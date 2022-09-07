The 10 Best WooCommerce Themes of 2022

Finding the best possible WooCommerce theme to open an online store isn’t as easy as you might think. While there is plenty of eCommerce and WooCommerce-oriented themes on the market, not all of them offer a quick and easy way to create a successful store.

Some lack features you would like to be able to take advantage of. Others offer less than optimum performance or are incapable of producing a product that is SEO friendly or fully responsive. Others are “good” but lack certain features that you could use to WOW your store’s visitors, like a streamlined checkout process for example.

Editors Note – In order to use WooCommerce, you’ll need to be on the CMS (content management system) WordPress.org. You’ll also need a really good hosting company that is geared toward hosting WordPress sites such as Kinsta.

10 Best WooCommerce Themes To Use In 2022

Picking the best WooCommerce theme among those listed here simply means selecting the one that you believe will suit you best. Since all these WooCommerce themes would probably serve you well, you really can’t make a poor choice.

When asked what you did to create such an outstanding online store, you can simply say you dragged and dropped your way to success – with more than a little help from several of BeTheme’s core features.

BeTheme, the biggest WordPress and WooCommerce theme of them all is known for its 40+ core features which include an awesome library of 650+ pre-built websites. Be is delightfully easy to use and when several core features like those mentioned below are put into play, you can have your online store up and running in no time at all.

These key features include:

BeBuilder – the fastest and most flexible page builder on WordPress, complete with pre-built blocks, design elements, and 3,000+ importable pages

BeBuilder Woo – a fast and simple way to build an online store; use a predefined layout or create your own

Header Builder 2.0 – create device dependent headers that look exactly as you expect

Mega Menu Builder – the possibilities are endless

We've barely scratched the surface.

WoodMart is an all-in-one WooCommerce solution. Build an online shop with the features you want without having to acquire additional plugins.

With WoodMart’s 400 template library at your fingertips, you can prototype pages in nothing flat.

Elementor and WPBakery support mean you can create your content without any need for coding, and WoodMart comes with pre-built, single-click import demo websites.

The Full Ajax shop features give you the power to double your conversion rate by halving the customer order completion process.

Ajax Quick shop does away with the need to open a new product tab to complete a purchase, plus WoodMart offers product filters and an abundance of size and color options.

As you will discover, WoodMart's WooCommerce solution is a complete solution.

The Rey WooCommerce theme carefully and fully addresses search, navigation, filtering, and presentation, the four pillars of eCommerce. So much so in fact that you will experience design innovation and performance in a whole new light.

How has Rey created this unique experience?

With its powerful integrations with WooCommerce, Elementor, and the sophisticated WordPress engine.

With the ability to create headers and footers easily using Flexbox powers.

With a Mega Menu Panel Builder, that lets you display complex menus and navigations with ease.

By employing a smart use of Ajax Filters that keeps page reloading to an absolute minimum.

With Ajax Navigation, Product Variation and custom attribute display, Product Catalog Quick View, and other advanced features.

Click on the banner to learn more about this impressive WooCommerce theme.

TheGem WooCommerce theme is one of the most customizable and performant themes on the market. It is a perfect choice for professionals and beginners looking to build any kind of online store:

TheGem:

makes it easy to build conversion-optimized online stores featuring unique creative designs

offers versatile shop pages using multiple Ajax filters

features a WooCommerce builder that lets you create an impressive layout for products, carts, and checkout

features 400+ stunning pre-build websites and 500+ pre-built page sections

This multipurpose WooCommerce theme is designed with ease in website building in mind. Total is fully integrated with WooCommerce and features all the tools and options needed to build performant online stores.

This aptly named theme features –

50+ demos

90+ ready-made section templates – 100+ site builder elements

a custom font manager and unlimited color options

Total is fully compatible with bbPress, Uber Menu, WPML, Yoast, Ultimate Addons plugins, and many more.

The best way to see Uncode’s capabilities is to peruse its gallery of user-created websites.

You’ll see

why Uncode is a best seller with more than 100.000 buyers at Envato Elements

advanced WooCommerce features, benefits of using Uncode’s powerful Page Builder, and Wireframes plugin that contains 550+ section templates

advanced features like the WooCommerce Product, Cart, and Checkout Builders.

Jupiter X2, this theme’s most recent update, focuses heavily on WooCommerce and full-site-editing, and features –

a Layout Builder that provides improved full-site editing

an advanced Product Catalog builder featuring a live editor and industry-first features such as personalization, advanced filtering, and variation swatches

a Checkout Builder together with fast checkout features

Sales Funnels to drive extra sales with tempting upsell and down-sell offers.

Membership Widgets, and much more.

What does this all-time best-selling fast WooCommerce theme have to offer? Much more than can be listed here, but features its 800,000+ users love include –

All the options necessary to create complex websites

Custom settings for each and every page

The fast and efficient Fusion page builder and the Fusion Core toolbox

A tried and tested responsive framework

A WooCommerce experience that’s both intuitive and gorgeous

A theme that’s built for speed.

See for yourself.

Hongo is a modern multipurpose WooCommerce theme that will be an ideal choice for creating a WooCommerce store or any type of company website. Its many features include:

12 stunning, impressive, and unique store demos to get your creative juices flowing

10 modern styles to beautifully showcase your products together with 8 elegant Product Page styles

A Product Quick View feature, powerful filter systems, a convenient mega menu, and much more.

XStore would be the best WordPress WooCommerce theme for eCommerce with its 120+ pre-built ready-to-customize shops which have always been a major factor in this theme’s popularity during its 10-year run on Envato. Integrations with WooCommerce, WPBakery, and Elementor have made XStore more popular than ever.

Other important features include:

Built-in Header and Single Product Page builders

White Label Options

Booster Sales features

XStore also offers a huge variety of options and settings to manage your online store.

Conclusion

Creating an online store that matches your vision isn’t always an easy task. Part of the problem lies in having to find one of the best WordPress themes with WooCommerce that has the capabilities you need to get the job done right and in a reasonable time.

Finding such a fast WooCommerce theme can take a significant amount of time and effort. The purpose of this post is to reduce your search to 10 WooCommerce WordPress themes that just happen to be the best in their class.

It may take you a little time to see which one suits your needs the best (most of them probably will do just fine). The point is you really can’t make a bad choice.