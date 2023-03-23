10+ Top Web Design Tools & Resources for Agencies in 2023

Using the top web design tools is essential for making a good first impression on your site’s visitors. It’s not only a matter of layouts and the attractiveness of images or graphics. User experience (UX) design can be equally important.

Given that a tastefully designed website is a must-have in today’s world. It only makes sense that web designers should be mindful of recent developments and improvements in the tools and resources at their disposal.

The right web design tools often enable them to add features to their websites that were difficult if not impossible to incorporate into them before. The right resources can give designers added flexibility and can even serve as sources of inspiration.

The endless variety of top web design tools available allows anyone to build a website. Although each comes with different skill set needs and know-how to effectively use them.

If you’re seeking to explore new options to expand your skill set, you’ll find it easy to pick from this list of 14 top web design tools for agencies and designers for 2023.

When you build websites for clients, you need to make it easy for you to scale and unlock more revenue when possible by using the right software stack.

One ace you need to have under your sleeve is the Brizy White Label Website Builder. A scalable white-label solution that is perfect for agencies and resellers.

Brizy lets you:

brand and sell the platform as your own ( replace all branding elements (Website Builder name, Platform Domain URL, Logo & more)

offer your clients professional, high-quality websites pain-free and without worry because Updates, Hosting, SSL certificates for security, and CDN networks for loading speed are managed and handled 100% by Brizy.

unlimited hosting included and scalable infrastructure no matter if you have 1, 100, or 10000 clients.

With Brizy, you can unlock more revenue and scale for your business by offering a fully white-label website builder platform to your clients.

Click on the banner to learn more about Brizy’s White Label advantages.

A characteristic you’ll find in many top tools is that they enable you to accomplish a great deal for a relatively small investment. Trafft is a scheduling and booking software solution that exhibits that characteristic in spades.

With Trafft you can schedule on-site or virtual appointments, meetings & events, manage staff and services, accept payments with Stripe, PayPal, Mollie, and Authorize.net, and send STMP and email reminders – all in one tool, and from a single platform.

Trafft features include custom domains and fields, service extras, coupons, and group bookings.

Trafft integrates smoothly with Google Calendar, Google Meet, Zoom, and Outlook Calendar.

Trafft will optimize your daily schedule by simplifying your appointment scheduling and booking process and speeding it up by more than 75%.

wpDataTables is an extremely feature-rich Tables and Charts WordPress plugin. It has more than 60 data management and table and chart building features out-of-the-box, and if this is not sufficient, there are addons that can extend the functionality even further.

More than 70,000+ companies and individuals that work with financial, scientific, statistical, commercial, and other data have placed their trust in wpDataTables.

wpDataTables created tables and charts are natively responsive.

wpDataTables can quickly and easily process up to millions of rows of data. All the operations will be handled by the MySQL server.

You can create individual filters for your dataset to quickly narrow down the results of your WordPress table.

The wpDataTables Conditional Formatting feature you can highlight cells, rows, columns depending on their content.

The wpDataTables Conditional Formatting feature you can highlight cells, rows, columns depending on their content.

Uncode is a pixel-perfect, creative, and WooCommerce WordPress theme designed with attention to flexibility and performance in mind. It is also one of the best-selling themes of all time with more than 100,000 sales to date.

Uncode is packed with the features you need to build incredible websites. Features that include –

70+ carefully crafted importable pre-made designs, an enhanced Page Builder, and an advanced drag and drop Product Builder for creating performant WooCommerce or other types of websites.

A Wireframes plugin with which you can easily import 550+ carefully crafted section templates you can combine and modify.

Total is more than a tool. It’s a complete set of tools neatly bundled into a single package. The tools themselves are up to date, plus there are enough options open to you in this flexible multipurpose WordPress theme to test the limits of your creativity.

The package includes –

a custom extended version of the WPBakery page builder, together with a large selection of easy-to-use demos and section templates.

Slider Revolution for creating sliders and other engaging content.

Total integrates seamlessly with Elementor, WooCommerce, WPML, bbPress, and the most popular plugins to give you maximum design flexibility.

Amelia is an excellent choice for service-oriented businesses such as beauty parlors, health and fitness clubs, educational and training enterprises, and more.

This WordPress booking plugin will also give you (or your clients) a terrific return on investment (ROI) with features like –

Online appointment bookings 24/7, plus group bookings and bookings and tickets for events.

The ability to offer a single service with multiple durations.

A resource booking feature that enables the sharing of services while avoiding overbooking.

Email, SMS, and WhatsApp for sending appointment and payment notifications and reminders to customers.

Slider Revolution isn’t a typical slider plugin, nor is it even a typical video slider plugin.

Slider Revolution enables you to create incredible full-page video slideshows for your WordPress website, without any need for professional coding or video editing skills.

Slider Revolution is trusted by more than 9 million users around the globe.

Choose a template and replace its video content with your choice of YouTube, Vimeo, or MP4 files.

Customize your slider using the no-code visual editor.

Do a responsive check, preview your slider, and add it to a WordPress web page.

It’s that simple.

Mobirise is a free offline downloadable app for Windows, Mac, and Linux you can use to easily create small to medium websites, landing pages, and simple web stores. It is perfect for non-techies or anyone not familiar with the intricacies of web design.

Mobirise is also useful for fast prototyping activities.

7600+ beautiful website blocks, templates, and themes will help you get started.

Everything is offline; you can host your site wherever you wish.

Mobirise is free for both personal and commercial use.

You will have full access to HTML; you can code if you want to.

All font identification systems are not similar in function, although they might appear to be at first glance. What makes WhatFontIs stand out is its success rate of 90%, where many of the 10% misses are caused by low-quality or text-distorted images.

WhatFontIs uses a catalog of 840K+ fonts in tandem with its AI-powered font finder to show more than 60 fonts that are similar to the one submitted together with links to pages where they can be purchased or downloaded.

Cursive fonts can be identified but the letters must be separated before images are submitted.

Harington’s WordPress creative portfolio theme is packed with everything you need to help showcase your work in the best possible light.

You’ll find everything from beautifully crafted sliders and portfolio grids to dynamic GSAP animations and AJAX loading to help make your creative portfolio stand out.

Highlights include a creative showcase slider, a carousel, a super-fast Ajax page load, and silky smooth page transition features that make choppy animations a thing of the past.

The one-click demo data import will help you pre-build a site in seconds.

Harington is SEO-friendly and ready for retina screens.

There are plenty of reasons to consider adding this super-charged WordPress theme to your toolbox, not the least of which is that Blocksy is a free WordPress theme.

Built on top of Gutenberg and using the latest web technologies, Blocksy features clean code, it is fast, fully responsive, and translation ready.

You will find the modern and elegant pre-built starter sites to be both useful and inspirational, and once started you can rely on multiple other features to finish the job.

Blocksy is compatible with Elementor, Brizy, Beaver Builder, and WooCommerce, and also offers a White Label option.

Whether you are a first-time WordPress user or a professional web designer you’ll probably fall in love with Avada because of how this #1 best-selling theme of all time makes it so easy to create an amazing website.

Avada’s 1-click demo importer doesn’t waste your time, and the live drag-and-drop visual editor helps you make any of the countless templates your own.

You can customize everything from layouts to headers to store pages and more, and you can also update global styles across your website with ease.

Avada is responsive, eCommerce enabled plus optimized for speed.

Dr. Link Check is a web-based tool that helps you track down broken links on your website by scanning the entire website and conducting a thorough examination of each link. Dr. Link Check checks to see –

if the URL is properly formatted

if the server responds on time

if the SSL certificate is valid

if the server returns an error code (404, 500, etc.)

if the link points to a parked domain

and, if the link appears on a blacklist for hosting malicious content.

The results are presented in a concise overview report.

The Essential Grid WordPress plugin was created by the Developers of Slider Revolution, it has a base of 400,000 customers, and is hands-down the best WordPress grid plugin in the market.

Essential Grid offers –

Stunning grid layout options, ranging from boxed, full-width to full-screen layouts with even, masonry and cobble grid items.

Fast & responsive designs that allow you to control how your grids appear on various devices.

The ability to upload content on any of the websites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr, Vimeo etc.

One-on-one hand-held customer support.

Keep the right web design tools in your designer’s toolbox and you should always be able to add features to your websites that may have been difficult if not impossible to incorporate into them at an earlier time. Finding and using the right web design tools for designers can give you added flexibility and even serve as a source of inspiration.

If you’re an experienced artist or a designer seeking to explore new options, you’ll find it easy to pick a quality web design tool or resource from this list of 14 best web design tools for designers and agencies for 2023.