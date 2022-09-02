30 Best Free Social Media Templates (PSD Format)

Are you in search of some free social media templates? In this featured post, we’d like to present you with thirty stunning-looking and free social media PSD templates to use in Photoshop. While preparing this list we tried our best to make it as versatile as possible, so that almost any business owner or online blogger would find a perfect template to share online.

Top quality materials for the biggest social media platforms – YouTube, Instagram, & Facebook – are all presented here. Besides, all these files in PSD format have unique designs, can only be edited in Photoshop, or in Adobe’s Creative Cloud, and are available entirely for free.

It is no secret that promoting a business on social media has both pros and cons. To begin with, you have to compete with hundreds, maybe thousands of others in your sector. However, a well-designed, memorable, and captivating original social media post template can help showcase your brand identity and reach out to a larger number of current and potential clients.

30 Best Free PSD Social Media Templates

Below we’re featuring the best free social media templates for posting on the popular platforms Instagram, Facebook (Metaverse), and YouTube.

You may also find it helpful to read about inspirational social network designs, our list of 20 free social media images, graphics, and vectors as well as our collection of free social media icon sets.

For designers and developers, you should check out these PHP scripts for social networking projects along with a list of free CSS3 social media button sets.

1. Music Channel – Youtube Channel Banners Template Set

Download this rocky set of YouTube banners for your music channel! The four templates with unique palettes and layouts are fit for different genres of music. You can easily edit text and replace the artists’ photos in Photoshop. The banners will certainly impress your followers.

2. Travel – Instagram Post Template Set

In case you own a travel agency or are running a themed blog, we strongly recommend that you download this extensive pack of templates for Instagram. A simple layout and bold writing are what make these templates noticeable. Although the nature views in the background look scenic, you can easily replace them, while editing these samples in PSD format.

Don’t hesitate to use this set of cover templates to promote your rental business on Facebook! The striking colors and cool writing make the samples look attention-grabbing. The smart layout will place the vehicles in the limelight. All elements of the templates are editable in PSD.

In case you’re planning to host a big Girls’ bash at your club, this banner model will help you spread the news on Instagram! Thanks to the stylish writing, neon shine, and intense palette this adjustable template will draw the attention of every follower.

5. Sale – Instagram Stories Template Set

Make everyone impatient about your big sale using this pack of four incredible templates! The cheerful gradient colors and cool fonts make these Insta stories models look modern and stylish. A few minutes are enough to edit them and get ready for posting online.

Why don’t you use this fabulous template to announce your hot beach party? The glowing neon elements and a tropical view in the background will appeal to your followers on Instagram. It won’t take you long to alter the text, colors, and other elements in Photoshop.

7. Tutorials – YouTube Channel Banners Template Set

This set of fabulous banners will greatly help those who teach students online. The vivid and juicy colors matched with the playful fonts and modern-looking layout will instantly grab the potential learners’ attention on YouTube. With this PSD template, in Photoshop you can easily edit your text and add a photo of yourself.

We love this wonderful set of nine banner models designed for a farmer’s market on Facebook promotion! The colorful images of vegetables and fruits create a beautiful contrast with the sections in white and green. We recommend that you go with the minimal changes, and only edit the text in Photoshop.

In case you are running a premium clothes store or a fashion blog, this pack of four exclusive cover models will help you make a stylish appearance on Facebook! The four unique designs and color combos will amaze every single follower. The pro-level photos complete each layout.

10. Minimalist Lifestyle – Instagram Post Template Set

If your online blog focuses on a minimalist lifestyle, this pack of nine special templates will be perfect to address your current and potential followers. Summing up the concept of minimalism, the post samples will spark Instagram users’ interest with the well-balanced layout and intense yellow accents.

Don’t miss a chance to download the set of these four amazing post samples for Facebook! They will help you to announce a new seasonal menu, special offers, and deals. The images of delicious treats look impressive against the dark background. You can adjust the templates within minutes.

Succeed at promoting your next big bash with this stunning banner sample for Instagram! A professional B&W photo of a pretty model creates a cool contrast with a dark background. The neon shine of a few accents expresses an atmosphere of a hot night at a club.

13. Massage Studio – Instagram Post Templates Set

Your studio of massage will benefit from using these four unique post models. Prepared by pro designers for Instagram promotion the templates will please your future clients’ eyes with pastel colors, natural elements, and themed images. Again, all you need to do is edit the text in Photoshop.

14. Black Friday – Instagram Banner Template

This simple yet eye-catching design will prove to be effective for your big sale promotion. A classic combo of black, white, and red will instantly notify the Instagram community where to look for the best deals. A few moments will be enough to customize this sample in PSD.

Announce a big church conference using this special set of four professionally crafted templates. Download them for free, edit the writing, replace the images, and share wonderful posts to spread the news on Facebook. Your current and future visitors won’t miss the important occasion.

16. Pizza Delivery – Instagram Banner Template

Go ahead, and grab this cool banner sample for Instagram to succeed at promoting your pizza delivery services! The light background allows focusing the followers’ attention on the mouth-watering photos of pizza, and a stylish hand-drawn header. It takes a few minutes to customize the file in PSD.

17. Black Collection – Instagram Stories Template Set

Meet one of the most amazing offers on our list – a set of four exclusive editable templates for Instagram! A combination of B&W images with colorful accents makes these samples look stunning. You can use them for a blog on fashion, lifestyle, a personal blog, and many other purposes.

Download this massive pack of nine special banners to promote the services of your clinic on Facebook. Although striking blue with the accents in yellow makes these templates noticeable, you can try out other color combos, edit text, and replace the images in Photoshop.

19. Festival – Instagram Stories Template Set

Here’s one of the most unusual-looking sets in our collection! The four templates impress with their unique illustrations: a whirl of colorful neon lights contrasts with the dark background. These customizable samples are perfect for inviting Instagram users to a big music festival!

20. World Book Day – Instagram Post Template Set

All book lovers out there will be pleased to see these stylish posts! Whether you run a reading blog or own a bookstore, sharing a series of curious and motivating posts is a great move that will help you gain lots of attention on Instagram. All nine samples are easy to adjust in PSD.

21. Animal Channel – YouTube Channel Banners Template Set

Meet one of the cutest sets in our compilation! The viewers of your YouTube channel will love the soft gradient colors, cool writing, and photos of a sweet small dog. The four unique banner models are fit for a themed video blog on pets or the promotion of a pet store.

22. Drink Week – Instagram Banner Template Set

Announce a big week of exclusive drinks and delicious cocktails at your place with the help of this stylish banner sample for Instagram! The colorful cocktails look catchy against the intense black setting. You can edit text and other elements within minutes in Photoshop.

23. Kids Theme – Instagram Stories Template Set

Don’t hesitate to download this wonderful set of samples in case you need to promote a kids’ summer camp, a store, or a special course on Instagram. The cheerful colors, cool headers, and adorable images of the little ones featured in these adjustable templates will draw every look online!

24. Move by Bike – Social Media Post Templates Set

Experience new adventures by choosing a bike instead of a car which is a great way to keep yourself healthy, and fit! Whether it is a bike store or a themed blog that you’re running, this broad set of templates will help you gain the followers’ attention. The vivid green accents make these editable templates in black and light gray tones look extra stylish.

The four cover samples included in this set might be among the most stylish ones on our list! Use them to invite the followers to spend some unforgettable time at your camping place. The natural colors, cool headers, and themed images will help your future guests feel happy vibes!

26. Fall Festival – Instagram Banner Template

Welcome in the fall season by hosting a special festival, and use this beautiful banner model to announce it on Instagram. A stunning natural view and warm colors will spark a romantic mood in your potential guests. Text, palette, and other details of this designer template are fully customizable in PSD.

27. Law Service – Instagram Post Templates Set

As a legal services provider, you will certainly benefit from using this pack of four special post models for Instagram. The well-organized layouts with professional images, simple fonts, and themed icons look extra stylish. A black & white palette with accents in dimmed gold is impeccable.

We adore this set of four unique banner samples designed for announcing a big seasonal sale on Facebook! Each layout is centered around the stylish headers; fall colors and unique illustrations of leaves, berries, and acorns make each adjustable template look perfect.

29. Real Estate – YouTube Channel Banners Template Set

Don’t miss a chance to download this special pack of four samples, and turn them into stylish banners to promote your real estate business on YouTube! The vivid color accents make these templates look catchy. PS will help you to edit text and replace the images in round frames.

30. Technology – Instagram Post Template Set

Your online store or a themed blog on modern technologies will be duly presented on Instagram with this set of nine special post samples. The minimalist layouts, light gradient colors, and reserved fonts make each template look extra stylish. You can edit writing and add other images in Photoshop.

Now that you’ve reached the bottom of our extensive list, we hope that you found a sample that perfectly matches your needs and goals! Download it for free in just a click, and enjoy customizing the details in Photoshop. We promise that you won’t need more than a few minutes to prepare any of the free PSD templates offered here for posting on social media.