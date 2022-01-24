WordPress Themes » 10 Great WordPress Themes for 2022 That You Should Consider

Choosing the right WordPress theme can be a challenge. Finding an easy-to-use, beautifully designed theme and avoiding the challenges of writing design code, you’ll need to pick one of the best WordPress themes available in 2022.

After installing a WordPress theme, almost always you can count on a few positive things happening.

Using a theme can save you a lot of time by simplifying the website-building process in a few different ways. Using a theme can make it much easier to achieve the end result you were looking for and even improve on it.

Or you might not have to rely on a handful of plugins to get the functionality you’re looking for. The features that your theme provides will take care of all of that for you. Plus the design aspect is covered as well.

With thousands of awesome WordPress themes to choose from it wouldn’t be all that difficult to find your theme that would make everything perfect. But it rarely works that way. A bad choice could in fact make your website-building experiences worse.

Choose one of these 10 great WordPress themes for 2022 and you’ll save time and experience less stress. Amaze yourself as to the high-performance websites which you’re suddenly capable of building.

The quality of the website you build depends partially on what’s going on inside your head, on what you are trying to achieve, and how you choose to apply the tools at your disposal. With BeTheme the tools you need are there – all of them.

For example:

Be’s 650+ pre-built websites can easily be customized to meet any website style or purpose

Be’s 40+ core features give users comprehensive selections of design aides, elements, and options

Be’s Live Builder is a powerful, fast, and easy to work with page building tool and it features live content editing, update, autosave, and backup options

The WooCommerce Builder offers a useful array of templates, a template-building tool, a host of shopper- and customer-centric functions and elements, and Single Product layouts

Other tools include Muffin and Header builders and an Ajax-based search form (Live Search)

BeTheme is mobile-ready and Elementor compatible.

BeTheme offers free lifetime updates. Click on the banner to find out more about what else BeTheme can do for you.

Make Total your WordPress theme of choice. After you have created a stunning and fully responsive website on your first try you will know why 48,000 other Total users believe that they made the best possible choice.

A sampling of what they had to work with – and you will too, includes –

a new template library with 90+ quick start section templates, 45+ quick-import demos, and post-entry cards for post types

an advanced version of the WPBakery page builder, 100+ layout-creating elements, and the capability to reuse your designs and page layouts

a Font Manager that enables you to add fonts from multiple sources

Total is a developer-friendly, responsive WordPress theme that provides virtually unlimited design and styling options including custom backgrounds and CSS animation effects

Click on the banner to find out more about this popular WordPress theme.

It can take some hard work for creating a truly stunning online shop, but that isn’t necessarily the case if you’re using WoodMart to help you do it.

This great WooCommerce theme is actually fun to work with. It doesn’t take much in the way of extra effort for creating a shop that resembles WoodMart’s landing page. Click on the banner to check out for yourself.

What makes WoodMart special? It could be one of the following reasons or all of them:

The fact that this popular theme is optimized for Google Page Speed, it is fully customizable and it is also responsive and retina-ready.

WoodMart is taking full advantage of powerful AJAX techniques which let you and your site’s visitors experience what a game-changing eCommerce site is all about.

Or simply a generous supply of demo layouts and 370+ premade sections to get you started and help you along the way.

Rey’s authors obviously understood the pillars of eCommerce – filtering, presentation, search, and navigation – when they created this theme. They passed this knowledge on to you in the form of a completely innovative design that features:

Powerful integrations into Elementor, WooCommerce, and the WordPress engine

Elementor widgets, Google fonts, Adobe fonts, and Ajax navigation integrations

Plus, Rey includes a Child’s theme and it is developer-friendly, multilanguage-ready, and responsive.

Trusted by more than 60,000 customers, TheGem is regarded by many as the ultimate WordPress toolbox. Its cool website-building features include:

400+ multi-page and single-page ready-to-use websites and mix and match templates with unique creative design approaches

industry-leading page builders Elementor & WPBakery

Blocks – a huge collection of pre-designed page sections for speeding up your workflow

Powerful WooCommerce features and designs for building high conversion online e-commerce shops

With Uncode you can create websites that exhibit the same pixel-perfect characteristics like those embedded in the theme itself.

Key toolkit components you’ll find extremely useful include the Wireframes Plugin with its 450+ section templates, a powerful frontend editor, and a WooCommerce custom builder.

You’ll also come to love Uncode’s Dynamic Elements and Options which allow you to create special designs and templates and the Impressive Posts Module with its multiplicity of options.

Avada’s 450,000 happy users have made it the #1 best-selling WordPress theme of all time. That may be a reason to invest in this premium WordPress theme. But there’s more that you should probably know before you buy, and here’s a couple of great points listed below:

Avada’s three core features, the Fusion Page Options, Fusion Theme Options, and Fusion Builder give you the flexibility to design anything you want.

With Avada’s Dynamic Content System you have control of how you build your website.

The first thing you might be thinking about XStore is the incredible ROI you can get from a $39 investment. The second would likely be its most popular feature, the 110+ super-attractive, and ready-to-go pre-built shops. There’s more of course – check out what else is offered:

Like XStore’s full support for WPBakery and Elementor, the single product page builder and header builder, and the 550+ prebuilt blocks.

Or the built-in WooCommerce email builder and the $559 worth of premium plugins.

You want a theme to help you build a website that is fast and responsive and will ensure that search engines like what they see. You also want a theme that can build a website that will:

Hold its own against the competition

Get noticed by the right audience

Entice visitors to come back for more

Impeka does all of that with its Elementor, WPBakery and Gutenberg page builders, WooCommerce, and other cool features.

You can use “Litho” for building websites for any type of business. It is a modern and highly customizable multi-purpose Elementor WordPress theme.

The selection of great custom widgets in Elementor coupled with Litho’s integration with the WordPress Customizer gives users a huge number of design options to work with.

Users also have excellent selections of professionally designed and crafted templates, home pages, and creative design elements to help them build precisely what they plan and envision.

Conclusion

One of the major benefits of using WordPress is the huge number of cool WordPress themes you can use. They will help you quickly create cool, high-performance websites. Whatever your niche, target audience or skill set may be, there is a premium WordPress theme that was created just for you. The problem lies in finding it.

This roundup of 10 essential WordPress themes for 2022 is for you! These are the most popular WordPress themes on the market, and it’s highly probable that at least one of them is made just for you!