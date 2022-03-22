Web Development » 15 Cool Resources For Web Designers To Improve Workflow In 2022

Every designer would like to believe they have a complete set of tools and tricks as they enter every project. Most realize that is seldom the case. There is always room for improvement and a need to keep their design assets current if not ahead of the curve. Keep reading to discover 15 of the coolest resources for web designers to improve workflow this year.

Web design has become noticeably different from years past due to a continual introduction of new design trends and techniques and the ever-increasing quality and sophistication in the tools and resources for designers coming into the marketplace.

Whether you are in the market for a tool that can help to streamline a project or business operation’s workflow, one that increases design flexibility, or one that is a genuine game-changer, you’ll very likely find it here.

Trafft booking solutions are automated and can manage business appointments worldwide. This top resource for web designers is easy to install and can be operated without needing any kind of technical support.

Businesses can choose a free forever individual user plan or a paid plan (Basic, Pro, and Expert) for larger businesses. You can tailor your plan to your business by choosing and customizing the features you need.

There are no limits to the number of appointments that can be booked and managed, and Trafft can manage bookings at multiple locations from a single platform. Email and SMS notifications can be used to remind customers about upcoming appointments.

The Trafft Admin Dashboard has a customization page where you can change colors, fonts, etc. to fit your brand.

Trafft can also manage group bookings, accept online payments (including taxes), and notify customers of special coupons and service extras.

Trafft integrates smoothly with Google Calendar, Google Meet, Outlook Calendar, MailChimp, SendFox, Zoom, and Zoom Meetings.

BeTheme’s 40+ core features provide its users with all the design flexibility they are ever likely to need together with the capability to design and launch a reasonably complex website in a few hours.

Core features worth highlighting are the BeBuilder page builder, Be’s 650+ pre-built websites, a BeBuilder Woo, and Theme Options 3.

The recently launched BeBuilder, the most flexible WordPress builder to date, allows you do create advanced and diverse layouts you could only dream of before. BeBuilder’s Auto Save and Redo features avoid losing work.

The 650+ pre-built websites are customizable, responsive, and feature UX functionality that gives you a head start on any project.

The BeBuilder Woo’s features include the single product page builder and customer-centric design elements.

Theme Options 3 – Theme Options 3’s 600+ settings allow you to globally set portfolio, shop, and blog page styles and modify layouts.

One difficulty in selecting a WordPress theme is ensuring what you choose will not tie you down with restrictions or limitations that can affect workflow and flexibility. That is why it is important to select a premium theme with a reputation for enabling you to build what you want and how you want to do it.

Total is such a theme.

Total is easy to work with and give you easy access to –

90+ Section templates, 75+ pre-styled post entry cards, and 45+ quick-import sample demos that help you build what you want and do so quickly.

Total’s drag & drop front end page builder with its 500+ live customizer settings and a built-in font manager that makes customizing layouts an easy process

Vanilla JavaScript with its built-in hooks, filters, snippets, and custom add-ons that provide superior development support.

With a wpDataTables plugin at your fingertips, creating tables and charts from huge amounts of complex data suddenly becomes a relatively quick and easy task.

wpDataTables’ 4 chart-building engines – Google Charts, Highcharts, Chart.js, and Apex Charts – can create responsive, interactive, and easily maintainable charts

wpDataTables can work with data from multiple databases – MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL

Users can highlight or color code key data

wpDataTables integrates with Elementor, Divi, and Avada.

Amelia’s easy-to-use plugin automates and manages appointment and event bookings and can be a genuine game-changer for a business in terms of time and effort saved.

Appointments can be made and managed by clients online 24/7

Individual, group, appointment and event bookings can be managed at multiple locations

Amelia tracks employee assignments and schedules

Amelia integrates with Zoom or Google Meet to conduct consultation or training sessions

This versatile WordPress plugin helps designers impress their clients with professional-level website page visuals.

Why spend a ton of time and effort trying to change a boring website into one most visitors would call awesome when Slider Revolution lets you do it quickly, efficiently, and effectively with its –

200+ impressive website and slider templates and addons

use of social media site dynamic content

WebGL slide animations

This Envato top-selling pixel-perfect multiuse theme was designed with freelancers, bloggers, businesses, and agencies in mind.

Uncode’s Wireframes plugin’s 550+ section templates and the powerful Page Builder give users a ton of design flexibility

The WooCommerce Custom Builder with its Single Product is exactly what you need for your eCommerce website building project

Uncode’s showcase of user-created websites emphasizes what Uncode can do for you

WHATFONTIS helps designers since 2009 identify a font in a matter of seconds thanks to its AI search algorithms and a database of 850,000+ free and commercial fonts. With a $39/year PRO subscription you can get –

positive identification of both free and priced fonts

premium support for those special cases where AI algorithms give awkward results

cursive fonts when letters are separated

WhatFontIs is the professional designers’ number one font-finding tool.

Essential Grid is a WordPress gallery plugin that 9 million have used to date to create spectacular galleries that have added excitement and vivacity to their websites.

With Essential Grid in your toolbox, you can –

share your engaging blogs and eye-catching portfolio with others

displays your products in unique and appealing ways

share your videos and audio gems

And more!

As one of the top resources for web designers, LayerSlider is an animation and website-building WordPress tool that can add spice, flair, and a sense of excitement to an otherwise boring website by incorporating trendy graphics, eye-catching animations, and interactive features.

Users are given hundreds of templates to work with along with its easy-to-use editor.

Anyone from a first-time designer to a professional can use LayerSlider to create image galleries, pop-ups, landing pages, animated page blocks, and even full websites.

Creating and maintaining a website can take time and money. A different, yet effective approach to creating an online presence is to use 8bio to create a link in Instagram and/or TikTok.

Enter your social username to automatically create an 8bio link.

Your link can feature images, a text message, catchy animated backgrounds, your photo, etc.

You can use your own domain or link to *.bio.io.

What popular WooCommerce theme is available at a bargain price and features a large selection of ready-to-customize shops to get you started? The easy answer: XStore.

XStore’s 110+ customizable shops can get your own online shop up and running quickly

$520 worth of premium plugins makes investing in XStore an even greater bargain.

WPBakery and Elementor are supported together with carefully selected product design elements and page layout options

Getillustrations’ library of 10,000 premium illustrations will change your way of thinking about website UI, app, and presentation design.

Getillustrations offers the world’s largest illustrations bundle of its type

Illustrations are available in a variety of common formats: Vector AI, SVG, PNG, and more

Purchased illustrations come with commercial licenses and carry no limitations.

Litho is a modern multipurpose WordPress theme that is fully compatible with Elementor making it an ideal choice for building any business niche, portfolio, blog, or eCommerce website.

Litho’s use of WordPress Customizer and Elementor custom widgets give its users maximum flexibility and healthy SEO results

37+ home pages, 300+ design templates, more than 200 creative elements, and Slider Revolution are among this theme’s many site-building features.

Mobirise is ideal for creating small to medium size websites. It is also an excellent choice for non-technical types who typically prefer to work visually. Mobirise is also free.

As you are not tied to a specific platform you can host your site wherever you please

The package includes 5500+ awesome website-building blocks and templates

Page-building features include sliders, galleries, Google maps, icons, and more.

Conclusion

Web design continues to witness improved quality and sophistication in design tools and resources as they enter the marketplace.

If you are looking for a tool or resource that can help you streamline a project's or business operation's workflow, augment design flexibility, or is a genuine game-changer in a particular area, you are likely to find it here.