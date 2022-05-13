Home » Web Development » Best Multipurpose WordPress Themes to Use This Year

Looking for the best multipurpose WordPress themes? Quality, design, and price are always the top factors. At the same time, it’s always nice to get a great return on your investment (ROI) after making your selection and seeing the theme in action.

Regarding pricing, the top WordPress themes that are multipurpose in design, like the 8 discussed in this article, are often in the same price range as many of the other multipurpose WordPress themes on the market.

When you choose one of the best, top-rated and popular WordPress themes on the market, some would consider this to be spending your money wisely and you should expect to receive a better ROI (return on investment) as opposed to other themes.

What is a multipurpose WordPress theme?

This is a theme that can only be used on the popular CMS (content management system) called WordPress.org. The multipurpose aspect of the theme is that it can be used for many types of industries and purposes such as e-commerce, blogging, media, and so on. This provides the web designer with many options, not being stuck with just one.

Best multipurpose WordPress themes to consider in 2022

Okay, with no further delays, take a close look at the themes we’ve outlined below, and please comment at the bottom of the page.

1. BeTheme – Responsive Multipurpose WordPress & WooCommerce Theme

There are 40+ good reasons (core features included) to choose BeTheme, the biggest multipurpose WordPress and WooCommerce theme of them all.

Here are four.

BeTheme comes with 650+ pre-built websites that are customizable and are sources of inspiration, enabling you to get any website-building project off to a rapid start. They are responsive and feature basic UI/UX functionality. With BeBuilder, the fastest builder on WordPress, you can whiz right through your page-building tasks and save your work and revisions in the process. BeBuilder Blocks together with Be’s other design aids and options give you the flexibility to create exactly what you want. BeBuilder Woo’s game-changing shop-building features are designed to get an online store up and running quickly.

BeTheme requires no coding, features the latest design trends, and is Elementor ready. Its 250,000+ user base is one more good reason to choose this multipurpose theme.

Click on the banner to learn more about what BeTheme has to offer.

2. Total – WordPress Theme For Multiple Purposes

Building a website isn’t always fun and games, but it shouldn’t be a frustrating ordeal either. Your ability to keep those frustrations to an absolute minimum, or better yet avoid them altogether depends on the tools at your disposal.

Total is a multipurpose WordPress theme, and as the name implies, it gives you everything you need in the way of tools, aids, and options, including –

impressive assortments of demos, section templates, and post-entry cards; all designed to get your projects off to a quick start.

a front-end drag and drop page builder with selections of builder elements and live customizer settings for building pages from scratch.

Total features the WPBakery, Templatera, and Slider Revolution plugins are WooCommerce compatible, optimized for speed, developer-friendly, and customer support is first-class.

Click the banner to learn more.

3. WoodMart – WooCommerce Multipurpose Theme

If you check out WoodMart’s website (highly recommended) you are going to be extremely impressed with what you see, and it is not only the way the content is presented. WoodMart has successfully dealt with the ever-present problem of the magnitude and nature of content vs. page loading speed.

35K+ WoodMart customers have already discovered that they don’t have to make compromises between content and speed, and you will too.

WoodMart is noted for the extensive variety of product page display presentations its users can choose among.

WoodMart is fully compatible with Elementor and WooCommerce and features impressive selections of demo websites, special pages, and templates.

a full AJAX (Asynchronous Javascript and XML) shop with AJAX quick-shop elements is also featured.

the selection of WooCommerce elements negates any need to invest in plugins to complete your online store design.

Visit WoodMart’s website and be prepared to be impressed.

4. Avada – Best Selling Multipurpose WordPress Theme

Its sales figures can say a lot about what a WordPress theme has to offer. Avada, with its more than 450,000 users, is the #1 best-selling WordPress theme of all time.

Fusion Theme Options, Fusion Page Options, Fusion Builder, and attention-getting demos provide the foundation necessary to build an award-winning website.

Drag and drop page building, single-click import demos, and trendy design elements do the heavy lifting while embedding quality and performance into your website.

5. Uncode – Creative & WooCommerce WordPress Theme

With respect to giving you the ability to create a pixel-perfect website, the Uncode WordPress theme will fit your needs like a hand fits a glove.

A Wireframes plugin with 550+ Wireframes section templates, the WooCommerce Custom Builder, and a jazzed-up Frontend Editor are key Uncode features

WooCommerce capabilities include a Single Product builder and customer-centric design elements and options.

An Envato top seller with 95.000+ sales, Uncode is also ideal for building a blog, portfolio, and magazine site.

6. TheGem – Creative Multi-Purpose & WooCommerce WordPress Theme

What makes TheGem so popular with so many web designers? It is because its toolkit filled with aids and options makes it one of the most flexible WordPress themes on the market and perfect for beginners and professionals alike.

Key features:

TheGem Blocks’ collection of 300+ pre-made page sections and 400+ beautiful pre-designed websites

Elementor and WPBakery page builders

a flexible templates builder

an excellent selection of WooCommerce templates

TheGem offers friendly, reliable support.

7. Litho – Multipurpose Elementor WordPress Theme

The fact that it is an Elementor WordPress theme says a great deal about what to expect from Litho that it is more than capable of enabling you to build a high-quality, high-performant website.

Slider Revolution is included together with helpful collections of home pages, templates, and creative elements

Litho-created websites are fast, responsive, and SEO friendly, the online documentation is superb, and the customer support is outstanding.

8. Impeka – Creative Multipurpose WordPress Theme

Impeka is ideal for beginners. At the same time, this premium multipurpose WordPress theme has everything advanced designers need to fulfill their farthermost design expectations.

Impeka users can choose from –

the WPBakery page builder with 53+ handcrafted elements

the Elementor page builder with 50+ handcrafted widgets

the Gutenberg page builder with 10 handcrafted blocks

Coding or design skills are not required to create professional-looking websites that will give visitors what they expect to see.

Summary

When you realize that a top multipurpose WordPress theme, like those discussed here, will cost about the same, and even less than many others it will be no surprise at how these will meet or exceed your needs and expectations.

You really can’t make a bad choice with the options here. You’ll be putting your money into a wise web design asset. No doubt you’ll be happy with the performance your new acquisition gives and you can expect to receive a pleasant ROI.