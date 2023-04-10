20+ Best Sports Fonts for Your Athletic-Themed Projects

Are you working on a sports-related design project and in need of a great-looking font? These top sports fonts may be exactly what you need to breathe life into your sporty project! Browse through our free and premium fonts to find a fun match and then add them to your design collection for future projects.

Many of the fonts from this collection are labeled free, at least for personal use, so please read the license file to make sure you can also use them for commercial projects as well.

We also have a few of the best premium sport font options and they do come with a commercial license. So, the professionally designed premium fonts will definitely provide some peace of mind also.

Please comment below on which sporty font you like best. Now it’s off to the races with our hand-picked selection of the best sports fonts that are both popular and trendy!

The Sport Font Pairing selection is a professionally designed font from Envato Elements. There is no doubt that this font will fit many sport-related projects with its current and modern-looking sans-serif typography.

Here’s another great example of sharp edges commonly used in sports and athletic fonts. What a great option for your print and digital projects!

Take your jerseys and team website to the next level with this excellent sport font called Helofone. You’ll receive an all-caps display font with numbers, punctuation, and alternates. You can’t go wrong with this option from Envato Elements.

This stunning typeface was created by Alit Design and it’s available for free for personal use. Download it and use it in your current or upcoming projects.

This is a beautiful sports-related font that was created by KC Fonts. This typeface is licensed free for personal purposes, so make sure you use it accordingly.

Have a closer look at this stunning font and see if you can use it in your current projects. Or, download and save it for upcoming designs.

This beautiful typeface was designed by the Fontry. You can download and use it for free in various personal projects. Should you need it for commercial designs, please contact the author.

This is an amazing sport-related typeface that was created by TypeSETit. This design has curved characters with rounded edges and a creative design overall. You can use it for free, with no restrictions, in personal projects.

Here you have an amazing typeface conceived by AbdulMakesFonts. You can use this font for both personal and commercial purposes. Enjoy!

This sports font can be integrated into both personal and commercial designs. It was created and licensed by William Boyd.

This creative font was created by The Sports Fonts and it can be used in personal projects. The design is unique and it will definitely display beautifully in any project.

This is an amazing font created by the Fontry for personal use only. Please read the license if you want to use it in commercial designs.

This lovely typeface can be downloaded and used for personal purposes. It’s an all-caps font with a futuristic design that will display beautifully in various projects.

This is a wonderful typeface with a hand-written design. It was created by Måns Grebäck and it can be used for free for personal purposes.

This is a beautiful sans-serif typeface with a freeware license for non-commercial projects. This font will definitely look stunning in any of your projects. It was designed by NimaVisual and it includes 2 styles.

Here you have another stunning typeface that you can use in various sport-related projects. This typeface was created by FontsCafe and it’s available for free for personal use.

This is a traditional-looking bold typeface with an outline. You can download and use this typeface for free in various personal and commercial projects.

This stunning typeface can be downloaded and used for free in personal projects. To use it in commercial designs, you must purchase a license.

Here is another stunning typeface that you can use in your projects. This font was created by Sharkshock and it’s free to use in personal projects.

This is a gorgeous typeface with a stunning design that will display beautifully in your projects. You can use it for free in personal projects but can also be used in commercial ones, with some requirements.

Here you have an amazing font with a well-thought design that can be used in various projects. This typeface looks outstanding as a logo, on posters, etc.

This is a well-designed typeface created by Casady & Greene. This font includes various styles for you to choose from.

Final Thoughts

Using the right font for your sports website, poster, sign or jersey can be the difference between a memorable and average sports design. Pick one of the free sports fonts from this list and make sure your design is one that your viewers will remember.