10+ Cool WordPress Themes for Designers in 2023

Have you ever asked yourself what’s the coolest WordPress theme created? The answer has carefully been considered here with a list of the top 11 cool WordPress themes you can choose from.

Finding a cool theme is not very easy and WordPress.org has a massive selection, making it a bit overwhelming. There are thousands of cool WordPress themes out there and finding one that will get the job done can take a ton of time. Attempting a trial-and-error approach is probably also out of the question.

Or you could make a list of all of them, tape it to the wall, throw a dart at it and pick the one the dart lands closest to. A random choice is obviously not a good approach either, even if you’re feeling lucky.

Pin

Sponsored Message

The best approach and the only good one for all intents and purposes are to rely on those having the requisite expertise and experience. They can point you in the right direction. That’s our goal here.

I’ve tried to narrow your search to a few excellent candidates. And I believe I’ve succeeded with this listing of 11 cool WordPress themes, considered to be the best.

Cool WordPress Themes for Designers (2023)

Let’s run through the list I created that can be a helpful resource. Remember, each theme has a focused purpose and some are better than others depending on the project you’re working on.

This big, beautiful, and powerful multipurpose WordPress theme is among the best in the business, and it just keeps getting better. 250,000+ satisfied users will attest to that.

“Big” readily translates into flexibility, and BeTheme’s 40+ core features give users the design elements and options, and the most advanced page and website-building tools on the market to build any type of website they choose.

Those core features include:

650+ pre-built customizable websites complete with basic UX functionality

Be Builder; is a fast, light, and super-intuitive website builder with the ability to view an element as you are customizing it.

Be Builder Blocks; a growing library of workflow-reducing pre-built sections.

Be Builder Woo: a quick and convenient way to design an online store with its multiplicity of customer-centric shopping features.

Be Theme’s Header Builder 2.0 features 14 pre-build headers that include mobile-ready and interactive headers.

A setup wizard and helpful tutorial are included. You’ve been invited to check out the free Live Demo to find out more and test the awesome Be Builder’s capabilities.

The banner states “Build a stunning one-of-a-kind website”. “- and build it your way.” could easily be added. With Total, flexibility rules in terms of giving its users everything they need to build attractive, engaging, and one-of-a-kind websites.

Total makes this happen with its multiplicity of design options, customizer settings, layout choices, navigation options, and dynamic template functionality.

Total’s page builder blocks and extra modules, animations, layout options, and custom backgrounds make website building quick and easy.

Total fully integrates with WooCommerce, it features clean, developer-friendly code, and is RTL and translation ready.

The popular Slider Revolution and WPBakery drag-and-drop page builder plugins are included, plus Total is compatible with a host of other popular plugins that include bbPress, Uber Menu, and WPML to name a few.

Click on the banner to see for yourself what Total’s 48,000 satisfied users already know.

The importance Blocksy places on flexibility, extensibility, and speed has resulted in the design and development of a WordPress theme that gives you complete control over the creation and customization of your website’s appearance and functionality while you are building it.

These three Blocksy priorities are reflected throughout the theme’s key features –

integration with WooCommerce, Gutenberg, Elementor, Brizy & Beaver, and Tutor LMS to provide you with a wealth of design approaches and options.

an easy to use options interface

a Header Builder, complete with an array of useful customized elements

a Footer Builder complete with a menu, social icons, and a widget area.

5 types of Content Blocks

In addition, Blocksy is free! Click on the banner to check it out. While there is a Pro version available, you’ll find that the free version has plenty to offer.

Avada’s more than 750,000 users have made it the #1 best-selling WordPress theme of all time, which should be reason enough to give it a close look.

Avada was designed with speed and exceptional performance in mind.

The WooCommerce builder has everything you need to create a shop, checkout, and product layouts you can easily customize to match your brand.

400+ pre-built web pages and 120+ design and layout elements are also included.

Uncode Creative and WooCommerce theme won’t place any limitations or restrictions on how you go about building an attractive and engaging website or online store.

Quite the opposite. Uncode places at your fingertips –

an advanced Drag & Drop Product Builder, Ajax product filters and swatches, and exceptional shop layouts

70+ professionally crafted pre-made mix-and-match designs

a Wireframes plugin with 500+ carefully designed section templates.

TheGem creative WordPress theme is the ultimate web design toolbox with its assortments of creative modern layouts, super-fast loading times, and easy-to-use tools you can use to build a professional-looking website that will leave the competition in the dust.

Key features include:

the Theme Builder for building headers, footers, product pages, etc. in Elementor or WPBakery

400+ pre-built customizable websites and 600+ pre-built page sections

WooCommerce tools for building attractive and engaging online shops.

This performance-oriented, responsive, and SEO-friendly WooCommerce theme takes building an online store to an exciting new level thanks in part to its powerful Elementor and WooCommerce integrations working in tandem with WordPress’s sophisticated engine.

Additional Rey features include:

valuable selections of pre-made designs and Elementor widgets guaranteed to cover most website design situations

Ajax Navigation and Filters that will streamline your site’s page browsing and navigation functionality.

Picking a WordPress theme at random is never a good idea, but if you happened to pick Woodmart, ThemeForest’s highest-rated eCommerce theme, you’d be the luckiest web designer alive. Woodmart’s customization options are unlimited and its drag-and-drop builder can significantly minimize your workflow. Its other design tools and aids include

80+ pre-built websites, a product page builder, and multiple product page display options

an AJAX shop, AJAX shop filters, and product swatches.

Litho is a powerful, creative, and totally modern WordPress theme. Since it is totally integrated with Elementor, the world’s #1 free page builder, you have everything you need to create absolutely stunning business niches, portfolios, blogs, and eCommerce websites.

Features included with Litho are:

Litho’s design features include 37+ ready home pages, 200+ creative elements, 300+ templates, and the popular Slider Revolution plugin.

Top loading speeds and healthy SEO results are a given.

Online detailed documentation is also included.

This futuristic WordPress theme features a multiplicity of design tools and design options in a single framework that includes:

selections of 50+ full websites, 1500+ template blocks, and 230+ premium widgets.

Vault’s next-generation Theme Options Panel with its beautiful interactions and animations.

A treasure trove of interactive design tools and customization options.

All of these combined can give you an outstanding website with visitor-engaging pages.

KnowAll is the #1 WordPress theme for building an attractive and easy-to-use online knowledge base.

KnowAll’s advanced analytics give you valuable insights into how your visitors search your knowledge base.

You will also receive visitors’ feedback that will help you better understand which content visitors find useful and which is proving to be less helpful.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best multipurpose WordPress theme?

Using a multipurpose theme is always a great way of being adaptable to the various projects you are working on. The best multipurpose WordPress theme would be Be Theme.

What are the best WordPress themes?

The 10+ Best WordPress Themes for 2023 – Overall, the best WordPress themes are those that are professionally designed and developed by reputable creators such as MuffinGroup, WPExplorer, HeroThemes, and so on.

The theme developer should show a proven track record of sales, downloads, and reputation in the industry which can be verified by large platforms such as Envato Elements and Envato Market (themeforest.net).

The best WP themes (paid and free) for 2023:

Be

Total

Blocksy

Avada

Uncode

TheGem

Rey

Woodmart

Litho

Vault

KnowAll

Cool WordPress Themes for Designers (2023) – summary

As there are thousands of awesome WordPress themes, finding one that will get the job done for you could take a ton of time. A recommended approach is to carefully compare and test drive these excellent WordPress themes to truly find the right fit.

I’ve narrowed your search from thousands of themes, down to 11. I believe these are the best and coolest WordPress themes of 2023.