WordPress hosting providers are those that focus specifically on hosting websites that are built on the popular CMS (content management system), WordPress. Website developers, designers, small business owners, non-profits, and individuals often search for a list of high-quality hosting solutions, with simple and easy-to-understand details. That’s one reason we have created this efficient comparison of the top WordPress hosting companies that serve clients worldwide.

By choosing a reputable, well-seasoned hosting company for your WordPress websites, you can enjoy multiple advantages that include high security, enhanced speed, guaranteed uptime along with superior WordPress support, and much more.

>> Editors Note << Pricing and plans are subject to change beyond our control. Please bookmark this page and check back often for updates. This blog post was published 02/2022.

Numerous hosting companies claim that they are the top WordPress hosting provider with the best features and competitive pricing. And so, for individuals, small business owners, and agencies, making the smart choice out of dozens of providers can become difficult. Not only that, some out there on the web are hosting resellers which could mean less quality and higher prices.

Moreover, one can not just consider cheap pricing and popularity factors for selecting a WordPress hosting provider. It’s vital not to overlook other services and features such as cloud-based servers, isolated software containers (100% private – not shared), CDN (content delivery network), and other advanced services.

Sometimes paying a little extra can give you the vital features and benefits you’ll need in this modern high-tech world.

Nevertheless, we have come up with a list of the top 10 WordPress hosting providers to make your search a little bit easier. We have highlighted their best features in our review, and you can go through the details and decide the perfect partner for you – without putting much effort into your search.

Let’s get started!

What Makes A WordPress Hosting Provider The Best?

There are several factors to consider, and the decision should not be solely based on price. Cheap prices may reflect cheap service, features, and benefits. So, compare apples to apples and always look for the overall best for your situation.

With this in mind, we are confident that you can’t go wrong with any of the 10 WordPress hosting service providers we have listed below. They are all proven and reputable, but their features and benefits are somewhat different and worth learning more about.

WordPress Hosting Provider Checklist

Here’s a list of several important questions to ask before deciding if a WordPress hosting provider is the best for you. As always, doing proper due diligence will help save you time, money, and headaches down the road.

1 [ ] Reviews: What are their reviews like?

2 [ ] Experience: Do they specialize in WordPress hosting and do they have a proven track record?

3 [ ] Reputation: What companies host their sites with them? Any fortune 500 companies?

4 [ ] Servers: Will they provide isolated containers with servers like the Google Cloud Platform?

5 [ ] Security: Do they back up your site? Do they have top encrypted security, 2FA plus firewalls?

6 [ ] Support: Can they offer knowledgable (WordPress-specific) support, 24/7/365?

7 [ ] Speed: Can they provide fast-loading websites which improve SEO and user engagement?

Short on time and just want to know our top 3 providers?

Our Top 3 WordPress Hosting Providers

#1 – Kinsta #2 – Dreamhost #3 – GoDaddy

If you’re in a hurry, here are the Top 3 WP hosting providers we’ve chosen. Just like you, we had questions and wanted some answers. We got our answers to the 7 important questions above and are happy to say that these top 3 came in with the most satisfactory answers.

However, we are somewhat biased towards Kinsta because this site and our sister site, Line25.com, are both hosted with the amazing WordPress hosting provider, Kinsta.

We could not be more happy and satisfied with Kinsta WordPress Hosting!

For your convenience, we prepared a more detailed Kinsta WordPress hosting review here, which provides a little more understanding of why we have placed our trust in Kinsta.

Pricing Questions & Concerns

Is Going With The Cheapest Provider The Best Choice?

Not Usually – It’s easy to just pick the cheapest option, but as mentioned, you really get what you pay for and cheap is cheap for a reason. Keep in mind that once you start adding on to the base price, in the end, you may be spending $20 to $50 a month. With this “upsell” and “add-on” pricing structure there’s the possibility of getting actually fewer features, but paying more than what you really need.

Are Starter Plans Better Than Premium Plans When It Comes To Features?

Yes and No – Once you figure out what WordPress hosting provider you want to go with, see if there’s an “all-inclusive” plan which may cost a little more to start with but may not be a better deal overall.

Also, you want a host that will grow with you, allowing your traffic, bandwidth, and storage to be adjusted for reasonable small price increases instead of paying a lot upfront. For example, we have 2 WordPress sites hosted with Kinsta and we did not need to buy another package for website number 2 since we’re only charged $1 per 1000 more visitors per month. We got the base package to start which comes with more than enough features and benefits.

Do Enterprise Clients & Small Businesses Get The Same Features?

Yes and No – Some of the WordPress hosting providers we have listed here will give all their clients the same security, servers, support, and technical features no matter the size of the client. All hosting providers charge for additional space and storage if it’s needed. That’s why it’s important to compare.

Founded in 2013, Kinsta has emerged as one of the best and most reliable WordPress web-hosting providers, serving thousands of clients from 128 countries. They have 29 data centers with native-speaking support in 5 languages. Moreover, thousands of reputable companies like GE, Intuit, Tripadvisor, and more have switched to Kinsta for better and faster WordPress hosting services.

Powered by the Google Cloud Platform and the following features are what make Kinsta a preferred choice for WordPress hosting:

Lightning-fast website loading with advanced software technologies and compute-optimized virtual machines.

Google C2 machines – these are high-end CPUs providing global availability with clients claiming performance gains from 30% and up to 200%.

Isolated software containers – this means your site is 100% private and not shared like other hosting services.

like other hosting services. Kinsta provides built-in application performance monitoring to identify the speed and performance of your site.

Their CDN provider, Cloudflare , has a network in more than 100 countries and about 200 cities. You can any from their 29 data centers worldwide without paying an extra amount in your Kinsta plan.

They offer a free staging environment to test your themes, plugins, and more first before going live.

Kinsta provides DDos and firewall protection for your site security.

You’ll have access to state-of-the-art technology and the most current PHP versions like 8.0.

All Kinsta hosted sites fully support HTTP/3.

WordPress experts of Kinsta provide 24/7 support by instant chat, in English, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

It is effortless to manage your WordPress site with simple-to-use tools from the MyKinsta dashboard.

Kinsta provides free site migrations and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

For developers, they provide a local host application called DevKinsta.

Kinsta’s plans come with benefits including, free SSL, CDN, staging, backup retentions, PHP 8.0 support, Cloudflare enterprise, and many more good features.

Starter: $30.00 / month (1 WordPress install, 10 GB disk space, 25,000 visits)

Business plans from: $100.00 / month (5 WordPress installs, 30 GB disk space, 100,000 visits)

Agency plans from: $300.00 / month (20 WordPress install, 50 GB disk space, 400,000 visits)

Enterprise plans from: $600.00 / month (60 WordPress install, 100 GB disk space, 1000,000 visits)

There are also custom plans available

DreamHost is another WordPress hosting provider with Bluehost on our list recommended by WorPress.org. Founded in 1997, DreamHost has 400,000 customers in more than 100 countries and hosts over 1.5 million websites. Moreover, they have hosted more than 750k WordPress websites.

Selection criteria for Dreamhost include the following list:

With DreamHost, you can access multiple beautiful themes and powerful plugins for your site customization.

They work with WordPress to keep your site safe with frequent automatic updates.

All their plans include robust features and add ons, and you will get to see the newest version of WordPress in your DreamHost control panel.

Unlike others, they provide free privacy protection, free SSL certificate, and free email hosting.

Their advanced and easy-to-use panel gives everything to power your website in a short time.

24/7, 365 days friendly, and pro-level support with email and live chat.

Your website, database queries, and caching are faster with SSDs.

They ensure that your site is always online and functioning with a 100% Uptime Guarantee.

Their basic plan also comes with a free domain and unlimited traffic management.

The newly added feature gives free automated WordPress migrations and WP website builder.

Their plan also provides unlimited bandwidth and storage.

With a powerful one-click installer, even a beginner can create a new website from scratch.

WordPress Basic: Starts at $1.99 / month (for new sites)

DreamPress: Starts at $16.95 / month (managed WordPress hosting)

VPS for WordPress: Starts at $27.50 / month (powers 5 WordPress websites)

With over 20 million customers, GoDaddy is the world’s largest services platform for entrepreneurs. They manage over 82 million customer domain names with more than nine thousand employees.

Numerous benefits are associated with GoDaddy’s WordPress hosting plans, including:

GoDaddy uses CDN Boost, and thus website loading is up to 50% faster.

They use the latest PHP 7 and give SFTP access on all plans except the basic plan.

Their one-click migration tool makes the migration process hassle-free and user-friendly.

You can access thousands of free pre-built, customizable themes with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor and plugins for your WordPress website on Godaddy.

GoDaddy provides automatic daily malware scans in all their plans. Moreover, they give website backup protection with single-click restore.

Their SEO optimization and higher traffic management services are considered as best in the market.

Economy: $8.99 / month (1 Website, 25 GB storage)

Deluxe: $11.99 / month (10 Websites, 50 GB storage)

Ultimate: $16.99 / month (25 Websites, 100 GB storage)

Maximum: $24.99 / month (50 Websites, 200 GB storage)

Bluehost has been an official WordPress-recommended hosting provider since 2005. Bluehost was founded in 2003, and they power more than 2M websites worldwide with more than 750 employees. Their plans are comparatively cheaper than other WordPress hosting companies, and they give excellent favors.

Let us go through some reasons Bluehost might be the best choice for your WordPress site:

Bluehost provides automatic WordPress installation and even takes care of new updates.

Assures Secure setup of login credentials from the WordPress to your choice.

You can get a free domain with a new account for one year.

Bluehost provides fully customizable themes and easy-to-install plugins to control your site’s appearance and functionality.

Bluehost provides their customers a free domain name with their packages with options of .com, .org, .blog, .net, and more.

You can also take advantage of features such as Quickstart AI-powered templates, automatic site optimization, mobile responsive themes , and Drag and Drop builder tools.

Bluehost takes high visitor traffic sufficiently, and you get multi-tiered security and backup options.

You can control your SEO, social media, and traffic from a single dashboard.

You also get 24/7 live support from experienced professionals.

Basic: $2.95 / month (50 GB storage, unmetered bandwidth)

Plus: $5.45 / month (Unmetered storage and bandwidth)

Choice Plus: $5.45 / month (Unmetered storage and bandwidth, including backup)

Pro: $13.95 / month (Optimized CPU performance, unmetered storage, bandwidth)

Founded in 2002, HostGator has become a popular name in the managed WordPress hosting industry. They host over 2 million websites worldwide and claim that 30% of their customers are Web Pros.

HostGator makes WordPress hosting a seamless procedure with the following features.

HostGator gives a simplified control panel with which you can set up auto-backups, access 1-click restores, and do loads of other account management things with ease.

Their hosting plans come with daily backups and site security.

If their services are not satisfactory, they give hosting fees a 45-day money-back guarantee.

They assure 99.9% uptime and assurance of fast loading of your website.

Their Web pros help you to manage free migration.

You can get a free domain for 12 months, free email, and unmetered bandwidth.

24/7/365 support through call, live chat, email, tweet options.

100s of WordPress themes are available for your selection.

Starter Plan: $5.95 / month (1 site, unmetered bandwidth, 100k visits)

Standard Plan: $7.95 / month (2 sites, unmetered bandwidth, 200k visits)

Business Plan: $9.95 / month (3 sites, unmetered bandwidth, 500k visits)

Hostinger was founded in 2011 and increased with over 29 million users and around 1000 employees. Hostinger understands that building modern websites requires a stable, secure, and optimized WordPress hosting environment. Thus, Hostinger is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars, based on 14,091+ Google reviews.

Hostinger provides very affordably starting plans along with exciting features as mentioned below:

You can move your WordPress website to your Hostinger account with their easy-to-use migration tool.

Hostinger is feature-rich and gives 99.99% guaranteed uptime.

Hostinger WordPress hosting plans are intuitive and very easy to use.

They also provide Cloudflare’s protection and LiteSpeeds’s cache engine for your site’s security.

You can get access to customizable themes and a wide array of plugins.

Each installation includes an LSCWP cache plugin to ensure that your WP site works much faster when combined with their LiteSpeed Enterprise servers.

You get free email, Google Ads credit, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited databases, SSH access, daily backups, and a free domain with all plans except for the basic plan.

WordPress professionals of Hostinger work 24/7/365 and are always eager to help.

They provide advanced staging tools and single-click WordPress install to ensure maximum website performance.

All plans include a powerful control panel, email access, DNS management, multiple PHP versions, and cache manager.

Single WordPress: $1.99 / month (1 website, 30 GB storage, 10,000 visits)

WordPress Starter: $3.99 / month (100 websites, 100 GB storage, 25,000 visits)

Business WordPress: $6.99 / month (100 websites, 200 GB storage, 100,000 visits)

WordPress Pro: $11.59 / month (300 websites, 200 GB storage, 200,000 visits)

Cloudways has been serving the WordPress Community Since 2011, and they host over 600,000 WordPress sites. They are proficients in this field with more than 120,000 servers and 72 Net Promotor Score (NPS). They have expertise in cloud-based WordPress hosting. Their managed WordPress hosting is trusted by over 250,000 SMBs, agencies, and individuals.

Cloudways offers the following premium set of services:

On Cloudways, you can choose your dedicated WordPress hosting from the top IaaS providers such as DigitalOcean, AWS, Google Cloud, Vultr, and Linode.

Their self-healing servers record 99% Uptime of websites through their 60+ data centers worldwide.

They have custom features for increased WordPress website speed , including SSD hosting and a built-in cache mechanism with Varnish, Memcached, and Redis.

Cloudways CDN helps to improve response times, and their breeze plugin comes with pre-installed WordPress websites.

Moreover, you get an advantage of an optimized stack with Apache and NGINX web servers for better performance.

They have the best self-healing servers, and they record 99 % Uptime of websites through their 60+ data centers spread across the globe.

You get SSH, SFTP access, staging environment, and HTTP/2 enabled servers with all their plans.

Cloudways have an automated backup system plan and auto-healing options for all critical data websites.

Dedicated firewalls and regular security patching gives extra security assurance to your websites.

They provide adequate 24x7x365 support 24/7 real-time monitoring of all their servers and websites.

With their hosting plans, you get free migrations and unlimited application installations.

They also give a free three-day trial period for WordPress hosting.

Plan 1: $10.00 / month (1 GB RAM, 25 GB storage, 1 TB bandwidth, 1 core processor)

Plan 2: $22.00 / month (2 GB RAM, 50 GB storage, 2 TB bandwidth, 1 core processor)

Plan 3: $42.00 / month (4 GB RAM, 80 GB storage, 4 TB bandwidth, 2 core processor)

Plan 4: $80.00 / month (8 GB RAM, 160 GB storage, 5 TB bandwidth, 4 core processor)

Additional multiple plans up to $1035 / month.

Founded in 2016, Elementor has quickly established its position in the market within a short span and earned popularity as one of the top cloud-based WordPress hosting providers. The power of Elementor is also well known for its website builder program used by millions to build websites on WordPress. They power over 10 million WordPress sites with top 5 WordPress plugins and 5k+5star WordPress reviews.

Top features by Elementor WordPress hosting are listed below:

Elementor is an all-in-one platform that benefits hundreds of plugins in one place. Thus, you can create a website without using multiple plugins and optimize loading speed.

Some of their themes are considered to be very SEO optimized and fast loading.

They offer over 90 widgets and over 100 designer-made website kit templates to create your website that can stand apart in the crowd.

They are entirely in compliance with the WordPress security standards and hence highly secured and regulated.

You can use the Elementor platform in your preferred language with over 50 language options.

It is compatible with popular WordPress plugins such as ACF, Woocommerce, Smush, Yoast, Wordfence, and more.

They have advanced CCS and custom code, and they use Cloudflare CDN that enhances the user experience.

Elementor gives daily backups, SSL certification, pre-installed WordPress site, and 24/7 live chat support.

They also give a 30-day money-back guarantee on all plans.

Entire Website Creation & Web Hosting Service: $89.00/Year/Website

Ionos, formerly known as 1&1, has WordPress hosting experts with over 25 years of experience in the web hosting industry. They have helped create over one million WordPress websites.

Why choose Ionos as your WordPress hosting provider:

Ionos presents unlimited flexibility for your WordPress website with 5000+ themes, 58,000+ plugins, and full customization with Gutenberg editor.

You can take help from their WordPress setup assistant, and with one-click WordPress, your installation can become straightforward.

Ionos offer free managed WordPress hosting for one website and a free domain for one year. You can cancel anytime in the first 30 days for a full refund on the Ionos plan.

They use MariaDB databases on SSD, domain-matching email accounts, Wildcard SSL, and CDN, making website loading super-fast.

Essential: $3.00 / month (1 WordPress website, 25 GB storage, 2 MariaDB databases)

Business: $0.50 / month (1 WordPress website, 100 GB storage, 10 MariaDB databases)

Unlimited: $8.00 / month (Unlimited websites, storage, and MariaDB databases)

WP Engine powers 1.5 million WordPress websites in 150 countries, and it is a leading digital experience platform. WP engine has a team of experts who give award-winning 24/7/365 contact support.

Some top features of WP Engine managed WordPress hosting are as follows:

WP Engine provides effortless site management with daily backups, one-click staging, and a premium set of themes.

They are the only service provider out of our top list that gives a 60-day money-back guarantee.

They are one of the fastest hosting platforms for WordPress, and they have a WP engine speed tool to get custom insights o increasing site speed.

You can run your site with security as it is backed by free SSL, managed WordPress and plugin updates, and platform-level protection. They claim that their security solutions block 71M+ attacks each day.

With an integrated WooCommerce platform, you can build a better WordPress eCommerce store

Their hosting plan includes proactive threat blocking, security, maximized speed, performance, SEO, automated WordPress, and PHP updates.

Startup: $27.00 / month (1 website, 25k visitors, 10 GB storage)

Professional: $68 / month (3 websites, 75k visitors, 15 GB storage)

Conclusion

You can take your WordPress website performance to another high level by selecting a suitable hosting company listed above. Each host has their forte, and thus, you can piece together your favorite options, features, and benefits.

Overall, these providers are solid, secure, proven, reputable, and have everything for both pros and beginners.

Here’s a recap of what we believe to be the top 10 best WordPress hosting providers you should compare: