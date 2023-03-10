Top WooCommerce Themes (2023 updated)

Are you trying to construct your eCommerce business and looking for the top WooCommerce themes to consider? Take a look at the selection we put together. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.

WooCommerce is a free, open-source e-commerce plugin built for WordPress websites. It enables you to sell almost any kind of product with ease by offering the users of your website a simple and seamless on-brand purchasing experience.

Not every WordPress theme has the pre-styled templates and WooCommerce support you’ll require. Also, a theme that doesn’t support WooCommerce won’t support all the add-ons and extensions that you might need. So choosing the right theme can be crucial when setting up a new WooCommerce store.

Whether you’re about to create a new WooCommerce site or redesign a current one, the following top WooCommerce themes have been selected to give you help and inspiration.

BeTheme will be an excellent choice if you look for a special WordPress and WooCommerce theme to help you showcase and enhance your brand.

BeTheme places at your fingertips 40+ powerful core features that include:

BeBuilder, the fastest and most intuitive builder for WordPress, BeBuilder Woo, Be’s Header, Mega Menu, and Loop Builders.

650+ professionally crafted pre-built websites.

Be’s Set Up wizard.

You can use the BeBuilder Woo to –

build a WooCommerce website featuring versatile Shop and Single Product layouts that sell.

create all the templates you want and control which will be displayed on pages according to categories or tags.

create a template for a Shop Archive or for a Single Product

select from 6 pre-defined Single Product layouts

With BeTheme’s Loop Builder, you can design any type of blog, slider, portfolio, or Woo shop listing. You don’t have to bother with duplicate content, and you can fill any list or even slider with interesting dynamic content.

200,000 businesses, brands, and marketers regard Jupiter as their go-to WooCommerce theme.

With its massive feature base, Jupiter X offers users advanced shop features they can implement to not only build an advanced online store but to optimize checkout, maximize profits, and drive loyalty:

Build and customize checkout pages, products, and memberships or use tens of premade templates.

Use checkout optimization features including sales funnels, order bumps, and upsell and downsell offers to increase engagement and sales.

Shopify-like checkout features such as express checkout, inline form validation, and the sticky cart will remove friction and streamline the conversion process.

Jupiter X’s massive widget library and feature base fully replace Elementor Pro widgets and features.

Theme Builder, theme styles, and global widgets

Custom Codes, fonts, icons, and motion effects

Native replacement to nearly all Elementor Pro widgets

Popup Builder

Why make Blocksy your theme of choice for any WooCommerce project? There are plenty of reasons for doing so. Blocksy is flat-out the best free eCommerce theme for WordPress on the market. It is lightning fast, features an impressive selection of modern and elegant pre-build starter demos, and utilizes the latest web technologies.

Blocksy:

Is fully compatible with Brizy, Elementor, and Beaver Builder page builders and is totally compatible with WooCommerce.

Features local Google Fonts for top performance and GDPR requirements.

Fully supports Custom Post Types and Dynamic Data

Features a Content Blocks module that lets you add custom content on any page per your specific conditions.

Blocksy also gives you full control over your layout settings, pagination, single pages, and more. There’s even a customizable dark mode if you’re a dark mode lover.

Three quick reasons to consider this WordPress theme for WooCommerce:

Uncode gives you the wherewithal to create incredible WooCommerce websites with its advanced drag and drop builder, variations swatches, awesome shop layouts, and a host of other design aids and many more options.

The package includes 70+ professionally-crafted importable pre-made designs you can mix and match along with a Wireframes plugin and 500+ Wireframes sections.

Uncode is a top Envato seller with 100,000+ sales to date.

Total is an aptly named and easy-to-use WooCommerce-ready multipurpose theme. Total’s SEO-optimized code and 50+ ready-to-use demos make creating an attractive and performant online store a simple and easy task.

Popular features include a custom font manager, the ability to change site colors, choose from different header styles, layouts, site widths, and more.

In addition, you’ll find 100+ builder elements and shortcodes, a dynamic template function, and 90+ section templates.

First-time WordPress users and professional web designers alike have fallen in love with Avada, the Swiss Army knife of WordPress themes. What does this best-selling WordPress theme of all time have to offer?

A WooCommerce builder for building your own conditional WooCommerce product layouts and creating a custom Shop, Cart, and pages for Checkout.

400+ pre-built web pages and 120+ design and layout elements for any other type of website you might be thinking of.

To fully understand what makes Rey an exceptionally intuitive WooCommerce theme, just try it and you’ll find out for yourself.

Rey is eCommerce dedicated.

Rey features an outstanding selection of 14+ pre-made store templates and more than 70 internal optional modules.

Rey’s lifetime updates make it even better over time.

Rey’s demos are feature rich. With just a few edits you can establish a store in a few short hours.

WoodMart is loaded with features that you can not find in other eCommerce-oriented themes and is ThemeForest’s most highly regarded WooCommerce WordPress theme.

Woodmart’s wealth of premium store-building features includes:

Shop and product page Elementor builders with an Elementor custom checkout feature,

AJAX filters, a header builder, search capabilities, and product swatches.

80+ prebuilt websites to get your project off to a quick start together with 400+ templates that can also be used for fast prototyping.

The best modern and multi-purpose WordPress theme especially suited for creating WooCommerce stores is Hongo, and also for company websites, and attention-getting blogs.

This cutting-edge WooCommerce WordPress theme gives you access to a plethora of functionality, such as:

12 impressive importable store demos on one click, 200 plus creative elements, and a library of 250 templates

WPBakery custom shortcodes and WordPress Customizer, the WPBakery page builder, and Revolution Slider

Catalog Mode, Advanced Filters, Quick View, Wishlist, Color Swatches, Product Tabs, Compare Products, Product Videos, and more.

WooCommerce is one of the most powerful eCommerce plugins created for the WordPress.org platform and when integrated into XStore gives you the most complete and customizable WooCommerce WordPress theme imaginable.

XStore comes with 120+ pre-built, ready-to-go stores supplemented with booster sales features such as estimated delivery, shopping cart countdown, etc.

XStore is a multi-vendor marketplace, multi-language, and RTL-ready.

XStore is search engine optimized and optimized for performance.

XStore is an established favorite of eCommerce-oriented website designers.

Electro is a clean, modern, user-friendly, responsive, and incredibly customizable WordPress Theme that is ideal for creating WooCommerce electronics stores. Electro is fast (a page load time of 1.25 sec) and is compatible with WP Bakery Page Builder and Elementor.

Choose from seven awesome home pages and 3 impressive WooCommerce layouts to promote your business and your products.

Other features include the capacity to quickly alter colors and section layout, add new elements, and more.

Built for Affiliates, Dropship, and Vendor sites

Conclusion

WordPress WooCommerce themes and WooCommerce extensions are designed to help you create exceptional eCommerce shops to sell your products.

Choosing the proper theme will ensure that your store is fast, and reliable, and will guarantee a superior shopping experience that converts visitors to customers and boosts your store’s sales.

Choose one of these 11 top WooCommerce WordPress themes and it will be your turn to launch a successful online store.