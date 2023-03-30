If you’re working on a portfolio website and in need of a high-quality template, stay tuned for a fantastic surprise. I’m going to showcase some of the best HTML portfolio website templates available today and designed by professional website creators. You’re now on your way to creating a stunning portfolio website!

These professionally designed HTML templates, specifically for portfolio websites, were created by professional designers and developers over at Envato Elements and TemplateMonster. Each template comes with the latest HTML, Javascript, and CSS website coding languages. They are clean-coded templates for fast, responsive, and safe website design.

Our list of the best website templates for portfolios includes a nice variety of themes for creatives like artists, photographers, web designers, personal portfolios, and more. There are also some multipurpose portfolio templates included in this list, so you should have no problem finding a good match.

These templates are for experienced web designers and web developers. For beginners, see our FAQ section below. Also, check out our featured post on WordPress portfolio themes for your WP projects.

Let’s start going through our handpicked list of the Top 20 HTML Portfolio Website Templates that are the best, outshining most other templates. I’m confident you’ll find here a perfect match to use right away.

Special Features & Functions:

Fully Responsive

Landing Page

PSD Files Included

Owl Carousel

Provided by Envato Elements

Here is a simple but well-designed landing page that is perfect for any creative who needs to showcase their professional services. For example, this one-pager can be used for a developer, designer, freelancer, and more. Don’t hesitate on this one if you want a professional-looking template.

Special Features & Functions:

Unique Slider and Pagination effects

Fancybox Portfolio Layouts

Parallax Video Background

Creative Portfolio Layouts with 4 Columns

Provided by Envato Elements

The Vinero, with its super clean code, layout, and smooth typography, sets the pace among other minimal and clean portfolio templates. It’s a good match for agencies, freelancers, artists, and other creatives.

Special Features & Functions:

Powered with Vue3 & Bootstrap5

8 Web Pages Included

Dynamic Portfolio Page

Life Time Free Updates

Provided by Envato Elements

In line with modern web technology, the Andle is another fine example of a clean-coded template, but it’s built on the vue.js framework ensuring its flexibility and extendability. There is a lot going on here with this portfolio template and I recommend viewing the additional images and information from the creator.

Special Features & Functions:

SCSS files

40+ HTML template files

UI Kit – Reusable components, Modern UI

Lightbox Gallery

Provided by Envato Elements

The responsive design and unique home pages make this template stand out. Along with a clean, modern design Personite includes 4 background styles, AJAX subscription, and contact forms as well as 945+ icons. There is a lot that comes with this one, so view the info over at Envato for a complete list of items.

Special Features & Functions:

Valid HTML5 / CSS3

65+Page templates

100% Responsive

30+ Portfolio Variations

Provided by Envato Elements

Continuing our theme of professionally designed website templates, the Envert Minimal Portfolio HTML5 Template has it all. You’ll be impressed with its capability to bring any portfolio to life with its foundation on the Bootstrap 3.x Framework. This option is touch friendly, responsive, modern, and clean. I’ve barely touched the surface here regarding all its amazing features and functions.

Special Features & Functions:

HTML, JS, JQuery, Bootstrap

Media, Gallery & Portfolio

Search Engine Friendly

Mobile and Responsive

Provided by TemplateMonster

Here’s a TemplateMonster premium selection that has so many great features for any portfolio website. You get over 400 HTML templates, 80+ demos, 10+ eCommerce shop templates, an advanced UI Kit for web developers, and on and on it goes. This one is a massive bundle and worth looking into.

Special Features & Functions:

Search Engine Friendly

Gallery

Responsive

CSS and JS Gallery Script

HTML plus JS

Provided by TemplateMonster

Morgan is an Artist portfolio multipage template. It offers over 30 ready-made HTML 5 pages and has a large set of UI blocks and elements to create and display your beautiful, memorable artwork.

Special Features & Functions:

Search Engine Friendly

Bootstrap 4

eCommerce Capable

JQuery

Provided by TemplateMonster

For those film studio, movie, and audio production company websites, the Filmudio Website Template will seal the deal and make your developer skills shine. Although it can be used for multiple industries, this search-engine-friendly template has every function and feature an entertainment and film company needs. It was designed so that even beginners can easily edit the template with no coding knowledge necessary.

Special Features & Functions:

jQuery

Owl Carousel

Magnific Popup

Responsive

Provided by Envato Elements

Despite its name, this template was beautifully designed and there is nothing Bleak about it. This Personal Website Portfolio Template was built with HTML5, and CSS3 on the Bootstrap 4v framework and is ready for any freelancer, photographer, or designer website. It is well-documented and comes with free support.

Special Features & Functions:

W3c valid HTML code

Page Animation with animate.css

Ajax Ready Contact Form

Over 400+ Font Awesome Icons

Provided by Envato Elements

A personal portfolio template such as Stephens can accommodate many uses, but it’s ready for any web designer or developer to customize its clean HTML5 and CSS3 code. This one can be used for an architect, blog, business, fashion site, photography, and others.

Special Features & Functions:

Creative Parallax effects

Gallery Section Lightbox

Fully Customizable

100% Responsive Design

Provided by Envato Elements

The BIRVA Responsive Portfolio Template is a great example of a high-quality CSS3 and HTML5 multipurpose theme. Its features include light and dark versions, a beautiful gallery section with text rotator block, a lightbox, and smooth scrolling.

Special Features & Functions:

HTML 5, HTML plus JS

Search Engine Friendly

Parallax

Bootstrap 4.5.x

Extensive UI kit & cross-browser support

Provided by TemplateMonster

The Photographer Portfolio Website Template Joanna Norris is an excellent option for photographers whether they are experienced or beginners. It is easy to use, customizable, and modern and is perfect for building a portfolio for your business.

Special Features & Functions:

Sliced PSD

Bootstrap 5.x

Search Engine Friendly

Grid, Isotope, Carousel Script Gallery

Minimalistic Design

Provided by TemplateMonster

The DePaletra, a web design studio website template is a tool that is great for promoting services and projects. This HTML template offers so many features that are customizable when building your web sight.

Special Features & Functions:

Top Selling HTML Template

Over 30 Amazing Features

MegaMenu & Novi Builder

Retina Ready & Responsive

Gallery, Sliders & 700+ Icons

Booking, Newsletter Subscription forms

Provided by TemplateMonster

This top-selling HTML template is trendy and modern. With its clean look, it has everything that you need for developing a portfolio website, business site, or practically any type of website. Considered a highly responsive template with BEM methodology, “Intense” gives you more editing options. So if you’re looking to increase your traffic and sales then this Bootstrap Website Template is for you!

Special Features & Functions:

HTML, CSS, JS

Responsive

Retina Ready

Provided by Envato Elements

I am pretty confident that you don’t want a boring website and so, with that said, the Arabo Creative Portfolio Template can liven things up for you. It was designed for creatives to display their designs, innovations, photographs, concepts, and more.

Special Features & Functions:

Updated Tera Lightbox

Unique Photo Scroller

Bootstrap 3.3.7

Updated Titan Scroller

Working PHP Contact Form

Provided by Envato Elements

Sylk will showcase your beautiful photography with a high-quality portfolio. Sylk is minimalistic in its approach and will captivate your audience and draw them in, which will get you hired for projects. Because it is fully responsive it will work well on all devices.

Special Features & Functions:

Animation Effects

Fully Responsive

Bootstrap 3.3.5.x

Ajax Contact Form

Sticky Kit

Light Gallery

Provided by Envato Elements

This multipurpose website template really does have it all! The developers seem to have included so many features in addition to the latest state-of-the-art technology and therefore covering the most important elements needed for a multipurpose portfolio template. The impressive design is simple and clean and ready for your custom elements to be added.

Special Features & Functions:

HTML, 5 CSS, JS

Retina Ready

Responsive

Provided by Envato Elements

This portfolio template is another example of exceptional quality regarding the overall design. You can’t go wrong with this website template and you will surely impress your site users with its Parallax slider, side menu navigation, and Google Fonts. Again, it’s fully responsive and retina ready for every device. The template creator has stated that the SBX template is perfect for startups, creative agencies, and web studios.

Special Features & Functions:

HTML5, CSS3

Tooltip Animation

Responsive & Retina Ready

Provided by Envato Elements

Overall, this minimally-designed portfolio template packs a big punch in terms of its features. There are so many great things about this template and we can’t list them all here. However, you should know that Alke comes with “Animated Home Project On Hover Previews”, Parallax Effects, Tooltip Animations, Smooth Scrolling, and much more. It’s worth mentioning that it comes with unlimited colors, 700+ Font Icons, and support for fonts and video.

Special Features & Functions:

100% Responsive

HTML, JS, CSS, PSD

PSD Files included

Ajax Scroll

Provided by Envato Elements

Undoubtedly this final portfolio template in our collated list was designed to impress. Let’s start by mentioning that this template comes with clean code and is described by the developer as “very easy to customize”. Not all templates are the same, and the Verve is definitely unique, but modern, making it perfect for businesses, freelancers, photographers, designers, agencies, and any type of creative who needs a pro gallery, impressive slider, and smooth scrolling feature.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I get a free portfolio website template?

Practically anywhere on the internet. However, be cautious. Some free templates may have code that is tainted and may not be for commercial use. There’s a reason they are free. Always download with caution. You can’t go wrong with reputable and recognizable names in the industry such as TemplateMonster & Envato Elements.

How can I edit these templates?

If you’re new to web design and not sure how to upload and edit these templates, we recommend using a website builder such as Editor X or Webflow that allows for custom-designed templates or themes to be used. These drag-and-drop website builders are simple enough for beginners but offer vast capabilities for seasoned designers who love to code.

What’s the best portfolio template?

The best portfolio templates from TemplateMonster would be Multipurpose Intense – #1 HTML Bootstrap Website Template and Morgan – Artist Portfolio Multipage HTML5. The best two templates from Envato Elements are Selfer – Personal Portfolio Template and Verve – Agency & Portfolio HTML Template. Like anything, I recommend choosing based on a close match to your required design style and functionality.

Final Remarks

In summary, now it’s time to carefully consider which professionally designed website template is right for your portfolio website. As mentioned, these premium templates are provided by TemplateMonster and Envato Elements, you get the best support, clean code, amazing design, and peace of mind if you’ve chosen a reputable company to purchase a template from.

Please let me know in the comments below which one you chose or if you have another option and why you decided on it. Happy developing!