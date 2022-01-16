Reviews » Kinsta WordPress Hosting Review – Best Choice For 2022?

Do you have a WordPress website and want to find the best hosting solution for it? Today, we decided to provide our readers with a Kinsta WordPress hosting review and how they are probably (and many would say), the best WordPress hosting provider on the market today.

We know there are other choices out there, but we have personal reasons why we really like Kinsta – Okay, let’s get started and see who has considered Kinsta to be the best choice for WordPress hosting as of 2022.

Who’s Trusting Kinsta For Fast, Reliable & Safe WP Hosting?

Glad you asked – because we trust them. You may have heard it said “guilty by association”, well, if that’s the case, we are guilty. We at WebDesignDev.com and our sister site Line25.com are entrusting Kinsta with our WordPress hosting which has been excellent. So, we know a little about what we’re saying in this honest and first-hand Kinsta review.

The Big Client List Revealed

Additionally, large organizations like the following have done their homework, completed detailed due diligence, and found that Kinsta is the best WordPress hosting company out there that is worthy to host their massive websites year after year. Here’s a shortlist of Kinsta clients which are some really big-name companies:

GE – General Electric TripAdvisor Intuit RICOH WorkForce Drift Flippa And Thousands More!

What Separates Kinsta WordPress Hosting From Others?

Another great question, but let’s consider looking at a simple perspective first. When you provide a happy desktop and mobile user experience (UX), because of your fast-loading website, who benefits most?

We would say first the website user. Nobody likes waiting around for slow-loading sites. Secondly, you benefit because the more they stick around, the more chance of getting a sale, subscriber, or new member. Thirdly, search engines like Google, are known to quickly index fast-loading, mobile-friendly, SEO-optimized websites with primary identifiers based on the mobile user experience.

So, this is a BIG win for everyone and Kinsta will make it happen for you through the Google Cloud Platform combined with CloudFlare’s CDN (content delivery network).

1. Running Fast On The Google Cloud Platform

Kinsta is exclusively powered by Google’s Cloud Platform which runs on their super-fast C2, CPU machines. They utilize Google’s cloud premium tier global network which basically means your WordPress site will load even faster than usual. Speed test show and we’ve experienced it as well. Remember, for best SEO site optimization you want a fast-loading site. Search engines like Google pay close attention to sites that load fast. The opposite is true of sites that don’t load fast.

As a matter of fact, the opposite is true as well. Slow-loading websites are at risk of getting penalized by Google as indicated in an article published by TechRadar in August of 2021. The slower websites will be left behind so to speak. This should be motivation to not put this off any longer if you’re using a hosting company that’s not moving with the digital times.

Some of the other features are that they use Nginx, PHP 8.0, LXD containers, and MariaDB which are used in order to make your website load faster. Kinsta is a paying Google customer and they had a really good article on them which you can check out by clicking here.

Editors Note: What You Need To Know Before Continuing

We need to break away from this post for a moment to make an important clarification to clear up any confusion:

Most people understand that paying for top-quality services is not cheap, so there’s only a handful of hosting companies currently that are customers of the Google Cloud Platform and Wix is one of them. Wix, however, is not a WordPress hosting provider, but an amazing all-in-one web development company, which already combines web hosting, on its own CMS platform, along with site builder tools, themes, etc.

Wix is for both beginners and professional web developers who utilize coding. However, if you are just getting started, you may want to stop reading the post and take a deeper look into the great features and benefits of using a WYSIWYG service like Wix. Due to the massive learning curve on connecting and using WordPress.org, a WP hosting service, installing plugins, design elements, and more, you should realize all that is actually involved with getting your first website started.

Wix is our favorite of the none WordPress hosting companies. Wix.com has become like a household name in the web development world and I’m guessing you probably have heard of them too because of their massive media footprint.

As an ideal alternative, they are a leader in the web development and hosting industry for the same reasons Kinsta is considered to be the best WordPress hosting provider and it’s because – they go above and beyond. It shows in their top quality features, affordability, service, support, and the modern approach that keeps their products and services up to date and advancing for your benefit.

You can learn more about Wix here. Speaking of support, let’s get back to our Kinsta WordPress hosting review and take a look at their excellent features like their outstanding and knowledgeable support.

2. World Class WordPress-Focused Support

If you’re a webmaster for some time, it probably happened to you already to need support from your hosting company and not getting the right solution for your WordPress site. Some companies are savvier when it comes to Joomla, Drupal, or other CMS types, so if you own a WordPress site you may consider hosting it with a company that knows this platform really well.

The support team at Kinsta is made up of WordPress developers who also create WordPress themes, plugins and contribute back to the core. This hosting solution comes with:

24/7/365 support

Top support is for all their customers, not just the top-paying ones.

Multilingual reps providing support in English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

This means there is no waiting in long lines for support, hoping to get an email reply back the same day. You will receive your response efficiently and fast through their instant chat service. Plus, no issues go unsolved, not even complex ones! Whether your site is getting hacked, is down for apparently unknown reasons, or anything else, the problem will have a solution super fast.

3. Kinsta’s Top Awards & Five Star Reviews

According to Review Signals, Kinsta won the Top Tier WordPress Hosting Performance award. You’ll find great value in reading through the hundreds of Kinsta five-star reviews along with top awards through G2.com.

4. Multiple Data Centers With Hundreds Of CDN’s Through CloudFlare

This WordPress hosting provider lets you choose from 29 data centers for your site and also utilizes multi-regional deployments. On top of that, they’ve partnered with the powerful CDN of CloudFlare to push your website data in front of your site visitors instantly, worldwide. CloudFlare’s network expands to over 200 cities and 100 countries. Here are just some of the data centers that are available:

Los Angeles, California, USA

Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA

St. Ghislain, Belgium

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Changhua County, Taiwan

Sydney, Australia

The Dalles, Oregon, USA

Ashburn, Virginia, USA

Moncks Corner, South Carolina, USA

Delhi, India (south Asia)

São Paulo, Brazil

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

London, UK

Frankfurt, Germany

Jurong West, Singapore

Tokyo, Japan

Mumbai, India

Montréal

Netherlands

Hamina, Finland

5. Not Your Typical WordPress Hosting Provider

Kinsta is a modern WordPress hosting company that stays ahead of the competition and up on what’s working and what’s not. Here are some reasons why they are ahead of the pack and not stuck in 2005 with email support only:

They keep us informed – Kinsta’s blog is outstanding, covering everything WordPress, Hosting, SEO, and so on.

They are on social media – Professionally edited and engaging, Kinsta’s YouTube has excellent tutorials and tips.

They get SEO – Kinsta understands what Google wants and always learning and improving to keep your site speedy.

They get WordPress – This one is important. Everything they do comes from a WP perspective and understanding.

Again, Kinsta’s infrastructure is entirely built on the Google Cloud Platform which is very different from traditional VPS, shared, or dedicated hosting web hosting companies.

Kinsta utilizes LXD managed hosts and orchestrated LXC software containers for each of your sites, meaning that any WordPress site is housed in its own isolated container, with all of the software resources required to run it such as Linux, Nginx, PHP, and MySQL. The resources are also 100% private.

High-security network. Malicious attacks are stopped in their tracks. Kinsta continuously monitors the uptime and includes DDoS attack detection, malware scanning, SSL support, and hardware firewalls.

Malicious attacks are stopped in their tracks. Kinsta continuously monitors the uptime and includes DDoS attack detection, malware scanning, SSL support, and hardware firewalls. Uptime checks are done every minute. This means your site will be checked 1440 times a day! Any issues that may appear will be solved quickly.

This means your site will be checked 1440 times a day! Any issues that may appear will be solved quickly. Full backups are done daily. If anything bad happens, you can easily reinstate a backup of your site with just a couple of clicks. You can also create additional backups every 6 hours or even every hour if your site’s content changes that fast.

If anything bad happens, you can easily reinstate a backup of your site with just a couple of clicks. You can also create additional backups every 6 hours or even every hour if your site’s content changes that fast. Free hack fix is also offered with each hosting plan. Their proactive prevention systems will assure you hacks won’t happen to your site, and if they do, or any suspicious activity is observed, they will be dealt with immediately. They have great technician teams with experience in restoring your site perfectly.

Because their infrastructure is built upon the Google Cloud Platform, your site can automatically scale up to its needs, so don’t worry about any traffic surges, you’ll be ready to face any unpredictable sudden spikes in traffic without the server going down.

With Kinsta you will stay safe and spend less time worrying about your website.

User-friendly management dashboard. Managing your site is easy. Adding a new site, deploying a staging server, cloning your site or viewing analytics, and more, all can be done via an easy-to-use interface. You can use Cpanel or Plesk as well if you want.

You can use the Kinsta dashboard to control the settings for all your sites in one place. Track bandwidth, check response times or create SSL certificates, it can all be done with ease.

If you’re a web developer, you can create development sites with just one click so you can test before pushing them to production. You can create a staging environment for every WordPress install and make it separate from your live production site. Test updates, plugins, code, and more, and only when it’s ready and bug-free you can push the staging to live. All can be done in a matter of seconds.

You don’t need to have any coding knowledge to use Kinsta for hosting your WordPress site, but if you’re a web designer or web developer, you’re also covered! This hosting solution was built by developers for developers. It comes integrated with tools and software such as WP-CLI, SSH, and Git.

Kinsta WordPress Hosting Review – Plans & Pricing

Effective As Of January 2022

All Kinsta plans include the following state of the art technology:

Free CDN through CloudFlare

Free SSL Certificates

Free WordPress Staging Environments

Free Automatic Daily Backups & The Option To Create Manual Backup Points.

Full-page Caching At Server Level, Delivering Content Almost Instantaneously to Visitors.

PHP 8.0

Free Hack Fixes (just in case).

Server-Level Rules & Optimizations For WooCommerce.

Easy Digital Download Capabilities To Ensure a Smooth Checkout Experience.

A Custom-Designed Dashboard Called MyKinsta (see image above). It’s Very Easy to Navigate.

MyKinsta Analytics Reports & Optimization Tools

The pro and higher plans come with limited free premium migrations, where they move the main server files, so you don’t need any major tech skills. However, they offer a self-serve free migration service as well. The business and higher plans also include SSH and WP-CLI access for developers.

Optional Add-On’s

You can easily extend your plans and make them even more powerful with these add-ons:

Cloudflare Railgun. Established a fast connection between your origin server and the Cloudflare network.

Elasticsearch. Offers a RESTful search and analytics engine that is capable of solving a growing number of use cases.

Redis. This is an open-source, in-memory data structure store, that is used as a database, cache, and message broker.

Nginx reverse proxy. Lets you load WordPress from a subdirectory while a separate website loads at the root domain.

Extra backups.

Plans & Pricing

Here’s a screenshot of their current plans and pricing. Their starter plan is usually all that’s needed to get started at $30/mo. However, if you pay annually you’ll get 2 months free.

The reason we switched was not based on price because we knew they were good. The reason we switched to Kinsta was because of their modern state-of-the-art approach with an emphasis on speed and security. Also, they are just great folks to work with and have been so helpful during the migration of both our sites.

Conclusion

Again, as I stated above – if you’re just getting started and not sure about building your website on WordPress and having to connect a web hosting service to it like Kinsta, along with all the other moving parts, you may want to consider everything Wix has to offer you.

Okay, you made it through the details of this review of Kinsta WordPress hosting, now what?

For experienced and intermediate WordPress developers and site owners, we believe Kinsta is the best route to go.

When reviewing the hosting plan options, keep in mind that no one ever makes a good decision just based on price alone. Look at all you’ll be getting and how you’ll be benefiting from a lighting fast and secure site. Sometimes spending just a little extra for better overall quality and getting the “biggest bang for your buck” will give you peace of mind and maybe a little better sleep at night knowing your site is secure, up, and running.

Take a serious look at Kinsta’s WordPress hosting services today and head over to their website now to secure a couple of months free with their annual plan. Thanks for reading and feel free to leave a comment below!