Best Free Blogger.com Templates for Awesome Blogs

If you want to start blogging but aren’t sure if you want your own, self-hosted domain yet, choosing a blogging platform such as Blogger, WordPress.org, or WiX might be the best choice.

With Blogger being the oldest blogging platform still actively running on the web, it may be the platform that will appeal to you the most. If you are set on using this platform for your blog, the next step is finding an attractive free Blogger.com template to install.

There are many free Blogger templates on the web, but we decided to make things easier for you and selected some of the best! These templates are all professional, easy to use, and customizable.

Now, take a moment to check out our hand-picked selection of the best free Blogger templates you can start using right away.

Surely you would want a clean and responsive Blogger template. Therefore, Global may be the one for you since it is suitable for any kind of blog, be it personal, travel, hobby, lifestyle, photography, editorial, article, fashion, or tutorial.

Certainly, the Glamour Blogger template has an elegant theme and comes with lots of features. It offers the best solution for OOTD, Fashion, Lifestyle, Personal, or even Diary blogs.

Lovely is a free Blogger template with 2 columns and a right sidebar. It has a very feminine and cute design, and it is an excellent template for blogs about love or lifestyle.

Indeed, BrandX is a great-looking, responsive, free premium Blogger template with 2 columns, a right sidebar, a gallery, ads, and footer columns. Additionally, it offers social bookmarking icons, post thumbnails, a drop-down menu, breadcrumbs, and more.

Neue follows the material design trend and has some seamless social sharing buttons and a beautiful comments section, and it is fully responsive as well.

Johny Cassia is a responsive Blogger theme that’s a good fit for foodies, travelers, and others in similar fields. It comes packed with great features such as automatic thumbnail resizing, search engine optimization, custom error pages, an email newsletter subscription module, and many others.

Although it’s not as unique as some of the other templates, RealMag is a responsive Blogger template for bloggers who are focused on design and development. The layout is perfect for these kinds of niches.

This Blogger magazine template is fit for news sites in any field, be it health, technology, or science. It has a great full-width header logo and can be easily customized.

HealthDaily is a free Blogger template with 2 columns, a responsive design, a right sidebar, and more! It comes with a slider, social bookmarking icons, post thumbnails, tabs, breadcrumbs, a background pattern, and other great features you can use.

This is an excellent template for blogs about animals, art, education, family, fashion, health and beauty, nature, or sports.

Frau is a free Blogger template with a feminine design, 2 columns, and responsive. Therefore, it is a great template for blogs about fashion, health, and beauty.

DietingMadeEasy is a free Blogger template with 3 columns, left and right sidebars, footer columns, and more. It is excellent for blogs about crafts, food, or health and beauty.

SuevaFree is a free Blogger template with 1 column, responsive design, footer columns, social bookmarking icons, and more. Certainly, it would be a good choice for blogs about photography or travel.

Here is a free template showcasing a feminine theme. Like many other templates, it comes with 2 columns, a responsive design, and a right sidebar. For the titles and headlines, it has an elegant script font.

Therefore, the Sugar & Spice template is perfect for blogs about flowers, crafts, fashion, health, beauty, or home decoration.

Oreki Houtarou is a free Blogger template with 2 columns, a responsive design, a right sidebar, a drop-down menu, breadcrumbs, and pagination, and it is most suitable for blogs about anime, games, or kids.

K44 White comes with 1 column, a responsive design, a right sidebar, and social bookmarking icons. Undoubtedly it is ideal for blogs about general topics, or even art, business, entertainment, fashion, and other niches.

Fizz is a free template with 2 columns, a responsive design, a right sidebar, footer columns, a slider, social bookmarking icons, and post thumbnails. It is best used for blogs about business, desktops, education, personal portfolio site, or software.

Another free template for the Blogger platform, Singl includes 1 column, a responsive design, footer columns, social bookmarking icons, post thumbnails, and more. It is most suitable for blogs about art or music.

This is a clear personal blog template that has a responsive design and a single-column blog layout.

Sora Article is a minimal template with many great features such as social sharing in each post, galleries, 4 blog layouts, and more.

This theme will fulfill your magazine blogging requirements and comes with a triple-column layout.

Perk Misty is a responsive and elegant multipurpose Blogger template that comes with a lite version with all the basic requirements to set up a magazine website.

Conclusion

Indeed, the Blogger.com platform is a good option to get started blogging and these free templates can provide the basic framework of your new blog. They were professionally designed and made specifically for the Blogger.com platform so you should have no issue uploading and customizing them.

