10 Best Furniture Store WordPress Themes for eCommerce

The advent of digital marketing has made it possible to sell almost anything online. Initially, we only had the bigger brands that could set up their online stores. Then came the eCommerce wave, where millions jumped online to set up a store and sell multiple products on their websites. Over time, this also led to the concept of dropshipping and a new economy all together.

WordPress, combined with its powerful tool of WooCommerce, has revolutionized the way brands sell and people buy in the digital world. It has made creating an online store so easy that now even the smallest of businesses can set up their online presence in no time and start selling items without any knowledge of website development.

This is true even for furniture stores. Generally, people prefer to physically check the furniture before buying, but now online stores have removed that barrier, and people are comfortable buying small and big-scale items online. To help sellers in this task, we have compiled some of the amazing WordPress themes available for furniture stores. These themes contain several resourceful plugins and add-ons that can accentuate your online store and help you get more business.

10 Best Furniture Store WordPress Themes

The Konsept theme is a beautifully designed minimal theme for setting up your furniture store online. It boasts a lot of white space, making the website look neat and classy. Also, the white space allows your furniture items to pop out nicely.

It comes loaded with all the standard WooCommerce elements, but apart from that, several other fantastic design and functionality elements can add value to the online store. The development team has spent a good time documenting the entire theme, making it easy for users to tweak the theme as per their needs. Also included is a child theme.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

Very easy to set up and go online Add-on features like newsletter pop-ups, order tracking, side area chart, and more Clean and modern-looking shop and portfolio pages A lot of typography options to better the design Get the Slider Revolution Plugin along with the theme for free

One of the most widely used WordPress themes is Divi by Elegant Themes and it comes loaded with some amazing features.

You’ll find the Divi theme can be used for almost any website. This would include landing pages and informative websites for complicated eCommerce shops. In addition, Divi offers a special layout pack for furniture stores. Using this, you can create an online store for your furniture items in no time.

The website theme’s overall layout is simple, causing it to look neat and clean. A nice contrasting color combination is used, and creative icons give this theme a visual edge compared to the other themes.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

You get to work in the Divi ecosystem, which comes loaded with amazing functionalities. The website design is minimal and is visually very pleasing. The theme allows for the display of images in larges sizes allowing you to showcase your products. The product pages are simple and easy to customize if needed. Provides options for the landing page, which can be used if you are pushing out an offer or focussing on a particular product or product range

WCom Furniture is another minimal but powerful WordPress theme that you can use to build your online furniture shop. The good news is that it comes with an inbuilt Visual Composer page builder, making it easy for people with less website development knowledge to work on this theme.

Its overall design is grid-based, allowing for a good flow of content. Like all the other premium themes, this theme is also highly optimized for SEO. But the simple block structure will help this theme score better in the latest SEO metrics. It comes with retina-ready images and a modern font style, making the theme look more visually appealing.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

Mega Menu display allows for seamless navigation and a better user experience. The advanced admin panel provides full control of the front end and back end of the website. Provides options for downloadable products and catalogs to the users A robust filter option for the main shop page makes it easy for users to search. Minor but effective features like product comparison, coupon system, shipping calculator, rate and review products, and intricate taxation and shipping options

If you are looking for a contemporary-style WordPress theme for your furniture store, then Umeå is a very good option. You will know that it is not a standard run-of-the-mill website theme at first look. Each section of this theme was creatively crafted, which is why the website looks visually calming.

This theme is more suited for boutique furniture stores, given its design style. However, you can use it for standard stores, given its robust shop functionalities. The developers have spent a lot of time developing a series of shortcodes, making it easy for you to customize the theme as per your design need.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

The theme is compatible with the Elementor Page Builder plugin. When you download the theme, you get nine predesigned homepages and many more inner pages, which saves a lot of design time. Provides much-needed WooCommerce functionalities like quick view, color and label variations, wishlist, social media share, and many more Slider Revolution WordPress Plugin of $85 is included with the theme. The theme is well-documented, making it easy for users to understand and customize it.

All the good themes come at a cost. But if you are working on a limited budget or want to start with a small-scale shop website, we also have a WordPress theme for you. Flourish Lite is a free furniture shop WordPress theme available on WordPress itself. Just because it is free does not mean that it is not good.

On the contrary, this theme has a strong foundation and can compete with almost all the themes on the list. It comes with various elegant home styles and inner pages. You’ll find the template is versatile and can be used for multiple purposes, including tourism, healthcare, fitness, education, and a lot more.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

This theme is free and still provides the basic structure that expert developers can use and create a stunning website The theme allows for a lot of customization given its simple and easy-to-understand code With its translation-ready feature, the theme can be used to create multilingual websites Because of its simple layout and neat design, the loading time is very low compared to other high-end websites The entire website is 100% responsive, and all the design elements are retina ready

The Hot Furniture Store theme is a hardcore furniture shop template that can be used if you are looking to build a website that will increase your sales at any cost.

All the fancy plugins and add-ons that digital marketers come up with later to add to the website are already included in this theme, and hence from day one, you can start seeing revenue. From a design point of view, it may not be as visually appealing as the other websites on the list. However, with the use of the right color combination and stunning images, you can always make the website look better.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

The theme is 100% tableless CSS built, which means it is super flexible and will open nicely on all devices and also score well on the Web Core Vitals for SEO. You get plugins like Hot Photo Gallery, Newsflash, and Gallery plugins, all worth $15 free with this theme. It comes loaded with many widgets that can help you set up features like striking footer area, newsletter or offer pop-ups, and a lot more. Employs Cufon technology which allows the use of custom fonts You get the Photoshop open file of the theme for free, wherein you can make design changes to get client approval first.

We have included some fancy and costly themes in the list and a free option. It is time now to introduce our low-cost theme option. Verito Furniture store is the WordPress theme you can go for if you are on a tight budget as it costs only $29. Even though it is low on cost, it still comes with the best-in-class features and some really powerful extensions. The developers have also taken good care to ensure the theme’s mobile compatibility and SEO friendliness.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

Its Mega Menu option allows you to showcase all the categories and subcategories of the products right on the menu It comes with a smart cart option that is very helpful in increasing your overall conversion rate Its product variation swatch is very useful when you have similar products with variations in color or sizing It comes with a Smart Search feature which lets users find products based on a variety of tags The theme is very well documented, and it also comes with a very good support team

When all your favorite WordPress elements combine in a theme, you are going to love working on it. This is the case with the Furnanda theme. It comes loaded with WP-Bakery, Revolution Slider, Contact Form 7, and many such plugins. Experienced developers would have spent years working with these, and hence they can create the website quickly and easily. Furthermore, its overall design is a nice blend of modern block structures along with vibrant colors and typography. This gives the theme a creative flavor.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

The theme includes a variety of 4 homepage designs that you can choose from It includes many important functionalities like Google Maps, sliders, and a gallery. Furnanda is created on the Bootstrap framework making it responsive and SEO friendly. The theme comes loaded with sample content, and hence if you are in a hurry to make the site live, you can use the content and change it later on. The admin panel offers good control of the functioning of the website, including performance optimization.

Furnicom Furniture Stores theme is well suited if you are planning to rely on your images to get business for you. The theme allows you to showcase images in the best possible way. Hence if you are in the premium category of furniture stores and have confidence that your images will attract sales, then go for this theme. The theme has a very modern and stylish look to it and hence can be better used for boutique furniture stores. Apart from the routine WooCommerce features, it comes loaded with many additional features.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

You get seven header layout options which are very different and stylish The theme also comes with three footer options which can be further customized Drag-n-drop Elementor Page builder is used, allowing you to create unique pages with over 25 modules Cherry Data importer makes it easy to load thousands of products into your store Live visual customizer allows you to change fonts, colors, and other design elements and instantly view the results

Depot is a powerhouse when it comes to online stores. As the name suggests, it allows you to quickly set up your shop and scale as per need. Visually the theme is very elegant and looks neat. It allows you to highlight your products on the shop page or gallery options. The extra use of white space makes the theme look classy. In addition, it comes with powerful options that make website development easy for you.

Five main reasons to use this theme:

The theme comes with 12 modern and stylish homepage options along with a lot of inner page options You get access to plugins like Slider Revolution, WPBakery page builder, Contact Form 7, and more for free Its one-click import allows you to set up demos very quickly The entire theme is well documented, and its developers offer a robust and quick support Allows a lot of customization options for fonts, headers, footers, and shop pages

10 Best Furniture Store WordPress Themes Summary

Choosing the right WordPress theme is a crucial task, and you need to do it after considering the pros and cons. You should keep in mind a few aspects like theme support, cost, availability of plugins, customization options, and additional features offered. It is best to spend some time on the preview pages and get a feel of the website before you choose.