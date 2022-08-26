10 Best Website Builders For 2022

The most cost-effective, easiest, and fastest way to establish a high-quality website for yourself or your client is to choose only the best website builders to work with. Building websites that are responsive, mobile-friendly, SEO optimized, and all-around great-looking, are key elements in providing a great user experience. The online website-building editors listed here will help you achieve these important website elements.

Gone are the days when having a website was a good thing; now, having a good website is a must.

Short on time? If you’re short on time, please bookmark this page to come back later and read all the details we’ve included. However, here’s a quick list of the top 3 options:

Top 3 Website Builders

#1 – WiX.com: Trusted by over 200 Million users, without a doubt WiX can help you achieve your desired website-building goals in any industry or sector and you can start for Free!

Best website builder for beginners

#2 – WebFlow.com: Becoming one of the most popular builders today, WebFlow accommodates both professionals and beginners with a high-tech. Free to start!

Best builder if you want the ability to customize or code

#3 – BigCommerce.com: A solid provider of all things eCommerce. With BigCommerce you can easily choose a template, upload products, and launch your store. Free trial available!

Best for building eCommerce websites

Introduction

Businesses that do not have a robust online presence will find it challenging to compete in today’s economy. The growing dominance of websites can be attributed to many factors. First, the proliferation of internet-enabled devices has made it easier than ever for people to access the internet.

Second, new technologies, such as easy-to-use website-building editors, have made it so that anyone can create and maintain user-friendly, modern, and engaging websites that look amazing. It used to be difficult to build a website and only professional designers had the capability. That’s not the case anymore.

What Is a Website Builder?

Website builders (also known as page builders) are online apps, or software, that can enable practically anyone to create and launch a website without writing any code or hiring a web developer. Most of the popular builders today are easy to use and employ a drag-and-drop, WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor program.

With a website builder, you can select from various themed templates and designs to create a vast multi-page website or a simple landing page.

Website builders are often used by small businesses and individuals who want to create a simple yet professional-looking website quickly, efficiently, and for free or very little cost.

The 10 Best Website Builders

The Internet is now flooded with website builders that claim to be the best. While some of them are genuinely good, a few can be disappointing. To avoid disappointment, let’s get started with our collated list of the best 10 website builders that you can use in 2022.

1. WiX – Best Website Builder For Beginners – Best Website Builder For Beginners

www.wix.com

Wix is an online website builder that lets you create a website quickly and easily. It holds the advantage of being one of the first major players in this sector and serves over 200 million users. With Wix, you can choose from over 500 templates, add your content, and get online in minutes. Plus, Wix is free to use! So whether you’re creating a website for your business or just for fun, Wix is the perfect platform for anyone who wants to create a beautiful website without spending a lot of time and money.

Top 5 reasons to choose Wix:

Websites built with Wix look professional and sleek and easily stand out from the crowd Wix is an easy-to-use platform that teaches you on the go You can create a website for free with Wix. It charges only when you want to publish the website on your own domain Wix has highly functional and visually appealing template options for all types of business sectors Wix provides an array of digital marketing tools that can be easily integrated with the website to boost your business

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4.2 out of 5 Stars Read more

2. Webflow – Best For Customizing & Coding – Best For Customizing & Coding

www.webflow.com

Webflow is an online website builder that helps you create responsive websites without code. With Webflow, you can design and build your site using a visual editor and then export the code on a traditional web platform. You can also use Webflow to host your site, making it easy to get started and avoid the hassle of setting up hosting yourself. It claims that more than 3,500,000 designers use Webflow to create and maintain their websites.

Top 5 reasons to choose Webflow:

Websites created with Webflow are responsive and look great on all devices. With Webflow, you have complete control over the design of your website. Webflow allows you to export your code which can be helpful if you plan to switch or add more customization. Websites created with Webflow load fast, are SEO-friendly and can be easily scaled up when needed. You can build your website for free, taking as much time as you want, as Webflow charges only when you want to publish the website.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4.4 out of 5 Stars Read more

3. BigCommerce – Best eCommerce Website Builder – Best eCommerce Website Builder

www.bigcommerce.com

BigCommerce is a famous website builder that allows users to create and design beautiful eCommerce websites quickly. Websites created with BigCommerce are modern, clean, and responsive – perfect for businesses of all sizes. Plus, BigCommerce makes it easy to add eCommerce functionality to your website so you can start selling products and services online quickly. So whether you’re a small business owner, artist, photographer, or writer, BigCommerce can help you build the perfect online home for your brand.

With customizable templates, powerful eCommerce features, and 24/7 customer support, BigCommerce is the ideal platform for anyone looking to create a stunning website.

Top 5 reasons to choose BigCommerce:

The platform is highly user-friendly, even for those with no prior is highly user-friendly, even for those with no prior experience in website design or coding. BigCommerce offers a wide range of templates and features, so you can create a website that is truly unique to your business. BigCommerce websites are responsive as they adjust to looking great on any device, from smartphones to laptops to tablets. Its focus on eCommerce and related integrations is beneficial if you plan to set up an online shop . You can easily load products and collect payments for sales. The most significant benefit of using BigCommerce is that you can try it out for free! There is no risk in giving it a go-to to see if it suits your needs.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4.2 out of 5 Stars Read more

4. Elementor – Best For Building WordPress Websites – Best For Building WordPress Websites

www.elementor.com

Elementor is one of the most popular online website builders for WordPress.org websites. It is used by millions of people worldwide to create beautiful websites. Elementor is easy to use and has many features that make it an excellent choice for those who want to create professional-looking websites. It also provides plenty of video tutorials and documentation to help you get started. With its plan starting from $99/year, it is one of the most cost-effective website builders.

Top 5 reasons to choose Elementor:

The drag-and-drop editor is very intuitive and easy to use for all types of people It provides 300+ designer templates and 100+ widgets to enhance the visual feel and functionality of the website Elementor has a very active community of users and developers, so you can always find help and support if you need it. Websites created through Elementor, like the other site builders, are super fast and SEO optimized to rank well. Elementor’s 24×7 chat premium support is beneficial for troubleshooting

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4.6 out of 5 Stars Read more

5. Divi – Best For High Visual Designs on WordPress – Best For High Visual Designs on WordPress

www.elegantthemes.com/divi/

Divi is part of the ElegantThemes family of products and one of the most popular online website builders. It allows you to easily create and edit your website without learning to code or hiring a web designer. Divi is perfect for businesses of all sizes, from small to large corporations. And, it’s easy to use, even if you’re not a tech-savvy person. So, if you’re looking for an easy-to-use, powerful and versatile website builder, then Divi is the perfect choice for you.

Top 5 reasons to choose Divi:

Divi offers one of the most advanced visual builder technology that provides excellent control of website designing. Its 40+ website elements make sure you have all the designing options you need Websites made with Divi are responsive and look great on all devices. With Divi’s lifetime access offer, you can make unlimited websites on the Divi platform, making it very cost-effective. Divi offers excellent customer support and is constantly updating its features to ensure it remains the best website builder on the market.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4.7 out of 5 Stars Read more

6. Duda – Best For Agencies & Team Website Building – Best For Agencies & Team Website Building

www.duda.co

Duda is a website builder that allows you to quickly create and launch beautiful, responsive websites. It offers everything you need to get started, including templates, drag-and-drop tools, and customizable themes. Plus, it’s easy to use to create a professional-looking website in no time. With Duda, you can create a website for your business, personal blog, or online store. And because it’s responsive, your site will look great on all devices.

Top 5 reasons to choose Duda:

Websites built with Duda are responsive and look great on all devices. Duda offers a wide range of features and integrations, making it a powerful website builder. Building a website with Duda is easy and intuitive, even for beginners without any coding knowledge Duda provides excellent customer support, so you can always get help when you need it. Duda’s pricing is very competitive, especially considering the quality of the platform.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4.6 out of 5 Stars Read more

7. Weebly – Best Low-Cost Website Builder – Best Low-Cost Website Builder

www.weebly.com

Weebly is a site builder owned by the reputable point of sale company, Square. They offer a wide range of features and templates, making it an excellent option for those looking to create a professional website without any prior experience. Weebly also has several eCommerce features, making it a good choice for businesses looking to sell online. Overall, Weebly is a versatile and user-friendly website builder that can be used to create Websites of all types.

Top 5 reasons to choose Weebly:

Websites built with Weebly are straightforward to use and edit. Even if you’re not a tech-savvy person, you’ll be able to create a beautiful website with Weebly. Weebly offers a wide variety of features and templates, so you’ll be able to create a perfect website for your needs. Even the basic plan of Weebly comes with SSL security and SEO settings. Weebly offers advanced integrations for the online marketplace. Weebly is committed to providing excellent customer service. If you have any problems using Weebly, you can contact their customer support team for help.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4.2 out of 5 Stars Read more

8. Strikingly – Best For Freelancers & Solopreneurs – Best For Freelancers & Solopreneurs

www.strikingly.com

Strikingly is an online website builder that makes it easy to create beautiful, mobile-friendly websites. With Strikingly, you can create a website in minutes, even if you have no technical experience. Just choose from one of our gorgeous templates and add your content. You can also use Strikingly to create a professional portfolio or an online store. This way, it can cater to almost all types of website requirements.

Top 5 reasons to choose Strikingly:

Websites built with Strikingly are incredibly fast in loading on all devices. The platform is straightforward to use, even for beginners. Strikingly websites are optimized for search engines, so you can be sure that your site will rank high on Google and other search engines. Strikingly also provides other features like analytics, social feed, forms, and more. The customer support team is outstanding and always willing to help, no matter your problem.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4 out of 5 Stars Read more

Learn About Strikingly Now

9. GoDaddy – Best For A Basic Personal Website – Best For A Basic Personal Website

www.godaddy.com

GoDaddy is more known for its domain name registration. In recent years they have become a popular website builder for those looking to build non-complicated, personal websites. GoDaddy makes it easy to build a website, even if you have no previous experience. With GoDaddy, you can create a website in just a few simple steps. First, you’ll choose a template from their wide selection of designs. Then, you’ll add your content and images. Finally, you’ll publish your site and start attracting visitors!

Top 5 reasons to choose GoDaddy:

GoDaddy Website Builder includes many features and tools to create a truly unique website, such as eCommerce functionality, social media integration, and more. Websites created with GoDaddy Website Builder are hosted on Go Daddy’s secure servers, ensuring your website is always accessible to visitors. GoDaddy allows you to start creating the website for free and only charges when you want to go live. In its premium plan, you can access advanced SEO options, the integration of payment services, manage orders, and more. GoDaddy has rich experience in hosting and domain sale and provides superb customer support.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★✩ 3.9 out of 5 Stars Read more

10. IONOS – Best For European Sites – Best For European Sites

www.ionos.com

IONOS is one of the leading providers of online website builders with a large European market share. Their platform is simple and offers a wide range of features, making it an ideal choice for those looking to create a professional website. Websites created with IONOS are responsive and look great on all devices, making them perfect for businesses. In addition, IONOS offers a wide range of support options, so you can always get help when you need it.

Top 5 reasons to choose IONOS:

IONOS online website builder is very affordable. You can get started for as little as $1 per month. They offer various site-building features like creating an online store, a blog, or a forum. IONOS is very reliable in terms of designing and also in terms of hosting as it has very minimal downtime For all major sectors, IONOS has various design templates that you can choose from The tailored support offered by IONOS makes sure you have a personal consultant helping you throughout your website designing journey.

G2 Rating & Review:

★★★★✩ 4 out of 5 Stars Read more

Pin

What Advantage Do Website Builders Provide?

Website builders operate as a platform that helps people without coding knowledge create their websites. Using a drag-and-drop interface allows for creating complex website pages quickly and efficiently. A major advantage right off the bat is that you can avoid a learning curve that consists of years of learning code as a web developer.

The following are some advantages of using a website builder:

1. More Responsive and Loads Faster:

Websites built with online website Builders are usually more responsive and faster loading than those made with traditional coding methods.

2. No Coding or Design Knowledge Needed:

Website builders allow you to create a website without prior coding or design experience. This means that anyone can create a professional-looking website without expensive software or designers.

3. Better SEO Optimization Design:

There may be some debate over this one, but generally, websites built with online Website Builders are often more search engine friendly than those built with traditional methods. This is because the code is typically cleaner and more well-organized by dedicated teams of web developers. After all, these website builders want happy customers who see results.

4. Visually Appealing Design:

Online Website Builders typically offer a wide range of templates and designs to choose from, making it easy to create a unique and stylish website. In addition, these templates are well-researched and guaranteed to provide a good user experience.

5. Option to Test Drive With Free Trials:

Many online Website Builders offer free plans or free trials, so you can try out the service before committing to a paid plan. This is a great way to see if an online Website Builder is right for you and your website.

What To Consider Before Choosing a Website Builder

Online website builders can be an excellent option for building a website without any prior experience or technical knowledge. However, there are some things you need to consider before choosing an online website builder. Here are six things to keep in mind:

1. Ease of Use

One of the most important factors to consider when choosing an online website builder is the ease of use. You want to choose a platform that is easy to use and navigate so you can build your website quickly and easily.

2. Available Features

Another critical factor to consider is the features offered by the platform. Make sure the platform you choose offers the features you need to build the website you want. Otherwise, you may end up facing challenges finishing your website design.

3. Cost

Cost is always an essential factor in any project you take up. Therefore, you will want to choose an affordable platform that gives you the features you need without breaking the bank. Most website builders have multiple plans based on features, so make sure you choose the one that suits your needs.

4. Flexibility

Another essential factor to consider is flexibility. You want to choose a flexible platform so you can easily make changes to your website as needed. Even after publishing the website, you may want to make design changes to improve the user experience.

5. Customer Support

A sound customer support system will ensure that you get the right help whenever you need it. You want to choose a platform that offers excellent customer support if you have any questions or issues while building your website. Try to go for a builder with a 24×7 help option and a good track record.

6. Reputation

Finally, you will want to consider the reputation of the online website builder you are considering. Make sure you choose a platform with a good reputation so you can be confident in its ability to help you build a great website. If it has worked for thousands of other developers, it will work well for you.

Conclusion

Choosing the right website builder is an important decision that you need to make right at the start, as it will decide the rest of your website designing journey. The majority of website builders here are free to use or offer a free trial so it’s a good idea to check out their features first before making a long-term commitment.

Also, the choice you make will depend on the type of website you want to create and the budget you have. No matter what, any of the site builders we’ve listed here will help you create a stunning, modern-looking website that will look like a web developer made it.

Here’s a recap of the best website builders for 2022 :