe ID, you can create one by clicking the “Create an Adobe ID” link.

2. Understanding Interface:

Once you’ve signed in or created an account, take a moment to explore the interface. The menu bar across the top of the screen provides access to all of the features of Creative Cloud Express. The main content area is where you’ll find templates, tutorials, and other resources to help you get started with your designs.

3. Selecting Template:

If you’re ready to start designing, click on the “Create” button in the menu bar. This will take you to the template gallery to browse various templates for different design projects. Once you’ve found a template that you like, click on it to open it in the editor.

4. Editing Template:

You can customize your template by adding your own images, text, and other elements in the editor. When you’re happy with your design, click on the “Finish” button in the top-right corner of the screen. You’ll be able to save your design as a PDF or PNG file or share it directly via email, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

5. Creating from Scratch:

If you want to try designing a new template from scratch, click on “New from Template” at the top of the screen. This will take you to a blank canvas where you can choose your desired page size and orientation, select your background color or image, and add text boxes and other elements with just a few clicks. Then, when you’re finished designing, simply save or share your creation like before!

Creative Cloud Express is an easy-to-use tool for creating your designs without prior experience. With a bit of practice, you’ll be able to create beautiful, professional-looking designs for all sorts of occasions.

10 Reasons To Use Adobe Express:

If you’re a creative professional, you’re probably already aware of Adobe’s top online app, Creative Cloud. However, you may not have been aware of Adobe Cloud Express – an online version of the software that’s perfect for those who need the basics of creating professional-quality graphics and videos without installing any software on their computer. Plus, as mentioned, it’s a little less money than Adobe’s flagship package, Creative Cloud.

Pin

Adobe Cloud Express – Image Credit: Adobe

Here are ten reasons why you should start using Adobe Cloud Express today:

1. Free To Use:

You heard it right; this amazing tool is free to use to get started. Its free plan comes with many features that are enough for small projects. It also offers a premium plan that professional designers can avail themselves of.

2. No Installation:

Unlike traditional software like Photoshop or Lightroom, there is no need for any installation of software. All you need is an internet connection and a web browser. You also don’t need a robust system loaded with graphic cards.

3. Access from Anywhere:

The best part about working online is that you can access your files anywhere. Be it for text documents or design files. With Cloud Express, you can edit your design from any place using any device, thanks to its cloud storage. As a result, you can bid goodbye to the hassles of saving open files.

4. Get all Features:

If you think that the online version of Cloud Express is going to be a lighter version devoid of major design features, you are mistaken. On the contrary, the online version is as robust and versatile as the online version of the software.

5. Easy Interface:

Understanding and using traditional desktop design software like Photoshop or Illustrator takes time. However, that is not the case with Adobe Cloud Express. The interface is simple and easy to use, so even beginners will be able to start creating professional-quality work right away.

6. Caters to all Types of Projects:

It’s the perfect tool for home and business use. It doesn’t matter if you’re working on a personal project or a professional one you’ll have the ability to work on many types of projects. However, just because it is easy to use and preferred by beginners doesn’t mean that it can’t be used for complex projects. Professional designers have also switched to this tool, given its advantages.

7. Templates & Design Assets:

There are hundreds of templates available to help get your creative juices flowing. Be it logo design, social media posts, or flyers, you will always find a suitable template you can use and save your time. Also, you get access to its thousands of design assets of Adobe Stock that can elevate your design.

8. Edit Videos & Audios:

Not only will you be able to create graphics and videos with Adobe’s Creative Cloud Express, but you’ll also be able to edit video and audio files – something that can’t be said about other online tools in this category.

Updates are released regularly, keeping your software up-to-date and allowing you to take advantage of new features as they’re added. In addition, given the competitiveness in online design tools, Adobe is always keeping itself one step ahead by offering unique editing features.

10. Reputation:

Perhaps best of all, Adobe Express is backed by the same company that makes some of the world’s most famous creative software like Photoshop and Illustrator. So you can be sure that you’re getting a high-quality product.

For decades the designing community has relied on Adobe products, and now that it has come up with an online design tool, you can be confident that it will also be the best in class.

There are plenty of online tools available for those who want to create graphics and videos, but few can match the versatility and power of Creative Cloud Express. If you’re looking for a tool that will help you take your creativity to the next level, then this is it.

New Technology & Improvements

Adobe’s intense research and development team ensures that the users of its products are served with the latest innovations that can help their designs. This is the case for both Creative Cloud & Creative Cloud Express.

1. Adobe Sensei – Machine Learning & AI technology:

Adobe Sensei is Adobe’s artificial intelligence technology that powers many products and services. With Adobe Creative Cloud, you can now use Adobe Sensei to automatically select colors for your projects based on color theory principles.

Pin

2. Customizable Workspaces:

You can now customize your workspace in Adobe Express to better suit your needs. For example, you can choose which tools and panels you want to see and arrange them. This works very well for professional designers who have this practice when using offline design tools.

Pin

3. Adobe Fonts Recommendations:

The Adobe Express app includes Adobe Fonts, a service that gives you access to over 20,000 fonts. Now it also provides font recommendations that can help easily find the perfect font for your project and always have it available to use.

Pin

4. Trim & Resize Videos:

Video editing has become very easy if you are using the Express app. You can quickly trim videos to remove start or end parts with its latest features. You can also resize the videos to meet the requirements of different social media platforms.

Pin

Adobe’s Creative Cloud Express – Image Credit: Adobe

5. Improved Performance:

The Cloud Express application has been optimized for better performance on all devices. When using the application on your computer, tablet, or mobile phone, you can expect fast loading times and smooth navigation.

Pin

6. New Adobe Stock Assets (limited collection):

Adobe Stock is a service that gives you access to millions of royalty-free images and videos, making it easier than ever to add high-quality visual elements to your projects. With Creative Cloud Express, you get a limited collection of royalty-free photos. You can now explore Adobe Stock right from the app, making it easier to find exactly what you need.

Pin

NOTE: The 160+ million royalty-free images from Adobe Stock are not included with Express. You will have limited access to non-premium images.

We recommend that you download 10 free images from Adobe Stock.

Sponsored Message

Frequently Asked Questions

Will my designs have a watermark on them?

According to Adobe, there will not be an Adobe watermark on any of your designs.

What is the Creative Cloud Library?

This is a team file-sharing service in Adobe’s Creative Cloud Express subscription, but it’s only available with the premium plan.

What is the social media scheduling service?

This is a feature of the Premium subscription option for planning, scheduling, and publishing social media content across multiple channels.

Are there alternatives to using Creative Cloud Express?

There are, but the important thing to consider is when it comes to reputation, Adobe is the leader in video and graphic design technology. Having the experience and knowledge of Adobe products is extremely valuable, especially when applying for a job or contract. Immediately the name is recognized and respected. However, other alternatives would be Canva, Pixlr, iMovie, CorelDRAW, Figma, GIMP, and others.

What’s included in the 30-Day free trial?

You’ll have complete access to all the features included in the Adobe Express Premium plan and it’s for 30 days. After the trial period, your subscription will renew on the annual or monthly plan based on the details you provided when getting started.

Is Adobe Express the right choice for you?

Is Adobe Cloud Express worth it? In our opinion, yes it is!

If you are looking to create high-quality designs, streamline your workflow and get more done, Adobe Creative Cloud Express is an excellent choice that offers flexibility, convenience, and great value for the money. You’ll be gaining the extra edge compared to your competition.

Have you used any of the Adobe programs before? What was your experience? Please let us know in the comments section below!