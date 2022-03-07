WordPress Themes » 9 Best Beautiful Apparel WordPress Themes For 2022

Establishing an online store and a retail store has become mandatory for all Apparel Brands. The good news is that there are many good eCommerce website templates readily available today. However, if you’re building your site one of the popular content management systems called WordPress, having a great selection of apparel WordPress themes that can help you establish your online apparel store that runs effectively, driving sales, then you’ve landed in the right place.

Some fashion brands put off setting up their online store, thinking that is too challenging a task. But the amazing Apparel WordPress Themes we put together below take care of all complex functionalities like shipping, shop page, refunds, offers, and a lot more.

The shift of shopping trend from retail to online has been gradual in the last decade. However, it has been accelerated by the pandemic. People do not want to go out in shops and expose themselves. Hence they prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes.

Online Clothing & Apparel Shopping Statistics

If you think that online shopping is restricted to electronics and other stuff and that people would like to buy their clothes through retail stores, then you are wrong. According to Statista, 59% of shoppers in the US bought their clothes online in FY19-20. This is much more than books, games, and electronics. The key takeaway here is that online shopping is an absolute necessity.

But just having an online store will not suffice. Compared to retail stores, online stores face far more stiff competition due to the reduced attention span of users and varied choices. Hence, you need to create a really appealing and captivating apparel online brand presence. To help with that, it’s vital to have a WordPress theme that will make your shop visually appealing, mobile-friendly, responsive, and load your website with lots of functionalities. This will be a great start to making your “best first impression”.

WordPress Page Builders

Each theme is either compatible with only one WordPress page builder or with multiple ones and it’s important to identify this first before officially choosing your theme. Here’s a list of the WordPress page and site builder programs:

A high-quality multipurpose WordPress theme would be an excellent option as you’ll see with our selection below. Although another great choice would also be a theme that was specifically designed for eCommerce apparel stores which are also listed.

This blog post collates some of the best apparel WordPress themes in the market right now with a crisp review of them. So you can check them out and select the one that best fits your needs.

The Rey Apparel WordPress theme is a fantastic functionality, adaptability, and visual creativity collection on the Envato Marketplace. It will make your online shop look visually appealing and provide the right set of functionalities. Such a feature-rich theme can go a long way in providing an amazing user experience and thereby increase online sales. In addition, Elementor is used to build the pages, making the work easier and faster.

Pricing: $69 for Regular License

Themes Major Features:

It comes with 15+ ready-to-use website templates, including multiple shops and product landing pages.

Creative entrance animations that can load your website smoothly and give an impressive first impression to the visitors

Customized header options let you set up an image and video sliders and effectively showcase your offers or product launches.

Ability to let you create models for pages which you can then quickly deploy on other pages saving a lot of time

Variety of product display options including quick preview which can help you showcase your products more creatively

Ajax search, filters, and navigation make the site more powerful and let users find the product they are looking for quickly.





If you are looking for an apparel WordPress theme that will give your brand a stunning visual representation online, then Astic from TemplateMonster is a very good choice. The theme is built to make your website look beautiful and classy. Much focus is given to the images, and they are well set on white space. While doing this, the theme does not miss out on covering all requisite sections and takes care of mobile compatibility and SEO.

Pricing: $75 for One Site

Themes Major Features:

JET plugins are included in the plugin that makes the website building process efficient

One-click installation lets you get started working on the theme in no time.

The theme comes along with good quality high-resolution stock images related to the fashion sector, and this saves you some time. However, you can always find top-quality stock images at Adobe Stock or Shutterstock if needed.

The admin panel provides exclusive control over all the aspects of the theme and lets you customize it as per your need.

The theme comes loaded with 50 extra widgets that provide a broader creative page building and personalization bandwidth.

The theme is very well documented, and above that, the theme team is very responsive in troubleshooting support.

Zorka is the standard apparel WordPress theme for all professional website developers that you would love to work with. It uses Visual composer; something developers are now experts in. It also comes loaded with almost $100 of plugins for free. The demo pages offer a wide variety of product displays. All of the pages are mobile compatible and optimized for search engines.

Pricing: $60 for Regular License

Themes Major Features:

The theme comes with 11+ pre-built homepages, which you can use instantly.

X-Menu feature allows you to place any content in the dropdown menu, empowering you to customize the menu and push products or collections you want to focus on

The theme offers ten different headers styles for you to choose from

It comes loaded with Revolution Slider for free, which helps you create visually stunning header sliders for all the pages.

Provides WPML support which makes it easy for you to make your website multilingual in case you are planning for global sales

The theme comes loaded with extra features like wishlist, shortlist, modular shortcodes, Contact Form 7, and the Child Theme

If you are looking for a sports apparel WordPress theme then you need not look any further. Run Gran has been specially created by the talented team of ThemeRex for sports brand owners for setting up their online shop. It includes all the requisite WooCommerce functionality along with detailed documentation and video tutorials for developers to quickly understand the theme. The good part is that the demo pages come along with all content and images. This makes it easy for developers to make the website live.

Pricing: $59 for Regular License

Themes Major Features:

The template is minimal in design and uses a block layout scheme making it easy to handle.

Its product page is designed to give a good focus on the visual representation of the products.

The minimal nature of the template and block layouts makes it easily responsive for all devices and also highly friendly for SEO

A strong and friendly support team that can help you at any point of your website building journey

It comes with tons of shortcodes and special design features which empowers designers to come up with visually appealing designs

When you download the theme you also get the child theme along with it and can receive free lifetime updates

You know you are in safe hands when you opt for a Divi template by ElegantThemes. This apparel WP theme by Divi is highly functional in design and can be loaded with all the standard functionalities that Divi offers. The template is compatible with all devices and browsers and optimized for search engines. The best part about Divi is that you can create unlimited websites using its powerful website-building tools by purchasing its package.

Pricing: $89 for Yearly Access | $249 for Lifetime Access

Themes Major Features:

The theme offers a minimal but effective design approach for the brand.

With access to Divi’s all-powerful website builder, you can customize all parts of the website.

Divi offers responsive editing, which means that it takes care of mobile compatibility while building the website.

The theme comes loaded with various styling options for text, images, menu, animations, and all the content sections.

You can integrate the website with Divi’s digital marketing modules to boost your online sales.

Divi offers one of the best customer support in this sector, which you can use if you are stuck somewhere.

APRIL is a very resourceful apparel WordPress theme on ThemeForest loaded with standard premium plugins. The good part is that the development team has worked hard to add features and visual elements that make the theme stand out compared to its peers. While its main focus has been on clothes, you can also use this theme for creating almost any type of online shop.

Pricing: $60 for Regular License

Themes Major Features:

The theme comes with ready-to-use 10+ Home pages, which you can deploy in one click.

Provides advanced WooCommerce features like product comparison, quick view, social sharing, and a lot more

The theme comes preloaded with WPBakery Page Builder and Slider Revolution, saving over $50

It offers ten custom widgets like Banner, Gallery, login, Social Profile, and more, which gives you more power to customize

Its Smart Mega Menu lets you customize the menu completely, offering more navigation options.

The theme has a Smart Content Block feature that lets you create your content blocks, save them and use them when needed allowing faster page building.

No matter what type of WordPress theme you are looking for, Envato’s Themeforest will never disappoint you. It has hardcode WooCommerce themes and at the same time, it also has beautiful and elegant-looking WordPress themes with shop features in them. The Valeska theme falls in the latter category. All the pages of this theme have a rich feel to them thanks to the generous white space used in designing. This feature of the theme makes it very suitable for luxury and high-end fashion brands.

Pricing: $69 for Regular License

Themes Major Features:

More than 10 unique homepages for the developers to choose from.

All the premium images included in the demo are provided along with the theme

Slider Revolution plugin is included in the theme that allows designers to create impactful headers

The theme has been built with a mobile-first approach ensuring seamless mobile compatibility.

Get dedicated customer support for your website building project with this theme.

The theme comes with a lot of shortcode and special design functions and has customizable typography settings

Styleway – Online Fashion Store is an apparel WordPress theme on TemplateMonster that is powered by WooCommerce and built by WPBakery Page Builder. The theme’s complete focus is on helping you sell your clothes. Hence it may not be as visually stunning as the themes in the above list, but it comes loaded with powerful features that lay a robust foundation for your online sales. In addition, the theme works seamlessly on all devices and browsers and is well optimized for search engines.

Pricing: $79 for One Site

Themes Major Features:

The theme comes with premium plugins like Revolution Slider, Contact Form 7, and many more, which help you save money.

Its highly powerful admin panel extends control over overall theme functionalities, giving you more options to personalize the theme.

LTR & RTL support, along with WPML support, will help you set up a multilingual website taking your brand global

Powered by Ajax functionality that helps advanced search features along with wishlist and compare functions

When you download the theme, you also get all the PSD files of the design, which can help you make changes and take client approvals.

Other good features include lazy loading, mega menu, quickstart package, newsletter subscription, and a lot more.

Satiné is elegance and performance combined. This apparel WordPress theme can help you create a beautiful looking yet highly powerful fashion store for your brand. Its light-colored backgrounds, stylish fonts, and over-dependence on large images make the theme visually stunning. Performance-wise it is a good bet as it includes all the requisite features for setting up an online shop and many other handy tools that can help you further handicraft your website.

Pricing: $69 for Regular License

Themes Major Features:

The theme comes with pre-built stylish 14 shop page layouts for you to choose from

Premium plugins like Visual Composer and Revolution Slider are included with the theme.

Its one-click import function lets you load the demo page quickly and efficiently.

The theme pages are well optimized for search engines and are compatible with all mobile devices and browsers.

Theme’s extensive use of shortcodes allows you to quickly create beautiful pages with requisite functionalities.

Many small but effective practical features like Quicklook, wishlist, custom posts, customizable mega menu, and more allow you to perfectly personalize the website.

Conclusion

Setting up an online shop for your fashion brand is a must now if you want to increase your business and maintain a good digital presence. The apparel WordPress themes listed above have been handpicked because they will deliver powerful and beautiful eCommerce website options. While they all have the requisite functions, they all come with their unique propositions. Therefore, it will be a good idea for you to check them out and select the theme that fulfills all your technical needs and whose design resonates with your brand style.

